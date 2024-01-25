NVIDIA Modulus Core v0.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo  NVIDIA Modulus Core v0.4.0  Modulus Models

Modulus Models

Basics

Modulus contains its own Model class for constructing neural networks. This model class is built on top of PyTorch’s nn.Module and can be used interchangeably within the PyTorch ecosystem. Using Modulus models allows you to leverage various features of Modulus aimed at improving performance and ease of use. These features include, but are not limited to, model zoo, automatic mixed-precision, CUDA Graphs, and easy checkpointing. We discuss each of these features in the following sections.

Model Zoo

Modulus contains several optimized, customizable and easy-to-use models. These include some very general models like Fourier Neural Operators (FNOs), ResNet, and Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) as well as domain-specific models like Deep Learning Weather Prediction (DLWP) and Spherical Fourier Neural Operators (SFNO).

Currently available models include:

Model Name

Inputs

Outputs
FullyConnected torch.Tensor [N, in_features] torch.Tensor [N, out_features]
FourierNeuralOperator torch.Tensor [N, in_channels, H, W] torch.Tensor [N, out_channels, H, W]
AdaptiveFourierNeuralOperator torch.Tensor [N, in_channels, H, W] torch.Tensor [N, out_channels, H, W]
MeshGraphNet torch.Tensor [num_nodes, input_dim_nodes], torch.Tensor [num_edges, input_dim_edges], dgl.DGLGraph [num_nodes, num_edges] torch.Tensor [num_nodes, output_dim]
GraphCastNet torch.Tensor [N, C_in, H, W] torch.Tensor [N, C_out, H, W]
Pix2PixNet torch.Tensor [N, in_channels, H, W] torch.Tensor [N, out_channels, H, W]
One2ManyRNN torch.Tensor [N, C, 1, H, W] torch.Tensor [N, C, T, H, W]
Seq2SeqRNN torch.Tensor [N, C, T, H, W] torch.Tensor [N, C, T, H, W]
SRResNet torch.Tensor [N, C_in, D, H, W] torch.Tensor [N, C_out, D_out, H_out, W_out]
DLWP torch.Tensor [N, C_in, 6, Res, Res] torch.Tensor [N, C_out, 6, Res, Res]
SphericalFourierNeuralOperatorNet torch.Tensor [N, C_in, H, W] torch.Tensor [N, C_out, H, W]

Below are some simple examples of how to use these models.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> import torch
>>> from modulus.models.mlp.fully_connected import FullyConnected
>>> model = FullyConnected(in_features=32, out_features=64)
>>> input = torch.randn(128, 32)
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.shape
torch.Size([128, 64])

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> import torch
>>> from modulus.models.fno.fno import FNO
>>> model = FNO(
in_channels=4,
out_channels=3,
decoder_layers=2,
decoder_layer_size=32,
dimension=2,
latent_channels=32,
num_fno_layers=2,
padding=0,
)
>>> input = torch.randn(32, 4, 32, 32) #(N, C, H, W)
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([32, 3, 32, 32])

How to write your own Modulus model

There are a few different ways to construct a Modulus model. If you are a seasoned PyTorch user, the easiest way would be to write your model using the optimized layers and utilities from Modulus or Pytorch. Lets take a look at a simple example of a UNet model first showing a simple PyTorch implementation and then a Modulus implementation that supports CUDA Graphs and Automatic Mixed-Precision.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
import torch.nn as nn

class UNet(nn.Module):
    def __init__(self, in_channels=1, out_channels=1):
        super(UNet, self).__init__()

        self.enc1 = self.conv_block(in_channels, 64)
        self.enc2 = self.conv_block(64, 128)

        self.dec1 = self.upconv_block(128, 64)
        self.final = nn.Conv2d(64, out_channels, kernel_size=1)

    def conv_block(self, in_channels, out_channels):
        return nn.Sequential(
            nn.Conv2d(in_channels, out_channels, 3, padding=1),
            nn.ReLU(inplace=True),
            nn.MaxPool2d(2)
        )

    def upconv_block(self, in_channels, out_channels):
        return nn.Sequential(
            nn.ConvTranspose2d(in_channels, out_channels, 2, stride=2),
            nn.Conv2d(out_channels, out_channels, 3, padding=1),
            nn.ReLU(inplace=True)
        )

    def forward(self, x):
        x1 = self.enc1(x)
        x2 = self.enc2(x1)
        x = self.dec1(x2)
        return self.final(x)

Now we show this model rewritten in Modulus. First, let’s subclass the model from modulus.Module instead of torch.nn.Module. The modulus.Module class acts like a direct replacement for the torch.nn.Module and provides additional functionality for saving and loading checkpoints, etc. Refer to the API docs of modulus.Module for further details. Additionally we will add metadata to the model to capture the optimizations that this model supports. In this case we will enable CUDA Graphs and Automatic Mixed-Precision.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
from dataclasses import dataclass
import modulus
import torch.nn as nn

@dataclass
class UNetMetaData(modulus.ModelMetaData):
    name: str = "UNet"
    # Optimization
    jit: bool = True
    cuda_graphs: bool = True
    amp_cpu: bool = True
    amp_gpu: bool = True

class UNet(modulus.Module):
    def __init__(self, in_channels=1, out_channels=1):
        super(UNet, self).__init__(meta=UNetMetaData())

        self.enc1 = self.conv_block(in_channels, 64)
        self.enc2 = self.conv_block(64, 128)

        self.dec1 = self.upconv_block(128, 64)
        self.final = nn.Conv2d(64, out_channels, kernel_size=1)

    def conv_block(self, in_channels, out_channels):
        return nn.Sequential(
            nn.Conv2d(in_channels, out_channels, 3, padding=1),
            nn.ReLU(inplace=True),
            nn.MaxPool2d(2)
        )

    def upconv_block(self, in_channels, out_channels):
        return nn.Sequential(
            nn.ConvTranspose2d(in_channels, out_channels, 2, stride=2),
            nn.Conv2d(out_channels, out_channels, 3, padding=1),
            nn.ReLU(inplace=True)
        )

    def forward(self, x):
        x1 = self.enc1(x)
        x2 = self.enc2(x1)
        x = self.dec1(x2)
        return self.final(x)

Now that we have our Modulus model, we can make use of these optimizations using the modulus.utils.StaticCaptureTraining decorator. This decorator will capture the training step function and optimize it for the specified optimizations.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
import torch
from modulus.utils import StaticCaptureTraining

model = UNet().to("cuda")
input = torch.randn(8, 1, 128, 128).to("cuda")
output = torch.zeros(8, 1, 64, 64).to("cuda")

optim = torch.optim.Adam(model.parameters(), lr=0.001)

# Create training step function with optimization wrapper
# StaticCaptureTraining calls `backward` on the loss and
# `optimizer.step()` so you don't have to do that
# explicitly.
@StaticCaptureTraining(
    model=model,
    optim=optim,
    cuda_graph_warmup=11,
)
def training_step(invar, outvar):
    predvar = model(invar)
    loss = torch.sum(torch.pow(predvar - outvar, 2))
    return loss

# Sample training loop
for i in range(20):
    # In place copy of input and output to support cuda graphs
    input.copy_(torch.randn(8, 1, 128, 128).to("cuda"))
    output.copy_(torch.zeros(8, 1, 64, 64).to("cuda"))

    # Run training step
    loss = training_step(input, output)

For the simple model above, you can observe ~1.1x speed-up due to CUDA Graphs and AMP. The speed-up observed changes from model to model and is typically greater for more complex models.

