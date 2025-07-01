NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
Template Function holoscan::operator-(const Quaternion
&, const Quaternion &)
Defined in File types.hpp
template<typename K>
Quaternion<K> holoscan::operator-(const Quaternion<K> &lhs, const Quaternion<K> &rhs)
Subtract two quaternions.
- Template Parameters
K – Scalar type.
- Parameters
lhs – Left operand.
rhs – Right operand.
- Returns
Difference of the two quaternions.
