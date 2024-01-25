deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/models/fno/fno.html
from dataclasses import dataclass
from typing import List, Tuple, Union
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
import torch.nn.functional as F
from torch import Tensor
import modulus # noqa: F401 for docs
import modulus.models.layers as layers
from ..meta import ModelMetaData
from ..mlp import FullyConnected
from ..module import Module
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
# 1D FNO
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
[docs]class FNO1DEncoder(nn.Module):
"""1D Spectral encoder for FNO
Parameters
----------
in_channels : int, optional
Number of input channels, by default 1
num_fno_layers : int, optional
Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4
fno_layer_size : int, optional
Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32
num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional
Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16
padding : Union[int, List[int]], optional
Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8
padding_type : str, optional
Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant"
activation_fn : nn.Module, optional
Activation function, by default nn.GELU
coord_features : bool, optional
Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True
"""
def __init__(
self,
in_channels: int = 1,
num_fno_layers: int = 4,
fno_layer_size: int = 32,
num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8,
padding_type: str = "constant",
activation_fn: nn.Module = nn.GELU(),
coord_features: bool = True,
) -> None:
super().__init__()
self.in_channels = in_channels
self.num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers
self.fno_width = fno_layer_size
self.coord_features = coord_features
# Spectral modes to have weights
if isinstance(num_fno_modes, int):
num_fno_modes = [num_fno_modes]
# Add relative coordinate feature
if self.coord_features:
self.in_channels = self.in_channels + 1
self.activation_fn = activation_fn
self.spconv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
self.conv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
# Initial lift network
self.lift_network = torch.nn.Sequential()
self.lift_network.append(
layers.Conv1dFCLayer(self.in_channels, int(self.fno_width / 2))
)
self.lift_network.append(self.activation_fn)
self.lift_network.append(
layers.Conv1dFCLayer(int(self.fno_width / 2), self.fno_width)
)
# Build Neural Fourier Operators
for _ in range(self.num_fno_layers):
self.spconv_layers.append(
layers.SpectralConv1d(self.fno_width, self.fno_width, num_fno_modes[0])
)
self.conv_layers.append(nn.Conv1d(self.fno_width, self.fno_width, 1))
# Padding values for spectral conv
if isinstance(padding, int):
padding = [padding]
self.pad = padding[:1]
self.ipad = [-pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self.pad]
self.padding_type = padding_type
[docs] def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
if self.coord_features:
coord_feat = self.meshgrid(list(x.shape), x.device)
x = torch.cat((x, coord_feat), dim=1)
x = self.lift_network(x)
# (left, right)
x = F.pad(x, (0, self.pad[0]), mode=self.padding_type)
# Spectral layers
for k, conv_w in enumerate(zip(self.conv_layers, self.spconv_layers)):
conv, w = conv_w
if k < len(self.conv_layers) - 1:
x = self.activation_fn(conv(x) + w(x))
else:
x = conv(x) + w(x)
x = x[..., : self.ipad[0]]
return x
[docs] def meshgrid(self, shape: List[int], device: torch.device) -> Tensor:
"""Creates 1D meshgrid feature
Parameters
----------
shape : List[int]
Tensor shape
device : torch.device
Device model is on
Returns
-------
Tensor
Meshgrid tensor
"""
bsize, size_x = shape[0], shape[2]
grid_x = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_x, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_x = grid_x.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1)
return grid_x
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
# 2D FNO
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
[docs]class FNO2DEncoder(nn.Module):
"""2D Spectral encoder for FNO
Parameters
----------
in_channels : int, optional
Number of input channels, by default 1
num_fno_layers : int, optional
Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4
fno_layer_size : int, optional
Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32
num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional
Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16
padding : Union[int, List[int]], optional
Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8
padding_type : str, optional
Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant"
activation_fn : nn.Module, optional
Activation function, by default nn.GELU
