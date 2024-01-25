deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/launch/logging/launch.html

NVIDIA Modulus Core v0.4.0
Source code for modulus.launch.logging.launch

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

import re
import sys
import time
from typing import Dict, Tuple, Union

import torch
import torch.cuda.profiler as profiler
import wandb

from modulus.distributed import DistributedManager, gather_loss

from .console import PythonLogger
from .wandb import alert



[docs]class LaunchLogger(object):
    """Modulus Launch logger

    An abstracted logger class that takes care of several fundamental logging functions.
    This class should first be initialized and then used via a context manager. This will
    auto compute epoch metrics. This is the standard logger for Modulus examples.

    Parameters
    ----------
    name_space : str
        Namespace of logger to use. This will define the loggers title in the console and
        the wandb group the metric is plotted
    epoch : int, optional
        Current epoch, by default 1
    num_mini_batch : Union[int, None], optional
        Number of mini-batches used to calculate the epochs progress, by default None
    profile : bool, optional
        Profile code using nvtx markers, by default False
    mini_batch_log_freq : int, optional
        Frequency to log mini-batch losses, by default 100
    epoch_alert_freq : Union[int, None], optional
        Epoch frequency to send training alert, by default None

    Example
    -------
    >>> from modulus.launch.logging import LaunchLogger
    >>> LaunchLogger.initialize()
    >>> epochs = 3
    >>> for i in range(epochs):
    ...   with LaunchLogger("Train", epoch=i) as log:
    ...     # Log 3 mini-batches manually
    ...     log.log_minibatch({"loss": 1.0})
    ...     log.log_minibatch({"loss": 2.0})
    ...     log.log_minibatch({"loss": 3.0})
    """

    _instances = {}
    console_backend = True
    wandb_backend = False
    mlflow_backend = False
    tensorboard_backend = False
    enable_profiling = False

    mlflow_run = None
    mlflow_client = None

    def __new__(cls, name_space, *args, **kwargs):
        # If namespace already has an instance just return that
        if name_space in cls._instances:
            return cls._instances[name_space]

        # Otherwise create new singleton instance for this namespace
        self = super().__new__(cls)  # don't pass remaining parameters to object.__new__
        cls._instances[name_space] = self

        # Constructor set up to only be ran once by a logger
        self.pyLogger = PythonLogger(name_space)
        self.total_iteration_index = None
        # Distributed
        self.root = True
        if DistributedManager.is_initialized():
            self.root = DistributedManager().rank == 0
        # Profiler utils
        if torch.cuda.is_available():
            self.profiler = torch.autograd.profiler.emit_nvtx(
                enabled=cls.enable_profiling
            )
            self.start_event = torch.cuda.Event(enable_timing=True)
            self.end_event = torch.cuda.Event(enable_timing=True)
        else:
            self.profiler = None

        return self

    def __init__(
        self,
        name_space: str,
        epoch: int = 1,
        num_mini_batch: Union[int, None] = None,
        profile: bool = False,
        mini_batch_log_freq: int = 100,
        epoch_alert_freq: Union[int, None] = None,
    ):
        self.name_space = name_space
        self.mini_batch_index = 0
        self.minibatch_losses = {}
        self.epoch_losses = {}

        self.mini_batch_log_freq = mini_batch_log_freq
        self.epoch_alert_freq = epoch_alert_freq
        self.epoch = epoch
        self.num_mini_batch = num_mini_batch
        self.profile = profile
        # Init initial iteration based on current epoch
        if self.total_iteration_index is None:
            if num_mini_batch is not None:
                self.total_iteration_index = (epoch - 1) * num_mini_batch
            else:
                self.total_iteration_index = 0

        # Set x axis metric to epoch for this namespace
        if self.wandb_backend:
            wandb.define_metric(name_space + "/mini_batch_*", step_metric="iter")
            wandb.define_metric(name_space + "/*", step_metric="epoch")


[docs]    def log_minibatch(self, losses: Dict[str, float]):
        """Logs metrics for a mini-batch epoch

        This function should be called every mini-batch iteration. It will accumulate
        loss values over a datapipe. At the end of a epoch the average of these losses
        from each mini-batch will get calculated.

        Parameters
        ----------
        losses : Dict[str, float]
            Dictionary of metrics/loss values to log
        """
        self.mini_batch_index += 1
        self.total_iteration_index += 1
        for name, value in losses.items():
            if name not in self.minibatch_losses:
                self.minibatch_losses[name] = 0
            self.minibatch_losses[name] += value

        # Log of mini-batch loss
        if self.mini_batch_index % self.mini_batch_log_freq == 0:
            # Backend Logging
            mini_batch_metrics = {}
            for name, value in losses.items():
                mini_batch_metrics[f"{self.name_space}/mini_batch_{name}"] = value
            self._log_backends(
                mini_batch_metrics, step=("iter", self.total_iteration_index)
            )

            # Console
            if self.root:
                message = "Mini-Batch Losses:"
                for name, value in losses.items():
                    message += f" {name} = {value:10.3e},"
                message = message[:-1]
                # If we have datapipe length we can get a percent complete
                if self.num_mini_batch:
                    mbp = 100 * (float(self.mini_batch_index) / self.num_mini_batch)
                    message = f"[{mbp:.02f}%] " + message

                self.pyLogger.log(message)



[docs]    def log_epoch(self, losses: Dict[str, float]):
        """Logs metrics for a single epoch

        Parameters
        ----------
        losses : Dict[str, float]
            Dictionary of metrics/loss values to log
        """
        for name, value in losses.items():
            self.epoch_losses[name] = value
def __enter__(self):
        self.mini_batch_index = 0
        self.minibatch_losses = {}
        self.epoch_losses = {}

