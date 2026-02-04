Variable holoscan::g_async_logger_shutdown_in_progress

Global flag indicating that an async logger shutdown is in progress.

This flag is used in the Python bindings to prevent Python GIL deadlock during shutdown. When the main thread holds the GIL and waits for worker threads to join, worker threads must not try to acquire the GIL (e.g., for Python object serialization) or deadlock will occur.

This is a C++17 inline variable ensuring a single instance across all translation units. The accessor function provides a clean interface for reading/writing the flag.