Note

The ModelMetaData and modulus.Module do not make the model support CUDA Graphs, AMP, etc. optimizations automatically. The user is responsible to write the model code that enables each of these optimizations. Models in the Modulus Model Zoo are written to support many of these optimizations and checked against Modulus’s CI to ensure that they work correctly.

Note

The StaticCaptureTraining decorator is still under development and may be refactored in the future.

Converting PyTorch Models to Modulus Models

In the above example we show constructing a Modulus model from scratch. However you can also convert existing PyTorch models to Modulus models in order to leverage Modulus features. To do this, you can use the Module.from_torch method as shown below.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
from dataclasses import dataclass
import modulus
import torch.nn as nn

class TorchModel(nn.Module):
    def __init__(self):
        super(TorchModel, self).__init__()
        self.conv1 = nn.Conv2d(1, 20, 5)
        self.conv2 = nn.Conv2d(20, 20, 5)

    def forward(self, x):
        x = self.conv1(x)
        return self.conv2(x)

@dataclass
class ConvMetaData(ModelMetaData):
    name: str = "UNet"
    # Optimization
    jit: bool = True
    cuda_graphs: bool = True
    amp_cpu: bool = True
    amp_gpu: bool = True

ModulusModel = modulus.Module.from_torch(TorchModel, meta=ConvMetaData())

Saving and Loading Modulus Models

As mentioned above, Modulus models are interoperable with PyTorch models. This means that you can save and load Modulus models using the standard PyTorch APIs however, we provide a few additional utilities to make this process easier. A key challenge in saving and loading models is keeping track of the model metadata such as layer sizes, etc. Modulus models can be saved with this metadata to a custom .mdlus file. These files allow for easy loading and instantiation of the model. We show two examples of this below. The first example shows saving and loading a model from an already instantiated model.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
 >>> from modulus.models.mlp.fully_connected import FullyConnected
 >>> model = FullyConnected(in_features=32, out_features=64)
 >>> model.save("model.mdlus") # Save model to .mdlus file
 >>> model.load("model.mdlus") # Load model weights from .mdlus file from already instantiated model
 >>> model
 FullyConnected(
  (layers): ModuleList(
    (0): FCLayer(
      (activation_fn): SiLU()
      (linear): Linear(in_features=32, out_features=512, bias=True)
    )
    (1-5): 5 x FCLayer(
      (activation_fn): SiLU()
      (linear): Linear(in_features=512, out_features=512, bias=True)
    )
  )
  (final_layer): FCLayer(
    (activation_fn): Identity()
    (linear): Linear(in_features=512, out_features=64, bias=True)
  )
)

The second example shows loading a model from a .mdlus file without having to instantiate the model first. We note that in this case we don’t know the class or parameters to pass to the constructor of the model. However, we can still load the model from the .mdlus file.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
 >>> from modulus import Module
 >>> fc_model = Module.from_checkpoint("model.mdlus") # Instantiate model from .mdlus file.
 >>> fc_model
 FullyConnected(
  (layers): ModuleList(
    (0): FCLayer(
      (activation_fn): SiLU()
      (linear): Linear(in_features=32, out_features=512, bias=True)
    )
    (1-5): 5 x FCLayer(
      (activation_fn): SiLU()
      (linear): Linear(in_features=512, out_features=512, bias=True)
    )
  )
  (final_layer): FCLayer(
    (activation_fn): Identity()
    (linear): Linear(in_features=512, out_features=64, bias=True)
  )
)

Note

In order to make use of this functionality, the model must have json serializable inputs to the __init__ function. It is highly recommended that all Modulus models be developed with this requirement in mind.

Modulus Model Registry and Entry Points

Modulus contains a model registry that allows for easy access and ingestion of models. Below is a simple example of how to use the model registry to obtain a model class.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> from modulus.registry import ModelRegistry
>>> model_registry = ModelRegistry()
>>> model_registry.list_models()
['AFNO', 'DLWP', 'FNO', 'FullyConnected', 'GraphCastNet', 'MeshGraphNet', 'One2ManyRNN', 'Pix2Pix', 'SFNO', 'SRResNet']
>>> FullyConnected = model_registry.factory("FullyConnected")
>>> model = FullyConnected(in_features=32, out_features=64)

The model registry also allows exposing models via entry points. This allows for integration of models into the Modulus ecosystem. For example, suppose you have a package MyPackage that contains a model MyModel. You can expose this model to the Modulus registry by adding an entry point to your toml file. For example, suppose your package structure is as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# setup.py

from setuptools import setup, find_packages

setup()

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# pyproject.toml

[build-system]
requires = ["setuptools", "wheel"]
build-backend = "setuptools.build_meta"

[project]
name = "MyPackage"
description = "My Neural Network Zoo."
version = "0.1.0"

[project.entry-points."modulus.models"]
MyModulusModel = "mypackage.models.MyModulusModel:MyModulusModel"

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# mypackage/models.py

import torch.nn as nn
from modulus.models import Model

class MyModel(nn.Module):
    def __init__(self):
        super(MyModel, self).__init__()
        self.conv1 = nn.Conv2d(1, 20, 5)
        self.conv2 = nn.Conv2d(20, 20, 5)

    def forward(self, x):
        x = self.conv1(x)
        return self.conv2(x)

MyModulusModel = Model.from_pytorch(MyModel)

Once this package is installed, you can access the model via the Modulus model registry.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> from modulus.registry import ModelRegistry
>>> model_registry = ModelRegistry()
>>> model_registry.list_models()
['MyModulusModel', 'AFNO', 'DLWP', 'FNO', 'FullyConnected', 'GraphCastNet', 'MeshGraphNet', 'One2ManyRNN', 'Pix2Pix', 'SFNO', 'SRResNet']
>>> MyModulusModel = model_registry.factory("MyModulusModel")

For more information on entry points and potential use cases, see this blog post.

