The Auto-Tuner output has 2 main sections:

  1. Spark Properties: A list of Apache Spark configurations to tune the performance of the app. The list is the result of diff between the existing app configurations and the recommended ones. Therefore, a recommendation matches the existing app configuration, it won’t show up in the list.

  2. Comments: A list of messages to highlight properties that were missing in the app configurations, or the cause of failure to generate the recommendations.

Examples

Example of a successful run with missing softwareProperties#
 1  Spark Properties:
 2
 3  –conf spark.executor.cores=16
 4  –conf spark.executor.instances=8
 5  –conf spark.executor.memory=32768m
 6  –conf spark.executor.memoryOverhead=7372m
 7  –conf spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size=4096m
 8  –conf spark.rapids.sql.concurrentGpuTasks=2
 9  –conf spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes=512m
10  –conf spark.sql.shuffle.partitions=200
11  –conf spark.task.resource.gpu.amount=0.0625
12
13Comments:
14
15-  ‘spark.executor.instances’ wasn't set.
16-  ‘spark.executor.cores’ wasn't set.
17-  ‘spark.task.resource.gpu.amount’ wasn't set.
18-  ‘spark.rapids.sql.concurrentGpuTasks’ wasn't set.
19-  ‘spark.executor.memory’ wasn't set.
20-  ‘spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size’ wasn't set.
21-  ‘spark.executor.memoryOverhead’ wasn't set.
22-  ‘spark.sql.files.maxPartitionBytes’ wasn't set.
23-  ‘spark.sql.shuffle.partitions’ wasn't set.
24-  ‘spark.sql.adaptive.enabled’ should be enabled for better
25    performance.
Example of a successful run with missing softwareProperties. Only two recommendations didn’t match the existing app configurations.#
1Spark Properties:
2
3--conf spark.executor.instances=8
4--conf spark.sql.shuffle.partitions=200
5
6Comments:
7
8- 'spark.sql.shuffle.partitions' wasn't set.
Example showing the output when loading the worker info has failed.#
 1Cannot recommend properties. Refer to Comments.
 2
 3Comments:
 4- java.io.FileNotFoundException: File worker-info.yaml doesn't exist
 5- 'spark.executor.memory' should be set to at least 2GB/core.
 6- 'spark.executor.instances' should be set to (gpuCount * numWorkers).
 7- 'spark.task.resource.gpu.amount' should be set to Max(1, (numCores / gpuCount)).
 8- 'spark.rapids.sql.concurrentGpuTasks' should be set to Min(4, (gpuMemory / 7.5G)).
 9- 'spark.rapids.memory.pinnedPool.size' should be set to 2048m.
10- 'spark.rapids.sql.enabled' should be true to enable SQL operations on the GPU.
11- 'spark.sql.adaptive.enabled' should be enabled for better performance.
