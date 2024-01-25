Modulus Deploy
- modulus.deploy.onnx.utils.check_ort_install(func)[source]
Decorator to check if ONNX runtime is installed
- modulus.deploy.onnx.utils.export_to_onnx_stream(model: Module, invars: Union[Tensor, Tuple[Tensor, ...]], verbose: bool = False) → bytes[source]
Exports PyTorch model to byte stream instead of a file
- Parameters
model (nn.Module) – PyTorch model to export
invars (Union[Tensor, Tuple[Tensor,...]]) – Input tensor(s)
verbose (bool, optional) – Print out a human-readable representation of the model, by default False
- Returns
- Return type
ONNX model byte stream
bytesNote
Exporting a ONNX model while training when using CUDA graphs will likely break things. Because model must be copied to the CPU and back for export.Note
ONNX exporting can take a longer time when using custom ONNX functions.
