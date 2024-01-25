deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/models/fno/fno.html

NVIDIA Modulus Core v0.4.0
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

from dataclasses import dataclass
from typing import List, Tuple, Union

import torch
import torch.nn as nn
import torch.nn.functional as F
from torch import Tensor

import modulus  # noqa: F401 for docs
import modulus.models.layers as layers

from ..meta import ModelMetaData
from ..mlp import FullyConnected
from ..module import Module

# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
# 1D FNO
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================



[docs]class FNO1DEncoder(nn.Module):
    """1D Spectral encoder for FNO

    Parameters
    ----------
    in_channels : int, optional
        Number of input channels, by default 1
    num_fno_layers : int, optional
        Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4
    fno_layer_size : int, optional
        Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32
    num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional
        Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16
    padding :  Union[int, List[int]], optional
        Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8
    padding_type : str, optional
        Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant"
    activation_fn : nn.Module, optional
        Activation function, by default nn.GELU
    coord_features : bool, optional
        Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        in_channels: int = 1,
        num_fno_layers: int = 4,
        fno_layer_size: int = 32,
        num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
        padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8,
        padding_type: str = "constant",
        activation_fn: nn.Module = nn.GELU(),
        coord_features: bool = True,
    ) -> None:
        super().__init__()

        self.in_channels = in_channels
        self.num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers
        self.fno_width = fno_layer_size
        self.coord_features = coord_features
        # Spectral modes to have weights
        if isinstance(num_fno_modes, int):
            num_fno_modes = [num_fno_modes]
        # Add relative coordinate feature
        if self.coord_features:
            self.in_channels = self.in_channels + 1
        self.activation_fn = activation_fn

        self.spconv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
        self.conv_layers = nn.ModuleList()

        # Initial lift network
        self.lift_network = torch.nn.Sequential()
        self.lift_network.append(
            layers.Conv1dFCLayer(self.in_channels, int(self.fno_width / 2))
        )
        self.lift_network.append(self.activation_fn)
        self.lift_network.append(
            layers.Conv1dFCLayer(int(self.fno_width / 2), self.fno_width)
        )

        # Build Neural Fourier Operators
        for _ in range(self.num_fno_layers):
            self.spconv_layers.append(
                layers.SpectralConv1d(self.fno_width, self.fno_width, num_fno_modes[0])
            )
            self.conv_layers.append(nn.Conv1d(self.fno_width, self.fno_width, 1))

        # Padding values for spectral conv
        if isinstance(padding, int):
            padding = [padding]
        self.pad = padding[:1]
        self.ipad = [-pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self.pad]
        self.padding_type = padding_type


[docs]    def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        if self.coord_features:
            coord_feat = self.meshgrid(list(x.shape), x.device)
            x = torch.cat((x, coord_feat), dim=1)

        x = self.lift_network(x)
        # (left, right)
        x = F.pad(x, (0, self.pad[0]), mode=self.padding_type)
        # Spectral layers
        for k, conv_w in enumerate(zip(self.conv_layers, self.spconv_layers)):
            conv, w = conv_w
            if k < len(self.conv_layers) - 1:
                x = self.activation_fn(conv(x) + w(x))
            else:
                x = conv(x) + w(x)

        x = x[..., : self.ipad[0]]
        return x



[docs]    def meshgrid(self, shape: List[int], device: torch.device) -> Tensor:
        """Creates 1D meshgrid feature

        Parameters
        ----------
        shape : List[int]
            Tensor shape
        device : torch.device
            Device model is on

        Returns
        -------
        Tensor
            Meshgrid tensor
        """
        bsize, size_x = shape[0], shape[2]
        grid_x = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_x, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
        grid_x = grid_x.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1)
        return grid_x
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
# 2D FNO
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================







[docs]class FNO2DEncoder(nn.Module):
    """2D Spectral encoder for FNO

    Parameters
    ----------
    in_channels : int, optional
        Number of input channels, by default 1
    num_fno_layers : int, optional
        Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4
    fno_layer_size : int, optional
        Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32
    num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional
        Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16
    padding :  Union[int, List[int]], optional
        Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8
    padding_type : str, optional
        Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant"
    activation_fn : nn.Module, optional
        Activation function, by default nn.GELU
    coord_features : bool, optional
        Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        in_channels: int = 1,
        num_fno_layers: int = 4,
        fno_layer_size: int = 32,
        num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
        padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8,
        padding_type: str = "constant",
        activation_fn: nn.Module = nn.GELU(),
        coord_features: bool = True,
    ) -> None:
        super().__init__()
        self.in_channels = in_channels
        self.num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers
        self.fno_width = fno_layer_size
        self.coord_features = coord_features
        # Spectral modes to have weights
        if isinstance(num_fno_modes, int):
            num_fno_modes = [num_fno_modes, num_fno_modes]
        # Add relative coordinate feature
        if self.coord_features:
            self.in_channels = self.in_channels + 2
        self.activation_fn = activation_fn

        self.spconv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
        self.conv_layers = nn.ModuleList()

