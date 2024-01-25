deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/launch/logging/launch.html
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import re
import sys
import time
from typing import Dict, Tuple, Union
import torch
import torch.cuda.profiler as profiler
import wandb
from modulus.distributed import DistributedManager, gather_loss
from .console import PythonLogger
from .wandb import alert
[docs]class LaunchLogger(object):
"""Modulus Launch logger
An abstracted logger class that takes care of several fundamental logging functions.
This class should first be initialized and then used via a context manager. This will
auto compute epoch metrics. This is the standard logger for Modulus examples.
Parameters
----------
name_space : str
Namespace of logger to use. This will define the loggers title in the console and
the wandb group the metric is plotted
epoch : int, optional
Current epoch, by default 1
num_mini_batch : Union[int, None], optional
Number of mini-batches used to calculate the epochs progress, by default None
profile : bool, optional
Profile code using nvtx markers, by default False
mini_batch_log_freq : int, optional
Frequency to log mini-batch losses, by default 100
epoch_alert_freq : Union[int, None], optional
Epoch frequency to send training alert, by default None
Example
-------
>>> from modulus.launch.logging import LaunchLogger
>>> LaunchLogger.initialize()
>>> epochs = 3
>>> for i in range(epochs):
... with LaunchLogger("Train", epoch=i) as log:
... # Log 3 mini-batches manually
... log.log_minibatch({"loss": 1.0})
... log.log_minibatch({"loss": 2.0})
... log.log_minibatch({"loss": 3.0})
"""
_instances = {}
console_backend = True
wandb_backend = False
mlflow_backend = False
tensorboard_backend = False
enable_profiling = False
mlflow_run = None
mlflow_client = None
def __new__(cls, name_space, *args, **kwargs):
# If namespace already has an instance just return that
if name_space in cls._instances:
return cls._instances[name_space]
# Otherwise create new singleton instance for this namespace
self = super().__new__(cls) # don't pass remaining parameters to object.__new__
cls._instances[name_space] = self
# Constructor set up to only be ran once by a logger
self.pyLogger = PythonLogger(name_space)
self.total_iteration_index = None
# Distributed
self.root = True
if DistributedManager.is_initialized():
self.root = DistributedManager().rank == 0
# Profiler utils
if torch.cuda.is_available():
self.profiler = torch.autograd.profiler.emit_nvtx(
enabled=cls.enable_profiling
)
self.start_event = torch.cuda.Event(enable_timing=True)
self.end_event = torch.cuda.Event(enable_timing=True)
else:
self.profiler = None
return self
def __init__(
self,
name_space: str,
epoch: int = 1,
num_mini_batch: Union[int, None] = None,
profile: bool = False,
mini_batch_log_freq: int = 100,
epoch_alert_freq: Union[int, None] = None,
):
self.name_space = name_space
self.mini_batch_index = 0
self.minibatch_losses = {}
self.epoch_losses = {}
self.mini_batch_log_freq = mini_batch_log_freq
self.epoch_alert_freq = epoch_alert_freq
self.epoch = epoch
self.num_mini_batch = num_mini_batch
self.profile = profile
# Init initial iteration based on current epoch
if self.total_iteration_index is None:
if num_mini_batch is not None:
self.total_iteration_index = (epoch - 1) * num_mini_batch
else:
self.total_iteration_index = 0
# Set x axis metric to epoch for this namespace
if self.wandb_backend:
wandb.define_metric(name_space + "/mini_batch_*", step_metric="iter")
wandb.define_metric(name_space + "/*", step_metric="epoch")
[docs] def log_minibatch(self, losses: Dict[str, float]):
"""Logs metrics for a mini-batch epoch
This function should be called every mini-batch iteration. It will accumulate
loss values over a datapipe. At the end of a epoch the average of these losses
from each mini-batch will get calculated.
