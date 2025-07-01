NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Template Function holoscan::pose2_exp
Defined in File pose2.hpp
-
template<typename K>
Pose2<K> holoscan::pose2_exp(const Vector3<K> &tangent)
Exponential map from three-dimensional tangent space to SE(2) manifold space.
For SE(2) this function encodes the tangent space as a three-dimensional vector (tx, ty, a) where (tx, ty) is the translation component and a is the angle.
- Template Parameters
K – Scalar type.
- Parameters
tangent – Tangent space vector (tx, ty, angle).
- Returns
Pose on the SE(2) manifold.
