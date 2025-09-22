Built-in Operators and Extensions

The Holoscan SDK also includes some GXF extensions with GXF codelets, which are typically wrapped as operators, or present for legacy reasons. In addition to the core GXF extensions (std, cuda, serialization, multimedia) listed here, the Holoscan SDK includes the following GXF extensions:

The gxf_holoscan_wrapper extension includes the holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapper codelet. It is used as a utility base class to wrap a holoscan operator to interface with the GXF framework.

Learn more about it in the Using Holoscan Operators in GXF Applications section.

The stream_playback extension includes the nvidia::holoscan::stream_playback::VideoStreamSerializer entity serializer to/from a Tensor Object. This extension does not include any codelets: reading and writing video stream (gxf entity files) from the disk was implemented as native operators with VideoStreamRecorderOp and VideoStreamReplayerOp , though they leverage the VideoStreamSerializer from this extension.

Note The VideoStreamSerializer codelet is based on the nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer with the addition of a repeat feature. (If the repeat parameter is true and the frame count is out of the maximum frame index, unnecessary warning messages are printed with nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer .)

The ucx_holoscan extension includes nvidia::holoscan::UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer which is a nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer that handles serialization of holoscan::Message and holoscan::Tensor types for transmission using the Unified Communication X (UCX) library. UCX is the library used by Holoscan SDK to enable communication of data between fragments in distributed applications.

Note The UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer is intended for use in combination with other UCX components defined in the GXF UCX extension. Specifically, it can be used by the UcxEntitySerializer where it can operate alongside the UcxComponentSerializer that serializes GXF-specific types ( nvidia::gxf::Tensor , nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer , etc.). This way both GXF and Holoscan types can be serialized by distributed applications.

Visit the HoloHub repository to find a collection of additional Holoscan operators and extensions.