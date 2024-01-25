Modulus Launch Logging

project (str) – Name of the project to sync data with

entity (str,) – Name of the wanbd entity

sync_tensorboard (bool, optional) – sync tensorboard summary writer with wandb, by default False

save_code (bool, optional) – Whether to push a copy of the code to wandb dashboard, by default False

name (str, optional) – Name of the task running, by default “train”

group (str, optional) – Group name of the task running. Good to set for ddp runs, by default None

resume (str, optional) – Sets the resuming behavior. Options: “allow”, “must”, “never”, “auto” or None, by default None.

config (optional) – a dictionary-like object for saving inputs , like hyperparameters. If dict, argparse or absl.flags, it will load the key value pairs into the wandb.config object. If str, it will look for a yaml file by that name, by default None.

mode (str, optional) – Can be “offline”, “online” or “disabled”, by default “offline”