        # Initial lift network
        self.lift_network = torch.nn.Sequential()
        self.lift_network.append(
            layers.Conv2dFCLayer(self.in_channels, int(self.fno_width / 2))
        )
        self.lift_network.append(self.activation_fn)
        self.lift_network.append(
            layers.Conv2dFCLayer(int(self.fno_width / 2), self.fno_width)
        )

        # Build Neural Fourier Operators
        for _ in range(self.num_fno_layers):
            self.spconv_layers.append(
                layers.SpectralConv2d(
                    self.fno_width, self.fno_width, num_fno_modes[0], num_fno_modes[1]
                )
            )
            self.conv_layers.append(nn.Conv2d(self.fno_width, self.fno_width, 1))

        # Padding values for spectral conv
        if isinstance(padding, int):
            padding = [padding, padding]
        padding = padding + [0, 0]  # Pad with zeros for smaller lists
        self.pad = padding[:2]
        self.ipad = [-pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self.pad]
        self.padding_type = padding_type


[docs]    def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        if x.dim() != 4:
            raise ValueError(
                "Only 4D tensors [batch, in_channels, grid_x, grid_y] accepted for 2D FNO"
            )

        if self.coord_features:
            coord_feat = self.meshgrid(list(x.shape), x.device)
            x = torch.cat((x, coord_feat), dim=1)

        x = self.lift_network(x)
        # (left, right, top, bottom)
        x = F.pad(x, (0, self.pad[1], 0, self.pad[0]), mode=self.padding_type)
        # Spectral layers
        for k, conv_w in enumerate(zip(self.conv_layers, self.spconv_layers)):
            conv, w = conv_w
            if k < len(self.conv_layers) - 1:
                x = self.activation_fn(conv(x) + w(x))
            else:
                x = conv(x) + w(x)

        # remove padding
        x = x[..., : self.ipad[0], : self.ipad[1]]

        return x



[docs]    def meshgrid(self, shape: List[int], device: torch.device) -> Tensor:
        """Creates 2D meshgrid feature

        Parameters
        ----------
        shape : List[int]
            Tensor shape
        device : torch.device
            Device model is on

        Returns
        -------
        Tensor
            Meshgrid tensor
        """
        bsize, size_x, size_y = shape[0], shape[2], shape[3]
        grid_x = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_x, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
        grid_y = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_y, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
        grid_x, grid_y = torch.meshgrid(grid_x, grid_y, indexing="ij")
        grid_x = grid_x.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1)
        grid_y = grid_y.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1)
        return torch.cat((grid_x, grid_y), dim=1)
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
# 3D FNO
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================







[docs]class FNO3DEncoder(nn.Module):
    """3D Spectral encoder for FNO

    Parameters
    ----------
    in_channels : int, optional
        Number of input channels, by default 1
    num_fno_layers : int, optional
        Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4
    fno_layer_size : int, optional
        Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32
    num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional
        Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16
    padding :  Union[int, List[int]], optional
        Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8
    padding_type : str, optional
        Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant"
    activation_fn : nn.Module, optional
        Activation function, by default nn.GELU
    coord_features : bool, optional
        Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        in_channels: int = 1,
        num_fno_layers: int = 4,
        fno_layer_size: int = 32,
        num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
        padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8,
        padding_type: str = "constant",
        activation_fn: nn.Module = nn.GELU(),
        coord_features: bool = True,
    ) -> None:
        super().__init__()

        self.in_channels = in_channels
        self.num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers
        self.fno_width = fno_layer_size
        self.coord_features = coord_features
        # Spectral modes to have weights
        if isinstance(num_fno_modes, int):
            num_fno_modes = [num_fno_modes, num_fno_modes, num_fno_modes]
        # Add relative coordinate feature
        if self.coord_features:
            self.in_channels = self.in_channels + 3
        self.activation_fn = activation_fn

        self.spconv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
        self.conv_layers = nn.ModuleList()

        # Initial lift network
        self.lift_network = torch.nn.Sequential()
        self.lift_network.append(
            layers.Conv3dFCLayer(self.in_channels, int(self.fno_width / 2))
        )
        self.lift_network.append(self.activation_fn)
        self.lift_network.append(
            layers.Conv3dFCLayer(int(self.fno_width / 2), self.fno_width)
        )

