Set the configuration settings and credentials of the gcloud CLI:

Initialize the gcloud CLI by following these instructions

Grant authorization to the gcloud CLI with a user account

Set up “application default credentials” to the gcloud CLI by logging in

Manage gcloud CLI configurations. For more details, visit gcloud-sdk-configurations

Verify that the following gcloud CLI properties are properly defined: dataproc/region

compute/zone

compute/region

core/project

If the configuration isn’t set to default values, then make sure to explicitly set some environment variables to be picked up by the tools cmd such as: CLOUDSDK_DATAPROC_REGION , and CLOUDSDK_COMPUTE_REGION .