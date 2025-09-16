Program Listing for File gxf_cuda.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_CUDA_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_CUDA_HPP
#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>
#include "../cuda_object_handler.hpp"
#include "../operator_spec.hpp"
#include "../parameter.hpp"
#include "../resources/gxf/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"
#include "../resources/gxf/cuda_green_context.hpp"
#include "../resources/gxf/cuda_green_context_pool.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_id.hpp"
#include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
using CudaStreamId = nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamId;
using CudaStream = nvidia::gxf::CudaStream;
using CudaStreamHandle = nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::CudaStream>;
class CudaObjectHandler : public holoscan::CudaObjectHandler {
public:
~CudaObjectHandler() override;
void init_from_operator(Operator* op) override;
gxf_result_t add_stream(const CudaStreamHandle& stream_handle,
const std::string& output_port_name);
int add_stream(const cudaStream_t stream, const std::string& output_port_name) override;
expected<CudaStreamHandle, RuntimeError> get_cuda_stream_handle(
gxf_context_t context, const std::string& input_port_name, bool allocate = true,
bool sync_to_default = false);
expected<std::vector<std::optional<CudaStreamHandle>>, RuntimeError> get_cuda_stream_handles(
gxf_context_t context, const std::string& input_port_name);
cudaStream_t get_cuda_stream(void* context, const std::string& input_port_name,
bool allocate = false, bool sync_to_default = true) override;
std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>> get_cuda_streams(
void* context, const std::string& input_port_name) override;
gxf_result_t synchronize_streams(std::vector<std::optional<CudaStreamHandle>> stream_handles,
CudaStreamHandle target_stream_handle,
bool sync_to_default_stream = true);
int synchronize_streams(std::vector<cudaStream_t> cuda_streams, cudaStream_t target_stream,
bool sync_to_default_stream = true) override;
cudaStream_t stream_from_stream_handle(CudaStreamHandle stream_handle);
expected<CudaStreamHandle, RuntimeError> stream_handle_from_stream(cudaStream_t stream);
expected<gxf_uid_t, ErrorCode> get_output_stream_cid(const std::string& output_port_name);
gxf_result_t streams_from_message(gxf_context_t context, const nvidia::gxf::Entity& message,
const std::string& input_name);
expected<CudaStreamHandle, RuntimeError> allocate_internal_stream(gxf_context_t context,
const std::string& stream_name);
int release_internal_streams(void* context) override;
void clear_received_streams() override;
private:
expected<CudaStreamHandle, RuntimeError> allocate_cuda_stream(gxf_context_t context);
gxf_result_t from_messages(gxf_context_t context, size_t message_count,
const nvidia::gxf::Entity* messages);
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContext>> cuda_green_context_;
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool>> cuda_green_context_pool_;
expected<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool>, RuntimeError> cuda_stream_pool_handle(
gxf_context_t context);
bool default_stream_warning_ = false;
cudaEvent_t cuda_event_ = 0;
bool event_created_ = false;
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::vector<std::optional<CudaStreamId>>>
received_cuda_stream_ids_{};
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::vector<std::optional<CudaStreamHandle>>>
received_cuda_stream_handles_{};
std::unordered_map<std::string, CudaStreamHandle> allocated_cuda_stream_handles_{};
std::unordered_map<std::string, gxf_uid_t> emitted_cuda_stream_cids_{};
// If we want to allow emitting via a cudaStream_t, we need a way to get the handle it
// corresponds to.
std::unordered_map<cudaStream_t, CudaStreamHandle> stream_to_stream_handle_{};
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_CUDA_HPP */