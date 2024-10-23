The tool currently only supports event logs stored on S3 (no DBFS paths). The remote output storage is also expected to be S3. In order to get complete eventlogs for a given run-id : ` databricks clusters list | grep <run-id> databricks fs cp -r <databricks log location/<cluster id got from the above command> <destination_location> ` are a couple of commands that can be used to download all the logs associated with a given run. Please refer to the latest Databricks documentation on up-to-date information. Due to some platform limitations, it is likely that the logs may be incomplete. Thq qualification tool attempts to process them as best as possible. If the results come back empty, the rapids_4_spark_qualification_output_status.csv file can call out the failed run due to incomplete logs.

Install Databricks CLI Install the Databricks CLI version 0.200+. Follow the instructions on Install the CLI. Set the configuration settings and credentials of the Databricks CLI: Set up authentication by following these instructions Verify that the access credentials are stored in the file ~/.databrickscfg on Unix, Linux, or macOS, or in another file defined by environment variable DATABRICKS_CONFIG_FILE . If the configuration isn’t set to default values, then make sure to explicitly set some environment variables to be picked up by the tools cmd such as: DATABRICKS_CONFIG_FILE , DATABRICKS_HOST and DATABRICKS_TOKEN . Refer to the description of the variables in environment variables docs.

