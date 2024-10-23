1 Cannot recommend properties. Refer to Comments. 2 3 Comments: 4 - java.io.FileNotFoundException: File worker-info.yaml doesn't exist 5 - 'spark.executor.memory' should be set to at least 2GB/core. 6 - 'spark.executor.instances' should be set to (gpuCount * numWorkers). 7 - 'spark.task.resource.gpu.amount' should be set to Max(1, (numCores / gpuCount)). 8 - 'spark.rapids.sql.concurrentGpuTasks' should be set to Min(4, (gpuMemory / 7.5G)). 9 - 'spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size' should be set to 2048m. 10 - 'spark.rapids.sql.enabled' should be true to enable SQL operations on the GPU. 11 - 'spark.sql.adaptive.enabled' should be enabled for better performance.