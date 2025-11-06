Program Listing for File test_harness.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #pragma once #include <gtest/gtest.h> #include <functional> #include <map> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <tuple> #include <type_traits> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp" namespace holoscan::test { template<typename T> class TestHarnessSourceOp : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(TestHarnessSourceOp) TestHarnessSourceOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.output<T>("output"); } void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { if (iteration_ >= test_data_.size()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("[{}] TestHarnessSourceOp reached end of test data", name()); return; } // Get the value and convert to actual type for logging (handles std::vector<bool> proxy issue) T value = test_data_[iteration_]; op_output.emit(value, "output"); iteration_++; } void set_test_data(const std::vector<T>& data) { test_data_ = data; } private: std::vector<T> test_data_; size_t iteration_ = 0; }; template<typename T> class TestHarnessSinkOp : public holoscan::Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(TestHarnessSinkOp) TestHarnessSinkOp() = default; void setup(holoscan::OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<T>("input"); } void compute(holoscan::InputContext& op_input, holoscan::OutputContext&, holoscan::ExecutionContext&) override { auto input_data = op_input.receive<T>("input"); if (!input_data.has_value()) { if (!validators_.empty()) { FAIL() << "[" << name() << "] TestHarnessSinkOp received no value, but validators are set. " << "This indicates a test configuration error."; } HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("[{}] TestHarnessSinkOp received no value", name()); return; } // Convert to actual type for logging (handles potential proxy types) T value = input_data.value(); received_data_.push_back(value); // Run validation functions if provided if (!validators_.empty()) { for (auto& validator : validators_) { validator(value); } } } void set_validator(std::function<void(const T&)> validator) { validators_.clear(); validators_.push_back(validator); } void set_validators(const std::vector<std::function<void(const T&)>>& validators) { validators_ = validators; } size_t get_received_count() const { return received_data_.size(); } private: std::vector<std::function<void(const T&)>> validators_; std::vector<T> received_data_; }; // Helper function to create operator arguments tuple template<typename... Args> std::tuple<Args...> args(Args&&... arguments) { return std::make_tuple(std::forward<Args>(arguments)...); } // Helper function to create validators vector template<typename OutputType, typename... Validators> std::vector<std::function<void(const OutputType&)>> validators(Validators&&... validator_funcs) { return {std::function<void(const OutputType&)>(std::forward<Validators>(validator_funcs))...}; } template<typename OperatorType, typename... Args> class OperatorTestHarness : public holoscan::Application, public std::enable_shared_from_this<OperatorTestHarness<OperatorType, Args...>> { public: explicit OperatorTestHarness(std::tuple<Args...> operator_args) : operator_args_(std::move(operator_args)) {} // Add input port with data template<typename T> std::shared_ptr<OperatorTestHarness> add_input_port(const std::string& name, const std::vector<T>& data) { // Determine the number of data elements if (data_count_ == 0) { data_count_ = data.size(); } else if (data.size() != data_count_) { throw std::runtime_error("All input ports must have the same number of data elements"); } // Create the source operator, with CountCondition for the number of data elements input_port_creators_.emplace_back([this, name, data]() { auto source = this->template make_operator<TestHarnessSourceOp<T>>( name + "_source", this->template make_condition<holoscan::CountCondition>(data_count_)); auto typed_source = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<TestHarnessSourceOp<T>>(source); if (typed_source) { typed_source->set_test_data(data); } this->add_operator(source); return std::make_pair(source, name); }); return this->shared_from_this(); } // Add output port with validators template<typename T> std::shared_ptr<OperatorTestHarness> add_output_port(const std::string& name, const std::vector<std::function<void(const T&)>>& validators = {}) { output_port_creators_.emplace_back([this, name, validators]() { auto sink = this->template make_operator<TestHarnessSinkOp<T>>(name + "_sink"); auto typed_sink = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<TestHarnessSinkOp<T>>(sink); if (typed_sink && !validators.empty()) { typed_sink->set_validators(validators); } this->add_operator(sink); return std::make_pair(sink, name); }); return this->shared_from_this(); } // Add a condition to the operator under test template<typename ConditionType, typename... CondArgs> std::shared_ptr<OperatorTestHarness> add_condition(const std::string& name, CondArgs&&... args) { // Store condition creation for later execution in compose() condition_creators_.emplace_back( [this, name, args = std::make_tuple(std::forward<CondArgs>(args)...)]() { auto condition = std::apply( [this, &name](auto&&... captured_args) { return this->template make_condition<ConditionType>( name, std::forward<decltype(captured_args)>(captured_args)...); }, args); operator_under_test_->add_arg(condition); }); return this->shared_from_this(); } void compose() override { using namespace holoscan; // Create all input source operators for (auto& creator : input_port_creators_) { auto [source, port_name] = creator(); input_sources_[port_name] = source; } // Create operator under test using just the operator args operator_under_test_ = std::apply( [this](auto&&... args) { return this->template make_operator<OperatorType>("operator_under_test", std::forward<decltype(args)>(args)...); }, operator_args_); add_operator(operator_under_test_); // Add conditions to the operator using add_arg for (auto& condition_creator : condition_creators_) { condition_creator(); } // Create all output sink operators for (auto& creator : output_port_creators_) { auto [sink, port_name] = creator(); output_sinks_[port_name] = sink; } // Connect all input sources to operator for (const auto& [port_name, source] : input_sources_) { add_flow(source, operator_under_test_, {{"output", port_name}}); } // Connect operator to all output sinks for (const auto& [port_name, sink] : output_sinks_) { add_flow(operator_under_test_, sink, {{port_name, "input"}}); } } // Get source by name with type casting template<typename T> std::shared_ptr<TestHarnessSourceOp<T>> get_source(const std::string& port_name) const { auto it = input_sources_.find(port_name); if (it != input_sources_.end()) { return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<TestHarnessSourceOp<T>>(it->second); } return nullptr; } // Get the operator under test with type casting template<typename T = OperatorType> std::shared_ptr<T> get_operator_under_test() const { return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<T>(operator_under_test_); } // Get sink by name with type casting template<typename T> std::shared_ptr<TestHarnessSinkOp<T>> get_sink(const std::string& port_name) const { auto it = output_sinks_.find(port_name); if (it != output_sinks_.end()) { return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<TestHarnessSinkOp<T>>(it->second); } return nullptr; } void run_test() { config(); holoscan::Application::run(); } private: std::tuple<Args...> operator_args_; size_t data_count_ = 0; // Type-erased port creators std::vector<std::function<std::pair<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Operator>, std::string>()>> input_port_creators_; std::vector<std::function<std::pair<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Operator>, std::string>()>> output_port_creators_; // Runtime storage of operators std::map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Operator>> input_sources_; std::map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Operator>> output_sinks_; std::shared_ptr<OperatorType> operator_under_test_; std::vector<std::function<void()>> condition_creators_; }; // Helper function to create operator tests template<typename OperatorType, typename... Args> std::shared_ptr<OperatorTestHarness<OperatorType, std::decay_t<Args>...>> create_operator_test(Args&&... args) { return std::make_shared<OperatorTestHarness<OperatorType, std::decay_t<Args>...>>( std::make_tuple(std::forward<Args>(args)...)); } // Overload without operator arguments template<typename OperatorType> std::shared_ptr<OperatorTestHarness<OperatorType>> create_operator_test() { return std::make_shared<OperatorTestHarness<OperatorType>>( std::make_tuple()); } class OperatorTestBase : public ::testing::Test { protected: void SetUp() override { // Common test setup if needed } void TearDown() override { // Common test cleanup if needed } }; } // namespace holoscan::test