Fully Connected Network

class modulus.models.mlp.fully_connected.FullyConnected(*args, **kwargs)[source]

Bases: Module

A densely-connected MLP architecture

Parameters

  • in_features (int, optional) – Size of input features, by default 512

  • layer_size (int, optional) – Size of every hidden layer, by default 512

  • out_features (int, optional) – Size of output features, by default 512

  • num_layers (int, optional) – Number of hidden layers, by default 6

  • activation_fn (Union[str, List[str]], optional) – Activation function to use, by default ‘silu’

  • skip_connections (bool, optional) – Add skip connections every 2 hidden layers, by default False

  • adaptive_activations (bool, optional) – Use an adaptive activation function, by default False

  • weight_norm (bool, optional) – Use weight norm on fully connected layers, by default False

  • weight_fact (bool, optional) – Use weight factorization on fully connected layers, by default False

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> model = modulus.models.mlp.FullyConnected(in_features=32, out_features=64)
>>> input = torch.randn(128, 32)
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([128, 64])

forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
class modulus.models.mlp.fully_connected.MetaData(name: str = 'FullyConnected', jit: bool = True, cuda_graphs: bool = True, amp: bool = True, amp_cpu: bool = None, amp_gpu: bool = None, torch_fx: bool = True, bf16: bool = False, onnx: bool = True, onnx_gpu: bool = None, onnx_cpu: bool = None, onnx_runtime: bool = True, trt: bool = False, var_dim: int = -1, func_torch: bool = True, auto_grad: bool = True)[source]

Bases: ModelMetaData

Fourier Neural Operators

class modulus.models.fno.fno.FNO(*args, **kwargs)[source]

Bases: Module

Fourier neural operator (FNO) model.

Note

The FNO architecture supports options for 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D fields which can be controlled using the dimension parameter.

Parameters

  • in_channels (int) – Number of input channels

  • out_channels (int) – Number of output channels

  • decoder_layers (int, optional) – Number of decoder layers, by default 1

  • decoder_layer_size (int, optional) – Number of neurons in decoder layers, by default 32

  • decoder_activation_fn (str, optional) – Activation function for decoder, by default “silu”

  • dimension (int) – Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3).

  • latent_channels (int, optional) – Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32

  • num_fno_layers (int, optional) – Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4

  • num_fno_modes (Union[int, List[int]], optional) – Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16

  • padding (int, optional) – Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8

  • padding_type (str, optional) – Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default “constant”

  • activation_fn (str, optional) – Activation function, by default “gelu”

  • coord_features (bool, optional) – Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> # define the 2d FNO model
>>> model = modulus.models.fno.FNO(
...     in_channels=4,
...     out_channels=3,
...     decoder_layers=2,
...     decoder_layer_size=32,
...     dimension=2,
...     latent_channels=32,
...     num_fno_layers=2,
...     padding=0,
... )
>>> input = torch.randn(32, 4, 32, 32) #(N, C, H, W)
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([32, 3, 32, 32])

Note

Reference: Li, Zongyi, et al. “Fourier neural operator for parametric partial differential equations.” arXiv preprint arXiv:2010.08895 (2020).

forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
class modulus.models.fno.fno.FNO1DEncoder(in_channels: int = 1, num_fno_layers: int = 4, fno_layer_size: int = 32, num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16, padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8, padding_type: str = 'constant', activation_fn: Module = GELU(approximate='none'), coord_features: bool = True)[source]

Bases: Module

1D Spectral encoder for FNO

Parameters

  • in_channels (int, optional) – Number of input channels, by default 1

  • num_fno_layers (int, optional) – Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4

  • fno_layer_size (int, optional) – Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32

  • num_fno_modes (Union[int, List[int]], optional) – Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16

  • padding (Union[int, List[int]], optional) – Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8

  • padding_type (str, optional) – Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default “constant”

  • activation_fn (nn.Module, optional) – Activation function, by default nn.GELU

  • coord_features (bool, optional) – Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True
forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
meshgrid(shape: List[int], device: device) → Tensor[source]

Creates 1D meshgrid feature

Parameters

  • shape (List[int]) – Tensor shape

  • device (torch.device) – Device model is on
Returns

Meshgrid tensor
Return type

Tensor
class modulus.models.fno.fno.FNO2DEncoder(in_channels: int = 1, num_fno_layers: int = 4, fno_layer_size: int = 32, num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16, padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8, padding_type: str = 'constant', activation_fn: Module = GELU(approximate='none'), coord_features: bool = True)[source]

Bases: Module

2D Spectral encoder for FNO

Parameters

  • in_channels (int, optional) – Number of input channels, by default 1

  • num_fno_layers (int, optional) – Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4

  • fno_layer_size (int, optional) – Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32

  • num_fno_modes (Union[int, List[int]], optional) – Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16

  • padding (Union[int, List[int]], optional) – Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8

  • padding_type (str, optional) – Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default “constant”

  • activation_fn (nn.Module, optional) – Activation function, by default nn.GELU

  • coord_features (bool, optional) – Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True
forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
meshgrid(shape: List[int], device: device) → Tensor[source]

Creates 2D meshgrid feature

Parameters

  • shape (List[int]) – Tensor shape

  • device (torch.device) – Device model is on
Returns

Meshgrid tensor
Return type

Tensor
class modulus.models.fno.fno.FNO3DEncoder(in_channels: int = 1, num_fno_layers: int = 4, fno_layer_size: int = 32, num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16, padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8, padding_type: str = 'constant', activation_fn: Module = GELU(approximate='none'), coord_features: bool = True)[source]

Bases: Module

3D Spectral encoder for FNO

Parameters

  • in_channels (int, optional) – Number of input channels, by default 1

  • num_fno_layers (int, optional) – Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4

  • fno_layer_size (int, optional) – Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32

  • num_fno_modes (Union[int, List[int]], optional) – Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16

  • padding (Union[int, List[int]], optional) – Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8

  • padding_type (str, optional) – Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default “constant”

  • activation_fn (nn.Module, optional) – Activation function, by default nn.GELU

  • coord_features (bool, optional) – Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True
forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
meshgrid(shape: List[int], device: device) → Tensor[source]

