Modulus Datapipes

data_dir (str) – Directory where ERA5 data is stored

stats_dir (Union[str, None], optional) – Directory to data statistic numpy files for normalization, if None, no normalization will be used, by default None

channels (Union[List[int], None], optional) – Defines which ERA5 variables to load, if None will use all in HDF5 file, by default None

batch_size (int, optional) – Batch size, by default 1

stride (int, optional) – Number of steps between input and output variables. For example, if the dataset contains data at every 6 hours, a stride 1 = 6 hour delta t and stride 2 = 12 hours delta t, by default 1

num_steps (int, optional) – Number of timesteps are included in the output variables, by default 1

patch_size (Union[Tuple[int, int], int, None], optional) – If specified, crops input and output variables so image dimensions are divisible by patch_size, by default None

num_samples_per_year (int, optional) – Number of samples randomly taken from each year. If None, all will be use, by default None

shuffle (bool, optional) – Shuffle dataset, by default True

num_workers (int, optional) – Number of workers, by default 1

device (Union[str, torch.device], optional) – Device for DALI pipeline to run on, by default cuda

process_rank (int, optional) – Rank ID of local process, by default 0