coord_features : bool, optional
Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True
"""
def __init__(
self,
in_channels: int = 1,
num_fno_layers: int = 4,
fno_layer_size: int = 32,
num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8,
padding_type: str = "constant",
activation_fn: nn.Module = nn.GELU(),
coord_features: bool = True,
) -> None:
super().__init__()
self.in_channels = in_channels
self.num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers
self.fno_width = fno_layer_size
self.coord_features = coord_features
# Spectral modes to have weights
if isinstance(num_fno_modes, int):
num_fno_modes = [num_fno_modes, num_fno_modes]
# Add relative coordinate feature
if self.coord_features:
self.in_channels = self.in_channels + 2
self.activation_fn = activation_fn
self.spconv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
self.conv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
# Initial lift network
self.lift_network = torch.nn.Sequential()
self.lift_network.append(
layers.Conv2dFCLayer(self.in_channels, int(self.fno_width / 2))
)
self.lift_network.append(self.activation_fn)
self.lift_network.append(
layers.Conv2dFCLayer(int(self.fno_width / 2), self.fno_width)
)
# Build Neural Fourier Operators
for _ in range(self.num_fno_layers):
self.spconv_layers.append(
layers.SpectralConv2d(
self.fno_width, self.fno_width, num_fno_modes[0], num_fno_modes[1]
)
)
self.conv_layers.append(nn.Conv2d(self.fno_width, self.fno_width, 1))
# Padding values for spectral conv
if isinstance(padding, int):
padding = [padding, padding]
padding = padding + [0, 0] # Pad with zeros for smaller lists
self.pad = padding[:2]
self.ipad = [-pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self.pad]
self.padding_type = padding_type
[docs] def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
if x.dim() != 4:
raise ValueError(
"Only 4D tensors [batch, in_channels, grid_x, grid_y] accepted for 2D FNO"
)
if self.coord_features:
coord_feat = self.meshgrid(list(x.shape), x.device)
x = torch.cat((x, coord_feat), dim=1)
x = self.lift_network(x)
# (left, right, top, bottom)
x = F.pad(x, (0, self.pad[1], 0, self.pad[0]), mode=self.padding_type)
# Spectral layers
for k, conv_w in enumerate(zip(self.conv_layers, self.spconv_layers)):
conv, w = conv_w
if k < len(self.conv_layers) - 1:
x = self.activation_fn(conv(x) + w(x))
else:
x = conv(x) + w(x)
# remove padding
x = x[..., : self.ipad[0], : self.ipad[1]]
return x
[docs] def meshgrid(self, shape: List[int], device: torch.device) -> Tensor:
"""Creates 2D meshgrid feature
Parameters
----------
shape : List[int]
Tensor shape
device : torch.device
Device model is on
Returns
-------
Tensor
Meshgrid tensor
"""
bsize, size_x, size_y = shape[0], shape[2], shape[3]
grid_x = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_x, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_y = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_y, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_x, grid_y = torch.meshgrid(grid_x, grid_y, indexing="ij")
grid_x = grid_x.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1)
grid_y = grid_y.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1)
return torch.cat((grid_x, grid_y), dim=1)
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
# 3D FNO
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
[docs]class FNO3DEncoder(nn.Module):
"""3D Spectral encoder for FNO
Parameters
----------
in_channels : int, optional
Number of input channels, by default 1
num_fno_layers : int, optional
Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4
fno_layer_size : int, optional
Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32
num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional
Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16
padding : Union[int, List[int]], optional
Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8
padding_type : str, optional
Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant"
activation_fn : nn.Module, optional
Activation function, by default nn.GELU
coord_features : bool, optional
Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True
"""
def __init__(
self,
in_channels: int = 1,
num_fno_layers: int = 4,
fno_layer_size: int = 32,
num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8,
padding_type: str = "constant",
activation_fn: nn.Module = nn.GELU(),
coord_features: bool = True,
) -> None:
super().__init__()
self.in_channels = in_channels
self.num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers
self.fno_width = fno_layer_size
self.coord_features = coord_features
# Spectral modes to have weights
if isinstance(num_fno_modes, int):
num_fno_modes = [num_fno_modes, num_fno_modes, num_fno_modes]
# Add relative coordinate feature
if self.coord_features:
self.in_channels = self.in_channels + 3
