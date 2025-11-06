NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0  Typedef holoscan::Matrix4

Typedef holoscan::Matrix4

Typedef Documentation

template<typename K>
using holoscan::Matrix4 = Matrix<K, 4, 4>
Previous Typedef holoscan::Matrix3Xi
Next Typedef holoscan::Matrix43
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 6, 2025
content here