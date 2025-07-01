What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0  Template Function holoscan::operator-(const Quaternion&, const Quaternion&)

Template Function holoscan::operator-(const Quaternion&, const Quaternion&)

Function Documentation

template<typename K>
Quaternion<K> holoscan::operator-(const Quaternion<K> &lhs, const Quaternion<K> &rhs)

Subtract two quaternions.

Template Parameters

K – Scalar type.

Parameters

  • lhs – Left operand.

  • rhs – Right operand.

Returns

Difference of the two quaternions.

Previous Template Function holoscan::operator+
Next Template Function holoscan::operator-(const Quaternion<K>&)
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here