        # Build Neural Fourier Operators
        for _ in range(self.num_fno_layers):
            self.spconv_layers.append(
                layers.SpectralConv3d(
                    self.fno_width,
                    self.fno_width,
                    num_fno_modes[0],
                    num_fno_modes[1],
                    num_fno_modes[2],
                )
            )
            self.conv_layers.append(nn.Conv3d(self.fno_width, self.fno_width, 1))

        # Padding values for spectral conv
        if isinstance(padding, int):
            padding = [padding, padding, padding]
        padding = padding + [0, 0, 0]  # Pad with zeros for smaller lists
        self.pad = padding[:3]
        self.ipad = [-pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self.pad]
        self.padding_type = padding_type


[docs]    def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        if self.coord_features:
            coord_feat = self.meshgrid(list(x.shape), x.device)
            x = torch.cat((x, coord_feat), dim=1)

        x = self.lift_network(x)
        # (left, right, top, bottom, front, back)
        x = F.pad(
            x,
            (0, self.pad[2], 0, self.pad[1], 0, self.pad[0]),
            mode=self.padding_type,
        )
        # Spectral layers
        for k, conv_w in enumerate(zip(self.conv_layers, self.spconv_layers)):
            conv, w = conv_w
            if k < len(self.conv_layers) - 1:
                x = self.activation_fn(conv(x) + w(x))
            else:
                x = conv(x) + w(x)

        x = x[..., : self.ipad[0], : self.ipad[1], : self.ipad[2]]
        return x



[docs]    def meshgrid(self, shape: List[int], device: torch.device) -> Tensor:
        """Creates 3D meshgrid feature

        Parameters
        ----------
        shape : List[int]
            Tensor shape
        device : torch.device
            Device model is on

        Returns
        -------
        Tensor
            Meshgrid tensor
        """
        bsize, size_x, size_y, size_z = shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], shape[4]
        grid_x = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_x, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
        grid_y = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_y, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
        grid_z = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_z, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
        grid_x, grid_y, grid_z = torch.meshgrid(grid_x, grid_y, grid_z, indexing="ij")
        grid_x = grid_x.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1)
        grid_y = grid_y.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1)
        grid_z = grid_z.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1)
        return torch.cat((grid_x, grid_y, grid_z), dim=1)
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
# 4D FNO
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================







[docs]class FNO4DEncoder(nn.Module):
    """4D Spectral encoder for FNO

    Parameters
    ----------
    in_channels : int, optional
        Number of input channels, by default 1
    num_fno_layers : int, optional
        Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4
    fno_layer_size : int, optional
        Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32
    num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional
        Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16
    padding :  Union[int, List[int]], optional
        Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8
    padding_type : str, optional
        Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant"
    activation_fn : nn.Module, optional
        Activation function, by default nn.GELU
    coord_features : bool, optional
        Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        in_channels: int = 1,
        num_fno_layers: int = 4,
        fno_layer_size: int = 32,
        num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
        padding: Union[int, List[int]] = 8,
        padding_type: str = "constant",
        activation_fn: nn.Module = nn.GELU(),
        coord_features: bool = True,
    ) -> None:
        super().__init__()

        self.in_channels = in_channels
        self.num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers
        self.fno_width = fno_layer_size
        self.coord_features = coord_features
        # Spectral modes to have weights
        if isinstance(num_fno_modes, int):
            num_fno_modes = [num_fno_modes, num_fno_modes, num_fno_modes, num_fno_modes]
        # Add relative coordinate feature
        if self.coord_features:
            self.in_channels = self.in_channels + 4
        self.activation_fn = activation_fn

        self.spconv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
        self.conv_layers = nn.ModuleList()

        # Initial lift network
        self.lift_network = torch.nn.Sequential()
        self.lift_network.append(
            layers.ConvNdFCLayer(self.in_channels, int(self.fno_width / 2))
        )
        self.lift_network.append(self.activation_fn)
        self.lift_network.append(
            layers.ConvNdFCLayer(int(self.fno_width / 2), self.fno_width)
        )

        # Build Neural Fourier Operators
        for _ in range(self.num_fno_layers):
            self.spconv_layers.append(
                layers.SpectralConv4d(
                    self.fno_width,
                    self.fno_width,
                    num_fno_modes[0],
                    num_fno_modes[1],
                    num_fno_modes[2],
                    num_fno_modes[3],
                )
            )
            self.conv_layers.append(
                layers.ConvNdKernel1Layer(self.fno_width, self.fno_width)
            )

