Checkout the code repository
git clone git@github.com:NVIDIA/spark-rapids-tools.git cd spark-rapids-tools/user_tools
Recommended: Run the project in a virtual environment to isolate the dependencies.
python -m venv .venv source .venv/bin/activate
Build wheel file using one of the following modes:
- Fat mode
The fat wheel is recommended for development environments that do not have Spark configured and cannot access external dependencies (such as Spark jars) during runtime. There is a fat wheel package available with releases starting with the 24.10.1 release. They are available on the RAPIDS user tools releases page.
./build.sh fat
- Default mode
This mode builds a wheel package without any jar dependencies
./build.sh
Finally, install the package using the wheel file
pip install <wheel-file>