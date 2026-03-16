NVIDIA NemoClaw is an open source stack that simplifies running OpenClaw always-on assistants, more safely, with a single command. It installs the NVIDIA OpenShell runtime, part of NVIDIA Agent Toolkit—a secure environment for running autonomous agents, and open source models like NVIDIA Nemotron.
Alpha Software
NemoClaw is in alpha, available as an early preview since March 16, 2026. APIs, configuration schemas, and runtime behavior are subject to breaking changes between releases. Do not use this software in production environments. File issues and feedback through the GitHub repository as the project continues to stabilize.
NVIDIA NemoClaw is an open source stack that adds privacy and security controls to OpenClaw. With one command anyone can run always-on self-evolving assistants anywhere.