Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Menu
Docs Hub
Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Submit Search
Submit Search
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Typedef holoscan::type_info
Typedef holoscan::type_info
Defined in
File type_traits.hpp
Typedef Documentation
template
<
typename
T
>
using
holoscan
::
type_info
=
_type_info
<
std
::
decay_t
<
T
>
>
Previous
Typedef holoscan::SO3f
Next
Typedef holoscan::unexpect_t
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Nov 6, 2025
Close
content here