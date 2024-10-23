  • Checkout the code repository

    git clone git@github.com:NVIDIA/spark-rapids-tools.git
cd spark-rapids-tools/user_tools

  • Optional: Run the project in a virtual environment

    python -m venv .venv
source .venv/bin/activate

  • Build wheel file using one of the following modes:

    Fat mode

    Similar to fat jar in Java, this mode solves the problem when web access isn’t available to download resources having Url-paths (http/https). The command builds the tools jar file and downloads the necessary dependencies and packages them with the source code into a single wheel file. You may consider this mode if the development environment has no access to download dependencies (that is, Spark jars) during runtime.

    ./build.sh fat
    Default mode

    This mode builds a wheel package without any jar dependencies

    ./build.sh

  • Finally, install the package using the wheel file

    pip install <wheel-file>
