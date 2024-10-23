Install Databricks CLI
Install the Databricks CLI version 0.200+. Follow the instructions on Install the CLI.
Set the configuration settings and credentials of the Databricks CLI:
Set up authentication by following these instructions
Verify that the access credentials are stored in the file ~/.databrickscfg on Unix, Linux, or macOS, or in another file defined by environment variable DATABRICKS_CONFIG_FILE.
If the configuration isn’t set to default values, then make sure to explicitly set some environment variables to be picked up by the tools cmd such as: DATABRICKS_CONFIG_FILE, DATABRICKS_HOST and DATABRICKS_TOKEN. Refer to the description of the variables in environment variables docs.
-