Creates 3D meshgrid feature

Parameters

  • shape (List[int]) – Tensor shape

  • device (torch.device) – Device model is on
Returns

Meshgrid tensor
Return type

Tensor
class modulus.models.fno.fno.FNO4DEncoder(in_channels: int = 1, num_fno_layers: int = 4, fno_layer_size: int = 32, num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16, padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8, padding_type: str = 'constant', activation_fn: Module = GELU(approximate='none'), coord_features: bool = True)[source]

Bases: Module

4D Spectral encoder for FNO

Parameters

  • in_channels (int, optional) – Number of input channels, by default 1

  • num_fno_layers (int, optional) – Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4

  • fno_layer_size (int, optional) – Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32

  • num_fno_modes (Union[int, List[int]], optional) – Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16

  • padding (Union[int, List[int]], optional) – Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8

  • padding_type (str, optional) – Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default “constant”

  • activation_fn (nn.Module, optional) – Activation function, by default nn.GELU

  • coord_features (bool, optional) – Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True
forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
meshgrid(shape: List[int], device: device) → Tensor[source]

Creates 4D meshgrid feature

Parameters

  • shape (List[int]) – Tensor shape

  • device (torch.device) – Device model is on
Returns

Meshgrid tensor
Return type

Tensor
class modulus.models.fno.fno.MetaData(name: str = 'FourierNeuralOperator', jit: bool = True, cuda_graphs: bool = True, amp: bool = False, amp_cpu: bool = None, amp_gpu: bool = None, torch_fx: bool = False, bf16: bool = False, onnx: bool = False, onnx_gpu: bool = False, onnx_cpu: bool = False, onnx_runtime: bool = False, trt: bool = False, var_dim: int = 1, func_torch: bool = False, auto_grad: bool = False)[source]

Bases: ModelMetaData
class modulus.models.afno.afno.AFNO(*args, **kwargs)[source]

Bases: Module

Adaptive Fourier neural operator (AFNO) model.

Note

AFNO is a model that is designed for 2D images only.

Parameters

  • inp_shape (List[int]) – Input image dimensions [height, width]

  • in_channels (int) – Number of input channels

  • out_channels (int) – Number of output channels

  • patch_size (List[int], optional) – Size of image patches, by default [16, 16]

  • embed_dim (int, optional) – Embedded channel size, by default 256

  • depth (int, optional) – Number of AFNO layers, by default 4

  • mlp_ratio (float, optional) – Ratio of layer MLP latent variable size to input feature size, by default 4.0

  • drop_rate (float, optional) – Drop out rate in layer MLPs, by default 0.0

  • num_blocks (int, optional) – Number of blocks in the block-diag frequency weight matrices, by default 16

  • sparsity_threshold (float, optional) – Sparsity threshold (softshrink) of spectral features, by default 0.01

  • hard_thresholding_fraction (float, optional) – Threshold for limiting number of modes used [0,1], by default 1

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> model = modulus.models.afno.AFNO(
...     inp_shape=[32, 32],
...     in_channels=2,
...     out_channels=1,
...     patch_size=(8, 8),
...     embed_dim=16,
...     depth=2,
...     num_blocks=2,
... )
>>> input = torch.randn(32, 2, 32, 32) #(N, C, H, W)
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([32, 1, 32, 32])

Note

Reference: Guibas, John, et al. “Adaptive fourier neural operators: Efficient token mixers for transformers.” arXiv preprint arXiv:2111.13587 (2021).

forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
forward_features(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Forward pass of core AFNO
class modulus.models.afno.afno.AFNO2DLayer(hidden_size: int, num_blocks: int = 8, sparsity_threshold: float = 0.01, hard_thresholding_fraction: float = 1, hidden_size_factor: int = 1)[source]

Bases: Module

AFNO spectral convolution layer

Parameters

  • hidden_size (int) – Feature dimensionality

  • num_blocks (int, optional) – Number of blocks used in the block diagonal weight matrix, by default 8

  • sparsity_threshold (float, optional) – Sparsity threshold (softshrink) of spectral features, by default 0.01

  • hard_thresholding_fraction (float, optional) – Threshold for limiting number of modes used [0,1], by default 1

  • hidden_size_factor (int, optional) – Factor to increase spectral features by after weight multiplication, by default 1
forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
class modulus.models.afno.afno.AFNOMlp(in_features: int, latent_features: int, out_features: int, activation_fn: Module = GELU(approximate='none'), drop: float = 0.0)[source]

Bases: Module

Fully-connected Multi-layer perception used inside AFNO

Parameters

  • in_features (int) – Input feature size

  • latent_features (int) – Latent feature size

  • out_features (int) – Output feature size

  • activation_fn (nn.Module, optional) – Activation function, by default nn.GELU

  • drop (float, optional) – Drop out rate, by default 0.0
forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
class modulus.models.afno.afno.Block(embed_dim: int, num_blocks: int = 8, mlp_ratio: float = 4.0, drop: float = 0.0, activation_fn: ~torch.nn.modules.module.Module = GELU(approximate='none'), norm_layer: ~torch.nn.modules.module.Module = <class 'torch.nn.modules.normalization.LayerNorm'>, double_skip: bool = True, sparsity_threshold: float = 0.01, hard_thresholding_fraction: float = 1.0)[source]

Bases: Module

AFNO block, spectral convolution and MLP

Parameters

  • embed_dim (int) – Embedded feature dimensionality

  • num_blocks (int, optional) – Number of blocks used in the block diagonal weight matrix, by default 8

  • mlp_ratio (float, optional) – Ratio of MLP latent variable size to input feature size, by default 4.0

  • drop (float, optional) – Drop out rate in MLP, by default 0.0

  • activation_fn (nn.Module, optional) – Activation function used in MLP, by default nn.GELU

  • norm_layer (nn.Module, optional) – Normalization function, by default nn.LayerNorm

  • double_skip (bool, optional) – Residual, by default True

  • sparsity_threshold (float, optional) – Sparsity threshold (softshrink) of spectral features, by default 0.01

  • hard_thresholding_fraction (float, optional) – Threshold for limiting number of modes used [0,1], by default 1
forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
class modulus.models.afno.afno.MetaData(name: str = 'AFNO', jit: bool = False, cuda_graphs: bool = True, amp: bool = True, amp_cpu: bool = None, amp_gpu: bool = None, torch_fx: bool = False, bf16: bool = False, onnx: bool = False, onnx_gpu: bool = True, onnx_cpu: bool = False, onnx_runtime: bool = True, trt: bool = False, var_dim: int = 1, func_torch: bool = False, auto_grad: bool = False)[source]

Bases: ModelMetaData
class modulus.models.afno.afno.PatchEmbed(inp_shape: List[int], in_channels: int, patch_size: List[int] = [16, 16], embed_dim: int = 256)[source]

Bases: Module

Patch embedding layer

Converts 2D patch into a 1D vector for input to AFNO

Parameters

  • inp_shape (List[int]) – Input image dimensions [height, width]

  • in_channels (int) – Number of input channels

  • patch_size (List[int], optional) – Size of image patches, by default [16, 16]

  • embed_dim (int, optional) – Embedded channel size, by default 256
forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.