        # Padding values for spectral conv
        if isinstance(padding, int):
            padding = [padding, padding, padding, padding]
        padding = padding + [0, 0, 0, 0]  # Pad with zeros for smaller lists
        self.pad = padding[:4]
        self.ipad = [-pad if pad > 0 else None for pad in self.pad]
        self.padding_type = padding_type


[docs]    def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        if self.coord_features:
            coord_feat = self.meshgrid(list(x.shape), x.device)
            x = torch.cat((x, coord_feat), dim=1)

        x = self.lift_network(x)
        # (left, right, top, bottom, front, back, past, future)
        x = F.pad(
            x,
            (0, self.pad[3], 0, self.pad[2], 0, self.pad[1], 0, self.pad[0]),
            mode=self.padding_type,
        )
        # Spectral layers
        for k, conv_w in enumerate(zip(self.conv_layers, self.spconv_layers)):
            conv, w = conv_w
            if k < len(self.conv_layers) - 1:
                x = self.activation_fn(conv(x) + w(x))
            else:
                x = conv(x) + w(x)

        x = x[..., : self.ipad[0], : self.ipad[1], : self.ipad[2], : self.ipad[3]]
        return x



[docs]    def meshgrid(self, shape: List[int], device: torch.device) -> Tensor:
        """Creates 4D meshgrid feature

        Parameters
        ----------
        shape : List[int]
            Tensor shape
        device : torch.device
            Device model is on

        Returns
        -------
        Tensor
            Meshgrid tensor
        """
        bsize, size_x, size_y, size_z, size_t = (
            shape[0],
            shape[2],
            shape[3],
            shape[4],
            shape[5],
        )
        grid_x = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_x, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
        grid_y = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_y, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
        grid_z = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_z, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
        grid_t = torch.linspace(0, 1, size_t, dtype=torch.float32, device=device)
        grid_x, grid_y, grid_z, grid_t = torch.meshgrid(
            grid_x, grid_y, grid_z, grid_t, indexing="ij"
        )
        grid_x = grid_x.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1)
        grid_y = grid_y.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1)
        grid_z = grid_z.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1)
        grid_t = grid_t.unsqueeze(0).unsqueeze(0).repeat(bsize, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1)
        return torch.cat((grid_x, grid_y, grid_z, grid_t), dim=1)
# Functions for converting between point based and grid (image) representations
def _grid_to_points1d(value: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, List[int]]:
    y_shape = list(value.size())
    output = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 1))
    return output.reshape(-1, output.size(-1)), y_shape


def _points_to_grid1d(value: Tensor, shape: List[int]) -> Tensor:
    output = value.reshape(shape[0], shape[2], value.size(-1))
    return torch.permute(output, (0, 2, 1))


def _grid_to_points2d(value: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, List[int]]:
    y_shape = list(value.size())
    output = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 3, 1))
    return output.reshape(-1, output.size(-1)), y_shape


def _points_to_grid2d(value: Tensor, shape: List[int]) -> Tensor:
    output = value.reshape(shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], value.size(-1))
    return torch.permute(output, (0, 3, 1, 2))


def _grid_to_points3d(value: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, List[int]]:
    y_shape = list(value.size())
    output = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 3, 4, 1))
    return output.reshape(-1, output.size(-1)), y_shape


def _points_to_grid3d(value: Tensor, shape: List[int]) -> Tensor:
    output = value.reshape(shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], shape[4], value.size(-1))
    return torch.permute(output, (0, 4, 1, 2, 3))


def _grid_to_points4d(value: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, List[int]]:
    y_shape = list(value.size())
    output = torch.permute(value, (0, 2, 3, 4, 5, 1))
    return output.reshape(-1, output.size(-1)), y_shape


def _points_to_grid4d(value: Tensor, shape: List[int]) -> Tensor:
    output = value.reshape(
        shape[0], shape[2], shape[3], shape[4], shape[5], value.size(-1)
    )
    return torch.permute(output, (0, 5, 1, 2, 3, 4))


# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================
# General FNO Model
# ===================================================================
# ===================================================================







[docs]@dataclass
class MetaData(ModelMetaData):
    name: str = "FourierNeuralOperator"
    # Optimization
    jit: bool = True
    cuda_graphs: bool = True
    amp: bool = False
    # Inference
    onnx_cpu: bool = False
    onnx_gpu: bool = False
    onnx_runtime: bool = False
    # Physics informed
    var_dim: int = 1
    func_torch: bool = False
    auto_grad: bool = False




[docs]class FNO(Module):
    """Fourier neural operator (FNO) model.