Parameters
----------
losses : Dict[str, float]
Dictionary of metrics/loss values to log
"""
self.mini_batch_index += 1
self.total_iteration_index += 1
for name, value in losses.items():
if name not in self.minibatch_losses:
self.minibatch_losses[name] = 0
self.minibatch_losses[name] += value
# Log of mini-batch loss
if self.mini_batch_index % self.mini_batch_log_freq == 0:
# Backend Logging
mini_batch_metrics = {}
for name, value in losses.items():
mini_batch_metrics[f"{self.name_space}/mini_batch_{name}"] = value
self._log_backends(
mini_batch_metrics, step=("iter", self.total_iteration_index)
)
# Console
if self.root:
message = "Mini-Batch Losses:"
for name, value in losses.items():
message += f" {name} = {value:10.3e},"
message = message[:-1]
# If we have datapipe length we can get a percent complete
if self.num_mini_batch:
mbp = 100 * (float(self.mini_batch_index) / self.num_mini_batch)
message = f"[{mbp:.02f}%] " + message
self.pyLogger.log(message)
[docs] def log_epoch(self, losses: Dict[str, float]):
"""Logs metrics for a single epoch
Parameters
----------
losses : Dict[str, float]
Dictionary of metrics/loss values to log
"""
for name, value in losses.items():
self.epoch_losses[name] = value
def __enter__(self):
self.mini_batch_index = 0
self.minibatch_losses = {}
self.epoch_losses = {}
# Trigger profiling
if self.profile and self.profiler:
self.logger.warning(f"Starting profile for epoch {self.epoch}")
self.profiler.__enter__()
profiler.start()
# Timing stuff
if torch.cuda.is_available():
self.start_event.record()
else:
self.start_event = time.time()
if self.mlflow_backend:
self.mlflow_client.update_run(self.mlflow_run.info.run_id, "RUNNING")
return self
def __exit__(self, exc_type, exc_value, exc_tb):
# Abnormal exit dont log
if exc_type is not None:
if self.mlflow_backend:
self.mlflow_client.set_terminated(
self.mlflow_run.info.run_id, status="KILLED"
)
return
# Gather mini-batch losses
for name, value in self.minibatch_losses.items():
process_loss = value / self.mini_batch_index
self.epoch_losses[name] = process_loss
# Compute global loss
if DistributedManager.is_initialized() and DistributedManager().distributed:
self.epoch_losses[f"Global {name}"] = gather_loss(process_loss)
if self.root:
# Console printing
# TODO: add out of total epochs progress
message = f"Epoch {self.epoch} Metrics:"
for name, value in self.epoch_losses.items():
message += f" {name} = {value:10.3e},"
message = message[:-1]
self.pyLogger.info(message)
metrics = {
f"{self.name_space}/{key}": value
for key, value in self.epoch_losses.items()
}
# Exit profiling
if self.profile and self.profiler:
self.logger.warning("Ending profile")
self.profiler.__exit__()
profiler.end()
# Timing stuff, TODO: histograms not line plots
if torch.cuda.is_available():
self.end_event.record()
torch.cuda.synchronize()
# Returns milliseconds
# https://pytorch.org/docs/stable/generated/torch.cuda.Event.html#torch.cuda.Event.elapsed_time
epoch_time = self.start_event.elapsed_time(self.end_event) / 1000.0
else:
end_event = time.time()
epoch_time = end_event - self.start_event
# Return MS for time / iter
time_per_iter = 1000 * epoch_time / max([1, self.mini_batch_index])
if self.root:
message = f"Epoch Execution Time: {epoch_time:10.3e}s"
message += f", Time/Iter: {time_per_iter:10.3e}ms"
self.pyLogger.info(message)
metrics[f"{self.name_space}/Epoch Time (s)"] = epoch_time
metrics[f"{self.name_space}/Time per iter (ms)"] = time_per_iter
self._log_backends(metrics, step=("epoch", self.epoch))
# TODO this should be in some on delete method / clean up
if self.mlflow_backend:
self.mlflow_client.set_terminated(
self.mlflow_run.info.run_id, status="FINISHED"
)
# Alert
if (
self.epoch_alert_freq
and self.root
and self.epoch % self.epoch_alert_freq == 0
):
if self.wandb_backend:
# TODO: Make this a little more informative?
alert(
title=f"{sys.argv[0]} training progress report",
text=f"Run {wandb.run.name} is at epoch {self.epoch}.",
)
def _log_backends(
self,
metric_dict: Dict[str, float],
step: Tuple[str, int] = None,
print: bool = False,
):
"""Logs a dictionary of metrics to different supported backends
Parameters
----------
metric_dict : Dict[str, float]
Metric dictionary
step : Tuple[str, int], optional
Tuple containing (step name, step index), by default None
print : bool, optional
Print metrics, by default False
"""
# MLFlow Logging
if self.mlflow_backend:
for key, value in metric_dict.items():
# If value is None just skip
if value is None:
continue
# Keys only allow alpha numeric, ., -, /, _ and spaces
key = re.sub("[^a-zA-Z0-9\.\-\s\/\_]+", "", key)
self.mlflow_client.log_metric(
self.mlflow_run.info.run_id, key, value, step=step[1]
)
# WandB Logging
if self.wandb_backend:
# For WandB send step in as a metric
# Step argument in lod function does not work with multiple log calls at
# different intervals
metric_dict[step[0]] = step[1]
wandb.log(metric_dict)
[docs] @classmethod
def toggle_wandb(cls, value: bool):
"""Toggle WandB logging
Parameters
----------
value : bool
Use WandB logging
"""
cls.wandb_backend = value
[docs] @classmethod
def toggle_mlflow(cls, value: bool):
"""Toggle MLFlow logging
Parameters
----------
value : bool
Use MLFlow logging
"""
cls.mlflow_backend = value
[docs] @staticmethod
def initialize(use_wandb: bool = False, use_mlflow: bool = False):
"""Initialize logging singleton
Parameters
----------
use_wandb : bool, optional
Use WandB logging, by default False
use_mlflow : bool, optional
Use MLFlow logging, by default False
"""
if wandb.run is None and use_wandb:
PythonLogger().warning("WandB not initialized, turning off")
use_wandb = False
if LaunchLogger.mlflow_run is None and use_mlflow:
PythonLogger().warning("MLFlow not initialized, turning off")
use_mlflow = False
if use_wandb:
LaunchLogger.toggle_wandb(True)
wandb.define_metric("epoch")
wandb.define_metric("iter")
if use_mlflow:
LaunchLogger.toggle_mlflow(True)