Graph Neural Networks

class modulus.models.meshgraphnet.meshgraphnet.MeshGraphNet(*args, **kwargs)[source]

Bases: Module

MeshGraphNet network architecture

Parameters

  • input_dim_nodes (int) – Number of node features

  • input_dim_edges (int) – Number of edge features

  • output_dim (int) – Number of outputs

  • processor_size (int, optional) – Number of message passing blocks, by default 15

  • num_layers_node_processor (int, optional) – Number of MLP layers for processing nodes in each message passing block, by default 2

  • num_layers_edge_processor (int, optional) – Number of MLP layers for processing edge features in each message passing block, by default 2

  • hidden_dim_processor (int, optional) – Hidden layer size for the message passing blocks, by default 128

  • hidden_dim_node_encoder (int, optional) – Hidden layer size for the node feature encoder, by default 128

  • num_layers_node_encoder (int, optional) – Number of MLP layers for the node feature encoder, by default 2

  • hidden_dim_edge_encoder (int, optional) – Hidden layer size for the edge feature encoder, by default 128

  • num_layers_edge_encoder (int, optional) – Number of MLP layers for the edge feature encoder, by default 2

  • hidden_dim_node_decoder (int, optional) – Hidden layer size for the node feature decoder, by default 128

  • num_layers_node_decoder (int, optional) – Number of MLP layers for the node feature decoder, by default 2

  • aggregation (str, optional) – Message aggregation type, by default “sum”

  • do_conat_trick (: bool, default=False) – Whether to replace concat+MLP with MLP+idx+sum

  • num_processor_checkpoint_segments (int, optional) – Number of processor segments for gradient checkpointing, by default 0 (checkpointing disabled)

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> model = modulus.models.meshgraphnet.MeshGraphNet(
...         input_dim_nodes=4,
...         input_dim_edges=3,
...         output_dim=2,
...     )
>>> graph = dgl.rand_graph(10, 5)
>>> node_features = torch.randn(10, 4)
>>> edge_features = torch.randn(5, 3)
>>> output = model(node_features, edge_features, graph)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([10, 2])

Note

Reference: Pfaff, Tobias, et al. “Learning mesh-based simulation with graph networks.” arXiv preprint arXiv:2010.03409 (2020).

forward(node_features: Tensor, edge_features: Tensor, graph: Union[DGLGraph, List[DGLGraph], CuGraphCSC]) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
class modulus.models.meshgraphnet.meshgraphnet.MeshGraphNetProcessor(processor_size: int = 15, input_dim_node: int = 128, input_dim_edge: int = 128, num_layers_node: int = 2, num_layers_edge: int = 2, aggregation: str = 'sum', norm_type: str = 'LayerNorm', activation_fn: Module = ReLU(), do_concat_trick: bool = False, num_processor_checkpoint_segments: int = 0)[source]

Bases: Module

MeshGraphNet processor block

forward(node_features: Tensor, edge_features: Tensor, graph: Union[DGLGraph, List[DGLGraph], CuGraphCSC]) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
run_function(segment_start: int, segment_end: int) → Callable[[Tensor, Tensor, Union[DGLGraph, List[DGLGraph]]], Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]][source]

Custom forward for gradient checkpointing

Parameters

  • segment_start (int) – Layer index as start of the segment

  • segment_end (int) – Layer index as end of the segment
Returns

Custom forward function
Return type

Callable
set_checkpoint_segments(checkpoint_segments: int)[source]

Set the number of checkpoint segments

Parameters

checkpoint_segments (int) – number of checkpoint segments
Raises

ValueError – if the number of processor layers is not a multiple of the number of checkpoint segments
class modulus.models.meshgraphnet.meshgraphnet.MetaData(name: str = 'MeshGraphNet', jit: bool = False, cuda_graphs: bool = False, amp: bool = False, amp_cpu: bool = False, amp_gpu: bool = True, torch_fx: bool = False, bf16: bool = False, onnx: bool = False, onnx_gpu: bool = None, onnx_cpu: bool = None, onnx_runtime: bool = False, trt: bool = False, var_dim: int = -1, func_torch: bool = True, auto_grad: bool = True)[source]

Bases: ModelMetaData
class modulus.models.graphcast.graph_cast_net.GraphCastNet(*args, **kwargs)[source]

Bases: Module

GraphCast network architecture

Parameters

  • meshgraph_path (str) – Path to the meshgraph file. If not provided, the meshgraph will be created using PyMesh.

  • static_dataset_path (str) – Path to the static dataset file.

  • input_res (Tuple[int, int]) – Input resolution of the latitude-longitude grid

  • input_dim_grid_nodes (int, optional) – Input dimensionality of the grid node features, by default 474

  • input_dim_mesh_nodes (int, optional) – Input dimensionality of the mesh node features, by default 3

  • input_dim_edges (int, optional) – Input dimensionality of the edge features, by default 4

  • output_dim_grid_nodes (int, optional) – Final output dimensionality of the edge features, by default 227

  • processor_layers (int, optional) – Number of processor layers, by default 16

  • hidden_layers (int, optional) – Number of hiddel layers, by default 1

  • hidden_dim (int, optional) – Number of neurons in each hidden layer, by default 512

  • aggregation (str, optional) – Message passing aggregation method (“sum”, “mean”), by default “sum”

  • activation_fn (str, optional) – Type of activation function, by default “silu”

  • norm_type (str, optional) – Normalization type, by default “LayerNorm”

  • use_cugraphops_encoder (bool, default=False) – Flag to select cugraphops kernels in encoder

  • use_cugraphops_processor (bool, default=False) – Flag to select cugraphops kernels in the processor

  • use_cugraphops_decoder (bool, default=False) – Flag to select cugraphops kernels in the decoder

  • do_conat_trick (: bool, default=False) – Whether to replace concat+MLP with MLP+idx+sum

  • recompute_activation (bool, optional) – Flag for recomputing activation in backward to save memory, by default False. Currently, only SiLU is supported.

  • partition_size (int, default=1) – Number of process groups across which graphs are distributed. If equal to 1, the model is run in a normal Single-GPU configuration.