self.activation_fn = activation_fn
self.spconv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
self.conv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
# Initial lift network
self.lift_network = torch.nn.Sequential()
self.lift_network.append(
layers.Conv3dFCLayer(self.in_channels, int(self.fno_width / 2))
)
self.lift_network.append(self.activation_fn)
self.lift_network.append(
layers.Conv3dFCLayer(int(self.fno_width / 2), self.fno_width)
)
# Build Neural Fourier Operators
for _ in range(self.num_fno_layers):
self.spconv_layers.append(
layers.SpectralConv3d(
self.fno_width,
self.fno_width,
num_fno_modes[0],
num_fno_modes[1],
num_fno_modes[2],
)
)
self.conv_layers.append(nn.Conv3d(self.fno_width, self.fno_width, 1))
# Padding values for spectral conv
if isinstance(padding, int):
padding = [padding, padding, padding]
padding = padding + [0, 0, 0] # Pad with zeros for smaller lists
self.pad = padding[:3]
self.ipad = [-pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self.pad]
self.padding_type = padding_type
[docs] def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
if self.coord_features:
coord_feat = self.meshgrid(list(x.shape), x.device)
x = torch.cat((x, coord_feat), dim=1)
x = self.lift_network(x)
# (left, right, top, bottom, front, back)
x = F.pad(
x,
(0, self.pad[2], 0, self.pad[1], 0, self.pad[0]),
mode=self.padding_type,
)
# Spectral layers
for k, conv_w in enumerate(zip(self.conv_layers, self.spconv_layers)):
conv, w = conv_w
if k < len(self.conv_layers) - 1:
x = self.activation_fn(conv(x) + w(x))
else:
x = conv(x) + w(x)
x = x[..., : self.ipad[0], : self.ipad[1], : self.ipad[2]]
return x
[docs] def meshgrid(self, shape: List[int], device: torch.device) -> Tensor:
"""Creates 3D meshgrid feature
Parameters
----------
shape : List[int]
Tensor shape
device : torch.device
Device model is on
Returns
-------
Tensor
Meshgrid tensor
"""
bsize, size_x, size_y, size_z = shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], shape[4]
grid_x = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_x, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_y = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_y, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_z = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_z, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_x, grid_y, grid_z = torch.meshgrid(grid_x, grid_y, grid_z, indexing="ij")
grid_x = grid_x.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1)
grid_y = grid_y.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1)
grid_z = grid_z.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1)
return torch.cat((grid_x, grid_y, grid_z), dim=1)
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
# 4D FNO
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
[docs]class FNO4DEncoder(nn.Module):
"""4D Spectral encoder for FNO
Parameters
----------
in_channels : int, optional
Number of input channels, by default 1
num_fno_layers : int, optional
Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4
fno_layer_size : int, optional
Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32
num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional
Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16
padding : Union[int, List[int]], optional
Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8
padding_type : str, optional
Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant"
activation_fn : nn.Module, optional
Activation function, by default nn.GELU
coord_features : bool, optional
Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True
"""
def __init__(
self,
in_channels: int = 1,
num_fno_layers: int = 4,
fno_layer_size: int = 32,
num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8,
padding_type: str = "constant",
activation_fn: nn.Module = nn.GELU(),
coord_features: bool = True,
) -> None:
super().__init__()
self.in_channels = in_channels
self.num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers
self.fno_width = fno_layer_size
self.coord_features = coord_features
# Spectral modes to have weights
if isinstance(num_fno_modes, int):
num_fno_modes = [num_fno_modes, num_fno_modes, num_fno_modes, num_fno_modes]
# Add relative coordinate feature
if self.coord_features:
self.in_channels = self.in_channels + 4
self.activation_fn = activation_fn
self.spconv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
self.conv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
# Initial lift network
self.lift_network = torch.nn.Sequential()
self.lift_network.append(
layers.ConvNdFCLayer(self.in_channels, int(self.fno_width / 2))
)
self.lift_network.append(self.activation_fn)
self.lift_network.append(
layers.ConvNdFCLayer(int(self.fno_width / 2), self.fno_width)
)
# Build Neural Fourier Operators
for _ in range(self.num_fno_layers):
self.spconv_layers.append(
