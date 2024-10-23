In addition to the environment variables used to configure the CSP environment, the CLI has its own set of environment variables.
Before running any command, you can set environment variables to specify configurations. RAPIDS variables have a naming pattern
RAPIDS_USER_TOOLS_*:
-
RAPIDS_USER_TOOLS_CACHE_FOLDER: specifies the location of a local directory that the CLI uses to store and cache the downloaded resources. The default is /var/tmp/spark_rapids_user_tools_cache. Caching the resources locally has an impact on the total execution time of the command.
-
RAPIDS_USER_TOOLS_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY: specifies the location of a local directory that the CLI uses to generate the output. The wrapper CLI arguments override that environment variable (that is,
--output_folder).