  • partition_group_name (str, default=None) – Name of process group across which graphs are distributed. If partition_size is set to 1, the model is run in a normal Single-GPU configuration and the specification of a process group is not necessary. If partitition_size > 1, passing no process group name leads to a parallelism across the default process group. Otherwise, the group size of a process group is expected to match partition_size.

  • expect_partitioned_input (bool, default=False,) – Flag indicating whether the model expects the input to be already partitioned. This can be helpful e.g. in multi-step rollouts to avoid aggregating the output just to distribute it in the next step again.

  • produce_aggregated_output (bool, default=True,) – Flag indicating whether the model produces the aggregated output on each rank of the progress group across which the graph is distributed or whether the output is kept distributed. This can be helpful e.g. in multi-step rollouts to avoid aggregating the output just to distribute it in the next step again.
Note

Based on these papers: - “GraphCast: Learning skillful medium-range global weather forecasting”

https://arxiv.org/abs/2212.12794

custom_forward(grid_nfeat: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

GraphCast forward method with support for gradient checkpointing.

Parameters

grid_nfeat (Tensor) – Node features of the latitude-longitude graph.
Returns

grid_nfeat_finale – Predicted node features of the latitude-longitude graph.
Return type

Tensor
decoder_forward(mesh_efeat_processed: Tensor, mesh_nfeat_processed: Tensor, grid_nfeat_encoded: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Forward method for the last layer of the processor, the decoder, and the final MLP.

Parameters

  • mesh_efeat_processed (Tensor) – Multimesh edge features processed by the processor.

  • mesh_nfeat_processed (Tensor) – Multi-mesh node features processed by the processor.

  • grid_nfeat_encoded (Tensor) – The encoded node features for the latitude-longitude grid.
Returns

grid_nfeat_finale – The final node features for the latitude-longitude grid.
Return type

Tensor
encoder_forward(grid_nfeat: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Forward method for the embedder, encoder, and the first of the processor.

Parameters

grid_nfeat (Tensor) – Node features for the latitude-longitude grid.
Returns

  • mesh_efeat_processed (Tensor) – Processed edge features for the multimesh.

  • mesh_nfeat_processed (Tensor) – Processed node features for the multimesh.

  • grid_nfeat_encoded (Tensor) – Encoded node features for the latitude-longitude grid.
forward(grid_nfeat: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
prepare_input(invar: Tensor, expect_partitioned_input: bool) → Tensor[source]

Prepares the input to the model in the required shape.

Parameters

  • invar (Tensor) – Input in the shape [N, C, H, W].

  • expect_partitioned_input (bool) – flag indicating whether input is partioned according to graph partitioning scheme
Returns

Reshaped input.
Return type

Tensor
prepare_output(outvar: Tensor, produce_aggregated_output: bool) → Tensor[source]

Prepares the output of the model in the shape [N, C, H, W].

Parameters

  • outvar (Tensor) – Output of the final MLP of the model.

  • produce_aggregated_output (bool) – flag indicating whether output is gathered onto each rank or kept distributed
Returns

The reshaped output of the model.
Return type

Tensor
set_checkpoint_decoder(checkpoint_flag: bool)[source]

Sets checkpoint function for the last layer of the processor, the decoder, and the final MLP.

This function returns the appropriate checkpoint function based on the provided checkpoint_flag flag. If checkpoint_flag is True, the function returns the checkpoint function from PyTorch’s torch.utils.checkpoint. Otherwise, it returns an identity function that simply passes the inputs through the given layer.

Parameters

checkpoint_flag (bool) – Whether to use checkpointing for gradient computation. Checkpointing can reduce memory usage during backpropagation at the cost of increased computation time.
Returns

The selected checkpoint function to use for gradient computation.
Return type

Callable
set_checkpoint_encoder(checkpoint_flag: bool)[source]

Sets checkpoint function for the embedder, encoder, and the first of the processor.

This function returns the appropriate checkpoint function based on the provided checkpoint_flag flag. If checkpoint_flag is True, the function returns the checkpoint function from PyTorch’s torch.utils.checkpoint. Otherwise, it returns an identity function that simply passes the inputs through the given layer.

Parameters

checkpoint_flag (bool) – Whether to use checkpointing for gradient computation. Checkpointing can reduce memory usage during backpropagation at the cost of increased computation time.
Returns

The selected checkpoint function to use for gradient computation.
Return type

Callable
set_checkpoint_model(checkpoint_flag: bool)[source]

Sets checkpoint function for the entire model.

This function returns the appropriate checkpoint function based on the provided checkpoint_flag flag. If checkpoint_flag is True, the function returns the checkpoint function from PyTorch’s torch.utils.checkpoint. In this case, all the other gradient checkpoitings will be disabled. Otherwise, it returns an identity function that simply passes the inputs through the given layer.

Parameters

checkpoint_flag (bool) – Whether to use checkpointing for gradient computation. Checkpointing can reduce memory usage during backpropagation at the cost of increased computation time.
Returns

The selected checkpoint function to use for gradient computation.
Return type

Callable
set_checkpoint_processor(checkpoint_segments: int)[source]

Sets checkpoint function for the processor excluding the first and last layers.

This function returns the appropriate checkpoint function based on the provided checkpoint_segments flag. If checkpoint_segments is positive,

the function returns the checkpoint function from PyTorch’s

torch.utils.checkpoint, with number of checkpointing segments equal to checkpoint_segments. Otherwise, it returns an identity function that simply passes the inputs through the given layer.

Parameters

checkpoint_segments (int) – Number of checkpointing segments for gradient computation. Checkpointing can reduce memory usage during backpropagation at the cost of increased computation time.
Returns

The selected checkpoint function to use for gradient computation.
Return type

Callable
to(*args: Any, **kwargs: Any) → Self[source]

Moves the object to the specified device, dtype, or format. This method moves the object and its underlying graph and graph features to the specified device, dtype, or format, and returns the updated object.

Parameters

  • *args (Any) – Positional arguments to be passed to the torch._C._nn._parse_to function.