layers.SpectralConv4d(
self.fno_width,
self.fno_width,
num_fno_modes[0],
num_fno_modes[1],
num_fno_modes[2],
num_fno_modes[3],
)
)
self.conv_layers.append(
layers.ConvNdKernel1Layer(self.fno_width, self.fno_width)
)
# Padding values for spectral conv
if isinstance(padding, int):
padding = [padding, padding, padding, padding]
padding = padding + [0, 0, 0, 0] # Pad with zeros for smaller lists
self.pad = padding[:4]
self.ipad = [-pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self.pad]
self.padding_type = padding_type
[docs] def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
if self.coord_features:
coord_feat = self.meshgrid(list(x.shape), x.device)
x = torch.cat((x, coord_feat), dim=1)
x = self.lift_network(x)
# (left, right, top, bottom, front, back, past, future)
x = F.pad(
x,
(0, self.pad[3], 0, self.pad[2], 0, self.pad[1], 0, self.pad[0]),
mode=self.padding_type,
)
# Spectral layers
for k, conv_w in enumerate(zip(self.conv_layers, self.spconv_layers)):
conv, w = conv_w
if k < len(self.conv_layers) - 1:
x = self.activation_fn(conv(x) + w(x))
else:
x = conv(x) + w(x)
x = x[..., : self.ipad[0], : self.ipad[1], : self.ipad[2], : self.ipad[3]]
return x
[docs] def meshgrid(self, shape: List[int], device: torch.device) -> Tensor:
"""Creates 4D meshgrid feature
Parameters
----------
shape : List[int]
Tensor shape
device : torch.device
Device model is on
Returns
-------
Tensor
Meshgrid tensor
"""
bsize, size_x, size_y, size_z, size_t = (
shape[0],
shape[2],
shape[3],
shape[4],
shape[5],
)
grid_x = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_x, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_y = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_y, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_z = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_z, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_t = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_t, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
grid_x, grid_y, grid_z, grid_t = torch.meshgrid(
grid_x, grid_y, grid_z, grid_t, indexing="ij"
)
grid_x = grid_x.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1)
grid_y = grid_y.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1)
grid_z = grid_z.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1)
grid_t = grid_t.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1)
return torch.cat((grid_x, grid_y, grid_z, grid_t), dim=1)
# Functions for converting between point based and grid (image) representations
def _grid_to_points1d(value: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, List[int]]:
y_shape = list(value.size())
output = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 1))
return output.reshape(-1, output.size(-1)), y_shape
def _points_to_grid1d(value: Tensor, shape: List[int]) -> Tensor:
output = value.reshape(shape[0], shape[2], value.size(-1))
return torch.permute(output, (0, 2, 1))
def _grid_to_points2d(value: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, List[int]]:
y_shape = list(value.size())
output = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 3, 1))
return output.reshape(-1, output.size(-1)), y_shape
def _points_to_grid2d(value: Tensor, shape: List[int]) -> Tensor:
output = value.reshape(shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], value.size(-1))
return torch.permute(output, (0, 3, 1, 2))
def _grid_to_points3d(value: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, List[int]]:
y_shape = list(value.size())
output = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 3, 4, 1))
return output.reshape(-1, output.size(-1)), y_shape
def _points_to_grid3d(value: Tensor, shape: List[int]) -> Tensor:
output = value.reshape(shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], shape[4], value.size(-1))
return torch.permute(output, (0, 4, 1, 2, 3))
def _grid_to_points4d(value: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, List[int]]:
y_shape = list(value.size())
output = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 3, 4, 5, 1))
return output.reshape(-1, output.size(-1)), y_shape
def _points_to_grid4d(value: Tensor, shape: List[int]) -> Tensor:
output = value.reshape(
shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], shape[4], shape[5], value.size(-1)
)
return torch.permute(output, (0, 5, 1, 2, 3, 4))
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
# General FNO Model
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
[docs]@dataclass
class MetaData(ModelMetaData):
name: str = "FourierNeuralOperator"
# Optimization
jit: bool = True
cuda_graphs: bool = True
amp: bool = False
# Inference
onnx_cpu: bool = False
onnx_gpu: bool = False
onnx_runtime: bool = False
# Physics informed
var_dim: int = 1
func_torch: bool = False
auto_grad: bool = False
[docs]class FNO(Module):
"""Fourier neural operator (FNO) model.
