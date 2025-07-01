What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0  Typedef holoscan::Pose3d

Typedef holoscan::Pose3d

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::Pose3d = Pose3<double>

Pose3 with double precision.

Previous Typedef holoscan::Pose2f
Next Typedef holoscan::Pose3f
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here