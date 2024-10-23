Install gcloud CLI. Follow the instructions on gcloud-sdk-install
Set the configuration settings and credentials of the gcloud CLI:
Initialize the gcloud CLI by following these instructions
Grant authorization to the gcloud CLI with a user account
Set up “application default credentials” to the gcloud CLI by logging in
Manage gcloud CLI configurations. For more details, visit gcloud-sdk-configurations
Verify that the following gcloud CLI properties are properly defined:
dataproc/region
compute/zone
compute/region
core/project
-
If the configuration isn’t set to default values, then make sure to explicitly set some environment variables to be picked up by the tools cmd such as: CLOUDSDK_DATAPROC_REGION, and CLOUDSDK_COMPUTE_REGION.
The tools CLI follows the process described in this doc to resolve the credentials. If not running on (GCP), the environment variable
GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALSis required to point to a JSON file containing credentials.
-