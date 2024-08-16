AIStore (AIS) is a lightweight distributed storage stack tailored for AI applications. It’s an elastic cluster that can grow and shrink at runtime and can be ad-hoc deployed, with or without Kubernetes, anywhere from a single Linux machine to a bare-metal cluster of any size. Built from scratch, AIS provides linear scale-out, consistent performance, and a flexible deployment model.

AIS is a reliable storage cluster that can natively operate on both in-cluster and remote data, without treating either as a cache.

AIS consistently shows balanced I/O distribution and linear scalability across an arbitrary number of clustered nodes. The system supports fast data access, reliability, and rich customization for data transformation workloads.

Features

1 $ ais show job --help 2 3 NAME: 4 archive blob-download cleanup copy-bucket copy-objects delete-objects 5 download dsort ec-bucket ec-get ec-put ec-resp 6 elect-primary etl-bucket etl-inline etl-objects evict-objects evict-remote-bucket 7 get-batch list lru-eviction mirror prefetch-objects promote-files 8 put-copies rebalance rechunk rename-bucket resilver summary 9 warm-up-metadata

For the original white paper and design philosophy, please see AIStore Overview, which also includes high-level block diagram, terminology, APIs, CLI, and more. For our 2024 KubeCon presentation, please see AIStore: Enhancing petascale Deep Learning across Cloud backends .

CLI

AIS includes an integrated, scriptable CLI for managing clusters, buckets, and objects, running and monitoring batch jobs, viewing and downloading logs, generating performance reports, and more:

1 $ ais <TAB-TAB> 2 3 advanced cluster etl ls prefetch search tls 4 alias config evict ml put show wait 5 archive cp get mpu remote-cluster space-cleanup 6 auth create help nbi rmb start 7 blob-download download job object rmo stop 8 bucket dsort log performance scrub storage

AIS runs natively on Kubernetes and features open format - thus, the freedom to copy or move your data from AIS at any time using the familiar Linux tar(1) , scp(1) , rsync(1) and similar.

For developers and data scientists, there’s also:

Quick Start

Read the Getting Started Guide for a 5-minute local install, or Run a minimal container-based AIS cluster consisting of a single gateway and a single storage node, or Clone the repo and run make kill cli aisloader deploy followed by ais show cluster

Deployment options

AIS deployment options, as well as intended (development vs. production vs. first-time) usages, are all summarized here .

Prerequisites essentially boil down to having Linux with a disk. Deployment options range from a minimal container-based deployment to petascale bare-metal clusters of any size, and from a single VM to multiple racks of high-end servers. Practical use cases require, of course, further consideration.

Some of the most popular deployment options include:

For performance tuning, see performance and AIS K8s Playbooks .

Existing Datasets

AIS supports multiple ingestion modes:

✅ On Demand: Transparent cloud access during workloads.

Transparent cloud access during workloads. ✅ PUT: Locally accessible files and directories.

Locally accessible files and directories. ✅ Promote: Import local target directories and/or NFS/SMB shares mounted on AIS targets.

Import local target directories and/or NFS/SMB shares mounted on AIS targets. ✅ Copy: Full buckets, virtual subdirectories (recursively or non-recursively), lists or ranges (via Bash expansion).

Full buckets, virtual subdirectories (recursively or non-recursively), lists or ranges (via Bash expansion). ✅ Download: HTTP(S)-accessible datasets and objects.

HTTP(S)-accessible datasets and objects. ✅ Prefetch: Remote buckets or selected objects (from remote buckets), including subdirectories, lists, and/or ranges.

Remote buckets or selected objects (from remote buckets), including subdirectories, lists, and/or ranges. ✅ Archive: Group and store related small files from an original dataset.

Install from Release Binaries

You can install the CLI and benchmarking tools using:

1 ./scripts/install_from_binaries.sh --help

The script installs aisloader and CLI from the latest or previous GitHub release and enables CLI auto-completions.

PyTorch integration

PyTorch integration is a growing set of datasets (both iterable and map-style), samplers, and dataloaders:

AIStore Badge

Let others know your project is powered by high-performance AI storage:

1 [![aistore](https://img.shields.io/badge/powered%20by-AIStore-76B900?style=flat&labelColor=000000)](https://github.com/NVIDIA/aistore)

More Docs & Guides

How to find information

See Extended Index

Use CLI search command, e.g.: ais search copy

command, e.g.: Clone the repository and run git grep , e.g.: git grep -n out-of-band -- "*.md"

License

MIT

Author

Alex Aizman (NVIDIA)