        # Trigger profiling
        if self.profile and self.profiler:
            self.logger.warning(f"Starting profile for epoch {self.epoch}")
            self.profiler.__enter__()
            profiler.start()

        # Timing stuff
        if torch.cuda.is_available():
            self.start_event.record()
        else:
            self.start_event = time.time()

        if self.mlflow_backend:
            self.mlflow_client.update_run(self.mlflow_run.info.run_id, "RUNNING")

        return self

    def __exit__(self, exc_type, exc_value, exc_tb):
        # Abnormal exit dont log
        if exc_type is not None:
            if self.mlflow_backend:
                self.mlflow_client.set_terminated(
                    self.mlflow_run.info.run_id, status="KILLED"
                )
            return
        # Gather mini-batch losses
        for name, value in self.minibatch_losses.items():
            process_loss = value / self.mini_batch_index
            self.epoch_losses[name] = process_loss
            # Compute global loss
            if DistributedManager.is_initialized() and DistributedManager().distributed:
                self.epoch_losses[f"Global {name}"] = gather_loss(process_loss)

        if self.root:
            # Console printing
            # TODO: add out of total epochs progress
            message = f"Epoch {self.epoch} Metrics:"
            for name, value in self.epoch_losses.items():
                message += f" {name} = {value:10.3e},"
            message = message[:-1]
            self.pyLogger.info(message)

        metrics = {
            f"{self.name_space}/{key}": value
            for key, value in self.epoch_losses.items()
        }

        # Exit profiling
        if self.profile and self.profiler:
            self.logger.warning("Ending profile")
            self.profiler.__exit__()
            profiler.end()

        # Timing stuff, TODO: histograms not line plots
        if torch.cuda.is_available():
            self.end_event.record()
            torch.cuda.synchronize()
            # Returns milliseconds
            # https://pytorch.org/docs/stable/generated/torch.cuda.Event.html#torch.cuda.Event.elapsed_time
            epoch_time = self.start_event.elapsed_time(self.end_event) / 1000.0
        else:
            end_event = time.time()
            epoch_time = end_event - self.start_event

        # Return MS for time / iter
        time_per_iter = 1000 * epoch_time / max([1, self.mini_batch_index])

        if self.root:
            message = f"Epoch Execution Time: {epoch_time:10.3e}s"
            message += f", Time/Iter: {time_per_iter:10.3e}ms"
            self.pyLogger.info(message)

        metrics[f"{self.name_space}/Epoch Time (s)"] = epoch_time
        metrics[f"{self.name_space}/Time per iter (ms)"] = time_per_iter

        self._log_backends(metrics, step=("epoch", self.epoch))

        # TODO this should be in some on delete method / clean up
        if self.mlflow_backend:
            self.mlflow_client.set_terminated(
                self.mlflow_run.info.run_id, status="FINISHED"
            )

        # Alert
        if (
            self.epoch_alert_freq
            and self.root
            and self.epoch % self.epoch_alert_freq == 0
        ):
            if self.wandb_backend:
                # TODO: Make this a little more informative?
                alert(
                    title=f"{sys.argv[0]} training progress report",
                    text=f"Run {wandb.run.name} is at epoch {self.epoch}.",
                )

    def _log_backends(
        self,
        metric_dict: Dict[str, float],
        step: Tuple[str, int] = None,
        print: bool = False,
    ):
        """Logs a dictionary of metrics to different supported backends

        Parameters
        ----------
        metric_dict : Dict[str, float]
            Metric dictionary
        step : Tuple[str, int], optional
            Tuple containing (step name, step index), by default None
        print : bool, optional
            Print metrics, by default False
        """

        # MLFlow Logging
        if self.mlflow_backend:
            for key, value in metric_dict.items():
                # If value is None just skip
                if value is None:
                    continue
                # Keys only allow alpha numeric, ., -, /, _ and spaces
                key = re.sub("[^a-zA-Z0-9\.\-\s\/\_]+", "", key)
                self.mlflow_client.log_metric(
                    self.mlflow_run.info.run_id, key, value, step=step[1]
                )

        # WandB Logging
        if self.wandb_backend:
            # For WandB send step in as a metric
            # Step argument in lod function does not work with multiple log calls at
            # different intervals
            metric_dict[step[0]] = step[1]
            wandb.log(metric_dict)




    
[docs]    @classmethod
    def toggle_wandb(cls, value: bool):
        """Toggle WandB logging

        Parameters
        ----------
        value : bool
            Use WandB logging
        """
        cls.wandb_backend = value



[docs]    @classmethod
    def toggle_mlflow(cls, value: bool):
        """Toggle MLFlow logging

        Parameters
        ----------
        value : bool
            Use MLFlow logging
        """
        cls.mlflow_backend = value



[docs]    @staticmethod
    def initialize(use_wandb: bool = False, use_mlflow: bool = False):
        """Initialize logging singleton

        Parameters
        ----------
        use_wandb : bool, optional
            Use WandB logging, by default False
        use_mlflow : bool, optional
            Use MLFlow logging, by default False
        """
        if wandb.run is None and use_wandb:
            PythonLogger().warning("WandB not initialized, turning off")
            use_wandb = False

        if LaunchLogger.mlflow_run is None and use_mlflow:
            PythonLogger().warning("MLFlow not initialized, turning off")
            use_mlflow = False

        if use_wandb:
            LaunchLogger.toggle_wandb(True)
            wandb.define_metric("epoch")
            wandb.define_metric("iter")

        if use_mlflow:
            LaunchLogger.toggle_mlflow(True)
