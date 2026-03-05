Is this page helpful?

  • Checkout the code repository

    git clone git@github.com:NVIDIA/spark-rapids-tools.git
cd spark-rapids-tools/user_tools

  • Recommended: Run the project in a virtual environment to isolate the dependencies.

    python -m venv .venv
source .venv/bin/activate

  • Build wheel file using one of the following modes:

    Fat mode

    The fat wheel is recommended for development environments that do not have Spark configured and cannot access external dependencies (such as Spark jars) during runtime. There is a fat wheel package available with releases starting with the 24.10.1 release. They are available on the RAPIDS user tools releases page.

    ./build.sh fat
    Default mode

    This mode builds a wheel package without any jar dependencies

    ./build.sh

  • Finally, install the package using the wheel file

    pip install <wheel-file>
On this page