Variable holoscan::g_async_logger_shutdown_in_progress
Defined in File async_data_logger.hpp
-
std::atomic<bool> holoscan::g_async_logger_shutdown_in_progress = {false}
Global flag indicating that an async logger shutdown is in progress.
This flag is used in the Python bindings to prevent Python GIL deadlock during shutdown. When the main thread holds the GIL and waits for worker threads to join, worker threads must not try to acquire the GIL (e.g., for Python object serialization) or deadlock will occur.
This is a C++17 inline variable ensuring a single instance across all translation units. The accessor function provides a clean interface for reading/writing the flag.Note
The flag is set at the start of stop_worker_threads() and reset at the start of start_worker_threads().
