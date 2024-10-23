No more steps required to run the tools on on-premises environment including standalone/local machines.
The tools CLI depends on Python implementation of PyArrow which relies on some environment variables to bind with HDFS:
HADOOP_HOME: the root of your installed Hadoop distribution. Often has “lib/native/libhdfs.so”.
JAVA_HOME: the location of your Java SDK installation.
ARROW_LIBHDFS_DIR(optional): explicit location of “libhdfs.so” if it’s installed somewhere other than $HADOOP_HOME/lib/native.
Add the Hadoop jars to your CLASSPATH.
export CLASSPATH=`$HADOOP_HOME/bin/hadoop classpath --glob`
%HADOOP_HOME%/bin/hadoop classpath --glob > %CLASSPATH%
For more information on HDFS requirements, refer to the PyArrow HDFS documentation