  • **kwargs (Any) – Keyword arguments to be passed to the torch._C._nn._parse_to function.
Returns

The updated object after moving to the specified device, dtype, or format.
Return type

GraphCastNet
class modulus.models.graphcast.graph_cast_net.MetaData(name: str = 'GraphCastNet', jit: bool = False, cuda_graphs: bool = False, amp: bool = False, amp_cpu: bool = False, amp_gpu: bool = True, torch_fx: bool = False, bf16: bool = True, onnx: bool = False, onnx_gpu: bool = None, onnx_cpu: bool = None, onnx_runtime: bool = False, trt: bool = False, var_dim: int = -1, func_torch: bool = False, auto_grad: bool = False)[source]

Bases: ModelMetaData

Pix2Pix Net

class modulus.models.pix2pix.pix2pix.MetaData(name: str = 'Pix2Pix', jit: bool = True, cuda_graphs: bool = True, amp: bool = False, amp_cpu: bool = False, amp_gpu: bool = True, torch_fx: bool = False, bf16: bool = False, onnx: bool = True, onnx_gpu: bool = None, onnx_cpu: bool = None, onnx_runtime: bool = False, trt: bool = False, var_dim: int = 1, func_torch: bool = True, auto_grad: bool = True)[source]

Bases: ModelMetaData
class modulus.models.pix2pix.pix2pix.Pix2Pix(*args, **kwargs)[source]

Bases: Module

Convolutional encoder-decoder based on pix2pix generator models.

Note

The pix2pix architecture supports options for 1D, 2D and 3D fields which can be constroled using the dimension parameter.

Parameters

  • in_channels (int) – Number of input channels

  • out_channels (Union[int, Any], optional) – Number of outout channels

  • dimension (int) – Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3).

  • conv_layer_size (int, optional) – Latent channel size after first convolution, by default 64

  • n_downsampling (int, optional) – Number of downsampling blocks, by default 3

  • n_upsampling (int, optional) – Number of upsampling blocks, by default 3

  • n_blocks (int, optional) – Number of residual blocks in middle of model, by default 3

  • activation_fn (Any, optional) – Activation function, by default “relu”

  • batch_norm (bool, optional) – Batch normalization, by default False

  • padding_type (str, optional) – Padding type (‘reflect’, ‘replicate’ or ‘zero’), by default “reflect”

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> #2D convolutional encoder decoder
>>> model = modulus.models.pix2pix.Pix2Pix(
... in_channels=1,
... out_channels=2,
... dimension=2,
... conv_layer_size=4)
>>> input = torch.randn(4, 1, 32, 32) #(N, C, H, W)
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([4, 2, 32, 32])

Note

Reference: Isola, Phillip, et al. “Image-To-Image translation with conditional adversarial networks” Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, 2017. https://arxiv.org/abs/1611.07004

Reference: Wang, Ting-Chun, et al. “High-Resolution image synthesis and semantic manipulation with conditional GANs” Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, 2018. https://arxiv.org/abs/1711.11585

Note

Based on the implementation: https://github.com/NVIDIA/pix2pixHD

forward(input: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
class modulus.models.pix2pix.pix2pix.ResnetBlock(dimension: int, channels: int, padding_type: str = 'reflect', activation: Module = ReLU(), use_batch_norm: bool = False, use_dropout: bool = False)[source]

Bases: Module

A simple ResNet block

Parameters

  • dimension (int) – Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3).

  • channels (int) – Number of feature channels

  • padding_type (str, optional) – Padding type (‘reflect’, ‘replicate’ or ‘zero’), by default “reflect”

  • activation (nn.Module, optional) – Activation function, by default nn.ReLU()

  • use_batch_norm (bool, optional) – Batch normalization, by default False
forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.

Recurrent Neural Networks

class modulus.models.rnn.rnn_one2many.MetaData(name: str = 'One2ManyRNN', jit: bool = False, cuda_graphs: bool = False, amp: bool = True, amp_cpu: bool = None, amp_gpu: bool = None, torch_fx: bool = True, bf16: bool = False, onnx: bool = False, onnx_gpu: bool = None, onnx_cpu: bool = None, onnx_runtime: bool = False, trt: bool = False, var_dim: int = -1, func_torch: bool = False, auto_grad: bool = False)[source]

Bases: ModelMetaData
class modulus.models.rnn.rnn_one2many.One2ManyRNN(*args, **kwargs)[source]

Bases: Module

A RNN model with encoder/decoder for 2d/3d problems that provides predictions based on single initial condition.

Parameters

  • input_channels (int) – Number of channels in the input

  • dimension (int, optional) – Spatial dimension of the input. Only 2d and 3d are supported, by default 2

  • nr_latent_channels (int, optional) – Channels for encoding/decoding, by default 512

  • nr_residual_blocks (int, optional) – Number of residual blocks, by default 2

  • activation_fn (str, optional) – Activation function to use, by default “relu”

  • nr_downsamples (int, optional) – Number of downsamples, by default 2

  • nr_tsteps (int, optional) – Time steps to predict, by default 32

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> model = modulus.models.rnn.One2ManyRNN(
... input_channels=6,
... dimension=2,
... nr_latent_channels=32,
... activation_fn="relu",
... nr_downsamples=2,
... nr_tsteps=16,
... )
>>> input = invar = torch.randn(4, 6, 1, 16, 16) # [N, C, T, H, W]
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([4, 6, 16, 16, 16])

forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Forward pass

Parameters

x (Tensor) – Expects a tensor of size [N, C, 1, H, W] for 2D or [N, C, 1, D, H, W] for 3D Where, N is the batch size, C is the number of channels, 1 is the number of input timesteps and D, H, W are spatial dimensions.
Returns

Size [N, C, T, H, W] for 2D or [N, C, T, D, H, W] for 3D. Where, T is the number of timesteps being predicted.
Return type

Tensor
class modulus.models.rnn.rnn_seq2seq.MetaData(name: str = 'Seq2SeqRNN', jit: bool = False, cuda_graphs: bool = False, amp: bool = True, amp_cpu: bool = None, amp_gpu: bool = None, torch_fx: bool = True, bf16: bool = False, onnx: bool = False, onnx_gpu: bool = None, onnx_cpu: bool = None, onnx_runtime: bool = False, trt: bool = False, var_dim: int = -1, func_torch: bool = False, auto_grad: bool = False)[source]

Bases: ModelMetaData
class modulus.models.rnn.rnn_seq2seq.Seq2SeqRNN(*args, **kwargs)[source]

Bases: Module

A RNN model with encoder/decoder for 2d/3d problems. Given input 0 to t-1, predicts signal t to t + nr_tsteps

Parameters

  • input_channels (int) – Number of channels in the input

  • dimension (int, optional) – Spatial dimension of the input. Only 2d and 3d are supported, by default 2

  • nr_latent_channels (int, optional) – Channels for encoding/decoding, by default 512

  • nr_residual_blocks (int, optional) – Number of residual blocks, by default 2

  • activation_fn (str, optional) – Activation function to use, by default “relu”

