What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0  Typedef holoscan::Pose2d

Typedef holoscan::Pose2d

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::Pose2d = Pose2<double>

Pose2 with double precision.

Previous Typedef holoscan::Parameter
Next Typedef holoscan::Pose2f
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here