    Note
    ----
    The FNO architecture supports options for 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D fields which can
    be controlled using the `dimension` parameter.

    Parameters
    ----------
    in_channels : int
        Number of input channels
    out_channels : int
        Number of output channels
    decoder_layers : int, optional
        Number of decoder layers, by default 1
    decoder_layer_size : int, optional
        Number of neurons in decoder layers, by default 32
    decoder_activation_fn : str, optional
        Activation function for decoder, by default "silu"
    dimension : int
        Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3).
    latent_channels : int, optional
        Latent features size in spectral convolutions, by default 32
    num_fno_layers : int, optional
        Number of spectral convolutional layers, by default 4
    num_fno_modes : Union[int, List[int]], optional
        Number of Fourier modes kept in spectral convolutions, by default 16
    padding : int, optional
        Domain padding for spectral convolutions, by default 8
    padding_type : str, optional
        Type of padding for spectral convolutions, by default "constant"
    activation_fn : str, optional
        Activation function, by default "gelu"
    coord_features : bool, optional
        Use coordinate grid as additional feature map, by default True

    Example
    -------
    >>> # define the 2d FNO model
    >>> model = modulus.models.fno.FNO(
    ...     in_channels=4,
    ...     out_channels=3,
    ...     decoder_layers=2,
    ...     decoder_layer_size=32,
    ...     dimension=2,
    ...     latent_channels=32,
    ...     num_fno_layers=2,
    ...     padding=0,
    ... )
    >>> input = torch.randn(32, 4, 32, 32) #(N, C, H, W)
    >>> output = model(input)
    >>> output.size()
    torch.Size([32, 3, 32, 32])

    Note
    ----
    Reference: Li, Zongyi, et al. "Fourier neural operator for parametric
    partial differential equations." arXiv preprint arXiv:2010.08895 (2020).
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        in_channels: int,
        out_channels: int,
        decoder_layers: int = 1,
        decoder_layer_size: int = 32,
        decoder_activation_fn: str = "silu",
        dimension: int = 2,
        latent_channels: int = 32,
        num_fno_layers: int = 4,
        num_fno_modes: Union[int, List[int]] = 16,
        padding: int = 8,
        padding_type: str = "constant",
        activation_fn: str = "gelu",
        coord_features: bool = True,
    ) -> None:
        super().__init__(meta=MetaData())

        self.num_fno_layers = num_fno_layers
        self.num_fno_modes = num_fno_modes
        self.padding = padding
        self.padding_type = padding_type
        self.activation_fn = layers.get_activation(activation_fn)
        self.coord_features = coord_features

        # decoder net
        self.decoder_net = FullyConnected(
            in_features=latent_channels,
            layer_size=decoder_layer_size,
            out_features=out_channels,
            num_layers=decoder_layers,
            activation_fn=decoder_activation_fn,
        )

        if dimension == 1:
            FNOModel = FNO1DEncoder
            self.grid_to_points = _grid_to_points1d  # For JIT
            self.points_to_grid = _points_to_grid1d  # For JIT
        elif dimension == 2:
            FNOModel = FNO2DEncoder
            self.grid_to_points = _grid_to_points2d  # For JIT
            self.points_to_grid = _points_to_grid2d  # For JIT
        elif dimension == 3:
            FNOModel = FNO3DEncoder
            self.grid_to_points = _grid_to_points3d  # For JIT
            self.points_to_grid = _points_to_grid3d  # For JIT
        elif dimension == 4:
            FNOModel = FNO4DEncoder
            self.grid_to_points = _grid_to_points4d  # For JIT
            self.points_to_grid = _points_to_grid4d  # For JIT
        else:
            raise NotImplementedError(
                "Invalid dimensionality. Only 1D, 2D, 3D and 4D FNO implemented"
            )

        self.spec_encoder = FNOModel(
            in_channels,
            num_fno_layers=self.num_fno_layers,
            fno_layer_size=latent_channels,
            num_fno_modes=self.num_fno_modes,
            padding=self.padding,
            padding_type=self.padding_type,
            activation_fn=self.activation_fn,
            coord_features=self.coord_features,
        )


[docs]    def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        # Fourier encoder
        y_latent = self.spec_encoder(x)

        # Reshape to pointwise inputs if not a conv FC model
        y_shape = y_latent.shape
        y_latent, y_shape = self.grid_to_points(y_latent)

        # Decoder
        y = self.decoder_net(y_latent)

        # Convert back into grid
        y = self.points_to_grid(y, y_shape)

        return y
