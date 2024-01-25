Modulus Utils

Bases: object

A generic file system abstraction. Can be used to represent local and remote file systems. Remote files are automatically fetched and stored in the $LOCAL_CACHE or $HOME/.cache/modulus folder. The get method can then be used to access files present.

Presently one can use Package with the following directories: - Package(“/path/to/local/directory”) = local file system - Package(“s3://bucket/path/to/directory”) = object store file system - Package(“http://url/path/to/directory”) = http file system - Package(“ngc://model/<org_id/team_id/model_id>@<version>”) = ngc model file system

Parameters root ( str ) – Root directory for file system

seperator (str, optional) – directory seperator. Defaults to “/”.