  • nr_downsamples (int, optional) – Number of downsamples, by default 2

  • nr_tsteps (int, optional) – Time steps to predict, by default 32

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> model = modulus.models.rnn.Seq2SeqRNN(
... input_channels=6,
... dimension=2,
... nr_latent_channels=32,
... activation_fn="relu",
... nr_downsamples=2,
... nr_tsteps=16,
... )
>>> input = invar = torch.randn(4, 6, 16, 16, 16) # [N, C, T, H, W]
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([4, 6, 16, 16, 16])

forward(x: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Forward pass

Parameters

x (Tensor) – Expects a tensor of size [N, C, T, H, W] for 2D or [N, C, T, D, H, W] for 3D Where, N is the batch size, C is the number of channels, T is the number of input timesteps and D, H, W are spatial dimensions. Currently, this requires input time steps to be same as predicted time steps.
Returns

Size [N, C, T, H, W] for 2D or [N, C, T, D, H, W] for 3D. Where, T is the number of timesteps being predicted.
Return type

Tensor

Super Resolution Network

class modulus.models.srrn.super_res_net.ConvolutionalBlock3d(in_channels: int, out_channels: int, kernel_size: int, stride: int = 1, batch_norm: bool = False, activation_fn: Module = Identity())[source]

Bases: Module

3D convolutional block

Parameters

  • in_channels (int) – Input channels

  • out_channels (int) – Output channels

  • kernel_size (int) – Kernel size

  • stride (int, optional) – Convolutional stride, by default 1

  • batch_norm (bool, optional) – Use batchnorm, by default False
forward(input: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
class modulus.models.srrn.super_res_net.MetaData(name: str = 'SuperResolution', jit: bool = True, cuda_graphs: bool = False, amp: bool = False, amp_cpu: bool = False, amp_gpu: bool = False, torch_fx: bool = False, bf16: bool = False, onnx: bool = True, onnx_gpu: bool = None, onnx_cpu: bool = None, onnx_runtime: bool = False, trt: bool = False, var_dim: int = 1, func_torch: bool = True, auto_grad: bool = True)[source]

Bases: ModelMetaData
class modulus.models.srrn.super_res_net.PixelShuffle3d(scale: int)[source]

Bases: Module

3D pixel-shuffle operation

Parameters

scale (int) – Factor to downscale channel count by
Note

Reference: http://www.multisilicon.com/blog/a25332339.html

forward(input: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
class modulus.models.srrn.super_res_net.ResidualConvBlock3d(n_layers: int = 1, kernel_size: int = 3, conv_layer_size: int = 64, activation_fn: Module = Identity())[source]

Bases: Module

3D ResNet block

Parameters

  • n_layers (int, optional) – Number of convolutional layers, by default 1

  • kernel_size (int, optional) – Kernel size, by default 3

  • conv_layer_size (int, optional) – Latent channel size, by default 64

  • activation_fn (nn.Module, optional) – Activation function, by default nn.Identity()
forward(input: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
class modulus.models.srrn.super_res_net.SRResNet(*args, **kwargs)[source]

Bases: Module

3D convolutional super-resolution network

Parameters

  • in_channels (int) – Number of input channels

  • out_channels (int) – Number of outout channels

  • large_kernel_size (int, optional) – convolutional kernel size for first and last convolution, by default 7

  • small_kernel_size (int, optional) – convolutional kernel size for internal convolutions, by default 3

  • conv_layer_size (int, optional) – Latent channel size, by default 32

  • n_resid_blocks (int, optional) – Number of residual blocks before , by default 8

  • scaling_factor (int, optional) – Scaling factor to increase the output feature size compared to the input (2, 4, or 8), by default 8

  • activation_fn (Any, optional) – Activation function, by default “prelu”

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> #3D convolutional encoder decoder
>>> model = modulus.models.srrn.SRResNet(
... in_channels=1,
... out_channels=2,
... conv_layer_size=4,
... scaling_factor=2)
>>> input = torch.randn(4, 1, 8, 8, 8) #(N, C, D, H, W)
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([4, 2, 16, 16, 16])

Note

Based on the implementation: https://github.com/sgrvinod/a-PyTorch-Tutorial-to-Super-Resolution

forward(in_vars: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
class modulus.models.srrn.super_res_net.SubPixel_ConvolutionalBlock3d(kernel_size: int = 3, conv_layer_size: int = 64, scaling_factor: int = 2)[source]

Bases: Module

Convolutional block with Pixel Shuffle operation

Parameters

  • kernel_size (int, optional) – Kernel size, by default 3

  • conv_layer_size (int, optional) – Latent channel size, by default 64

  • scaling_factor (int, optional) – Pixel shuffle scaling factor, by default 2
forward(input: Tensor) → Tensor[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.

DLWP Model

class modulus.models.dlwp.dlwp.DLWP(*args, **kwargs)[source]

Bases: Module

A Convolutional model for Deep Learning Weather Prediction that works on Cubed-sphere grids.

This model expects the input to be of shape [N, C, 6, Res, Res]

Parameters

  • nr_input_channels (int) – Number of channels in the input

  • nr_output_channels (int) – Number of channels in the output

  • nr_initial_channels (int) – Number of channels in the initial convolution. This governs the overall channels in the model.

  • activation_fn (str) – Activation function for the convolutions

  • depth (int) – Depth for the U-Net

  • clamp_activation (Tuple of ints, floats or None) – The min and max value used for torch.clamp()

Example

Copy
Copied!
            

            
>>> model = modulus.models.dlwp.DLWP(
... nr_input_channels=2,
... nr_output_channels=4,
... )
>>> input = torch.randn(4, 2, 6, 64, 64) # [N, C, F, Res, Res]
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([4, 4, 6, 64, 64])

Note
Reference: Weyn, Jonathan A., et al. “Sub‐seasonal forecasting with a large ensemble

of deep‐learning weather prediction models.” Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems 13.7 (2021): e2021MS002502.

forward(cubed_sphere_input)[source]

Defines the computation performed at every call.

Should be overridden by all subclasses.
class modulus.models.dlwp.dlwp.MetaData(name: str = 'DLWP', jit: bool = False, cuda_graphs: bool = True, amp: bool = False, amp_cpu: bool = True, amp_gpu: bool = True, torch_fx: bool = False, bf16: bool = False, onnx: bool = False, onnx_gpu: bool = None, onnx_cpu: bool = None, onnx_runtime: bool = False, trt: bool = False, var_dim: int = 1, func_torch: bool = False, auto_grad: bool = False)[source]

Bases: ModelMetaData
Previous Simple Logging and Checkpointing recipe
Next Modulus Datapipes
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA Modulus Team. Last updated on Jan 25, 2024
content here