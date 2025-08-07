Release Notes

Be sure and follow the installation instructions included with the release. To generate documentation, in the host system, run sh docs/make_docs.sh , then use your browser to look at docs/user_guide/_build/html/index.html .

GammaCorrectionOp is removed. HSDK 2.3 added support for sRGB space , providing an optimized path including Gamma correction in the visualizer. By removing HSB’s naive gamma correction and using the visualizer instead, pipeline latency is reduced by .5ms. For applications that used GammaCorrectionOp, just remove that operator from the pipeline and include framebuffer_srgb=True in the constructor parameter list for HolovizOp.

Performance and latency measurement tools. The timestamps included with safety and reliability features can be used to accurately measure latency, from the time that data arrives to the FPGA IP block, all the way through the end of the pipeline (e.g. following visualization). See examples/imx274_transfer_latency.py for an example. See latency.md for more details on latency measurement.

Multiple sensors over a single network port. APIs are added to allow applications to configure multiple sensors to use the same network port. In the examples directory, single_network_stereo_imx274_player.py demonstrates how to configure both cameras in an IMX274 stereo pair to transmit 1080p video using a single network port. Note that 4k video streams require about 6.5Gbps each, so using both cameras in this mode over a single network port is not supported. See the user guide for more details.

New HSB features for safety and reliability, including CRCs, control plane sequence number checking, and additional timestamps are included. Timestamps included capture the PTP time when the first data in the received frame is observed by the FPGA IP block and the time after the last data in the frame is sent. With ConnectX based host systems, which support hardware PTP synchronization, these timestamps are within a microsecond of the host time, and can be used to accurately measure latency through the pipeline. These metadata values are available to pipeline operators via the HSDK application metadata API . See the user guide for more details. Sequence number checking is enabled for control plane transactions, and can provide protection against interaction from several hosts to the same HSB unit. The overall CRC of the received data frame is also included, in a later release, a high-performance CUDA based CRC checker will be demonstrated showing frame-rate CRC validation of ingress data.

HSB is updated to work with Holoscan SDK 2.7. Some older APIs, specifically in the C++ fmt tool have been deprecated, so minor code adjustments have been applied to keep HSB host code up to date.

HSB 2.0-GA relies on FPGA IP version 2412. Check the user guide for instructions on how to update your configuration. Note that the enumeration data has changed, so pre 2.0-GA software will not enumerate boards publishing 1.1 (or earlier) enumeration data; and likewise, 1.1 and earlier software will not find the newer 2.0 configuration boards. For Lattice-CLNX100-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE devices, be sure and include the “–force” option when updating the HSB firmware; this way the software uses hardcoded enumeration data in the software tree instead of relying on that from the device itself. See the firmware download instructions for more details. If you need to revert your FPGA back to the 2407 version, check the FAQ below.

If your application, running in the demo container, halts with a “Failed to initialize glfw” message, make sure to grant the application permission to connect with the display via the “xhost +” command. This command is not remembered across reboots.

Reverting from FPGA 2412 to 2407 on Lattice HSB units. If you need to revert a Lattice HSB unit from 2412 back to 2407, use the 2.0-GA tree and program with the 2407 manifest file. From within the demo container: Copy Copied! hololink program scripts/manifest-2407.yaml After programming and power cycling, the board will no longer be visible to the 2.0-GA version of HSB host code. At this time you can go back to using the 1.1-GA release to work with the board. The 1.1-GA software will not be able to enumerate boards running the 2412 configuration; the newer tree must be used to write the older firmware.

HSB network receiver operators use APIs provided by the Holoscan SDK to share timestamps with later operators in the pipeline. Be sure and call the application (C++) is_metadata_enabled(true) method or (python) is_metadata_enabled = True at initialization time; otherwise each operator will only see an empty metadata structure. In your operator’s compute method, if you add additional items to the pipeline metadata, be sure and add that metadata before calling (output).emit . If you have a pipeline that merges two paths, and experience a runtime_error exception when it fails to merge the metadata from those paths, see the page on Metadata update policies for information on how to manage this.

It is possible to overrun the bandwidth available on the ethernet, particularly when using multiple sensors over a single network connection. For example, a 4k, 60FPS, RAW10 video stream requires about 6.5Gbps, and a stereo pair configured this way would require something like 13Gbps–which far exceeds a single 10Gbps network port. In this case, HSB will drop data, probably within a single network message. When operated outside of specification this way, reconstruction of the original sensor data is not possible. The software has no concept of available bandwidth, so it is up to the developer to ensure that bandwidth limits are not exceeded.