Install the AWS CLI version 2. Follow the instructions on aws-cli-getting-started

Set the configuration settings and credentials of the AWS CLI by creating credentials and config files as described in aws-cli-configure-files.

If the AWS CLI configuration isn’t set to the default values, then make sure to explicitly set some environment variables tp be picked up by the tools cmd such as: AWS_PROFILE , AWS_DEFAULT_REGION , AWS_CONFIG_FILE , AWS_SHARED_CREDENTIALS_FILE . Refer to the full list of variables in aws-cli-configure-envvars