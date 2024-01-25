deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/utils/graphcast/icospheres.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import json import numpy as np try : import pymesh except ImportError : Warning ( "pymesh is not installed. Please install it to use icosphere." ) # TODO apply a transformation to make faces parallel to ploes [docs] def generate_and_save_icospheres ( save_path : str = "icospheres.json" , level : int = 6 ) -> None : # pragma: no cover """enerate icospheres from level 0 to 6 (inclusive) and save them to a json file. Parameters ---------- path : str Path to save the json file. """ radius = 1 center = np . array (( 0 , 0 , 0 )) icospheres = { "vertices" : [], "faces" : []} # Generate icospheres from level 0 to 6 (inclusive) for order in range ( level + 1 ): icosphere = pymesh . generate_icosphere ( radius , center , refinement_order = order ) icospheres [ "order_" + str ( order ) + "_vertices" ] = icosphere . vertices icospheres [ "order_" + str ( order ) + "_faces" ] = icosphere . faces icosphere . add_attribute ( "face_centroid" ) icospheres [ "order_" + str ( order ) + "_face_centroid" ] = icosphere . get_face_attribute ( "face_centroid" ) # save icosphere vertices and faces to a json file icospheres_dict = { key : ( value . tolist () if isinstance ( value , np . ndarray ) else value ) for key , value in icospheres . items () } with open ( save_path , "w" ) as f : json . dump ( icospheres_dict , f ) if __name__ == "__main__": generate_and_save_icospheres(level=6)