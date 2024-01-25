Modulus Launch Utils
- modulus.launch.utils.checkpoint.load_checkpoint(path: str, models: Optional[Union[Module, List[Module]]] = None, optimizer: Optional[optimizer] = None, scheduler: Optional[scheduler] = None, scaler: Optional[scaler] = None, epoch: Optional[int] = None, device: Union[str, device] = 'cpu') → int[source]
Checkpoint loading utility
This loader is designed to be used with the save checkpoint utility in Modulus Launch. Given a path, this method will try to find a checkpoint and load state dictionaries into the provided training objects.
- Parameters
path (str) – Path to training checkpoint
models (Union[torch.nn.Module, List[torch.nn.Module], None], optional) – A single or list of PyTorch models, by default None
optimizer (Union[optimizer, None], optional) – Optimizer, by default None
scheduler (Union[scheduler, None], optional) – Learning rate scheduler, by default None
scaler (Union[scaler, None], optional) – AMP grad scaler, by default None
epoch (Union[int, None], optional) – Epoch checkpoint to load. If none is provided this will attempt to load the checkpoint with the largest index, by default None
device (Union[str, torch.device], optional) – Target device, by default “cpu”
- Returns
- Return type
Loaded epoch
int
- modulus.launch.utils.checkpoint.save_checkpoint(path: str, models: Optional[Union[Module, List[Module]]] = None, optimizer: Optional[optimizer] = None, scheduler: Optional[scheduler] = None, scaler: Optional[scaler] = None, epoch: Optional[int] = None) → None[source]
Training checkpoint saving utility
This will save a training checkpoint in the provided path following the file naming convention “checkpoint.{model parallel id}.{epoch/index}.mdlus”. The load checkpoint method in Modulus core can then be used to read this file.
- Parameters
path (str) – Path to save the training checkpoint
models (Union[torch.nn.Module, List[torch.nn.Module], None], optional) – A single or list of PyTorch models, by default None
optimizer (Union[optimizer, None], optional) – Optimizer, by default None
scheduler (Union[scheduler, None], optional) – Learning rate scheduler, by default None
scaler (Union[scaler, None], optional) – AMP grad scaler. Will attempt to save on in static capture if none provided, by default None
epoch (Union[int, None], optional) – Epoch checkpoint to load. If none this will save the checkpoint in the next valid index, by default None