Note
----
The FNO architecture supports options for 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D fields which can
be controlled using the `dimension` parameter.
Parameters
----------
in_channels : int
Number of input channels
out_channels : int
Number of output channels
decoder_layers : int, optional
Number of decoder layers, by default 1
decoder_layer_size : int, optional
Number of neurons in decoder layers, by default 32
decoder_activation_fn : str, optional
Activation function for decoder, by default "silu"
dimension : int
Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3).
latent_channels : int, optional
Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32
num_fno_layers : int, optional
Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4
num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional
Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16
padding : int, optional
Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8
padding_type : str, optional
Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant"
activation_fn : str, optional
Activation function, by default "gelu"
coord_features : bool, optional
Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True
Example
-------
>>> # define the 2d FNO model
>>> model = modulus.models.fno.FNO(
... in_channels=4,
... out_channels=3,
... decoder_layers=2,
... decoder_layer_size=32,
... dimension=2,
... latent_channels=32,
... num_fno_layers=2,
... padding=0,
... )
>>> input = torch.randn(32, 4, 32, 32) #(N, C, H, W)
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([32, 3, 32, 32])
Note
----
Reference: Li, Zongyi, et al. "Fourier neural operator for parametric
partial differential equations." arXiv preprint arXiv:2010.08895 (2020).
"""
def __init__(
self,
in_channels: int,
out_channels: int,
decoder_layers: int = 1,
decoder_layer_size: int = 32,
decoder_activation_fn: str = "silu",
dimension: int = 2,
latent_channels: int = 32,
num_fno_layers: int = 4,
num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
padding: int = 8,
padding_type: str = "constant",
activation_fn: str = "gelu",
coord_features: bool = True,
) -> None:
super().__init__(meta=MetaData())
self.num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers
self.num_fno_modes = num_fno_modes
self.padding = padding
self.padding_type = padding_type
self.activation_fn = layers.get_activation(activation_fn)
self.coord_features = coord_features
# decoder net
self.decoder_net = FullyConnected(
in_features=latent_channels,
layer_size=decoder_layer_size,
out_features=out_channels,
num_layers=decoder_layers,
activation_fn=decoder_activation_fn,
)
if dimension == 1:
FNOModel = FNO1DEncoder
self.grid_to_points = _grid_to_points1d # For JIT
self.points_to_grid = _points_to_grid1d # For JIT
elif dimension == 2:
FNOModel = FNO2DEncoder
self.grid_to_points = _grid_to_points2d # For JIT
self.points_to_grid = _points_to_grid2d # For JIT
elif dimension == 3:
FNOModel = FNO3DEncoder
self.grid_to_points = _grid_to_points3d # For JIT
self.points_to_grid = _points_to_grid3d # For JIT
elif dimension == 4:
FNOModel = FNO4DEncoder
self.grid_to_points = _grid_to_points4d # For JIT
self.points_to_grid = _points_to_grid4d # For JIT
else:
raise NotImplementedError(
"Invalid dimensionality. Only 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D FNO implemented"
)
self.spec_encoder = FNOModel(
in_channels,
num_fno_layers=self.num_fno_layers,
fno_layer_size=latent_channels,
num_fno_modes=self.num_fno_modes,
padding=self.padding,
padding_type=self.padding_type,
activation_fn=self.activation_fn,
coord_features=self.coord_features,
)
[docs] def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
# Fourier encoder
y_latent = self.spec_encoder(x)
# Reshape to pointwise inputs if not a conv FC model
y_shape = y_latent.shape
y_latent, y_shape = self.grid_to_points(y_latent)
# Decoder
y = self.decoder_net(y_latent)
# Convert back into grid
y = self.points_to_grid(y, y_shape)
return y