deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/datapipes/gnn/vortex_shedding_dataset.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import functools import json import os import numpy as np import torch try : import tensorflow.compat.v1 as tf except ImportError : raise ImportError ( "Mesh Graph Net Datapipe requires the Tensorflow library. Install the " + "package at: https://www.tensorflow.org/install" ) try : import dgl from dgl.data import DGLDataset except ImportError : raise ImportError ( "Mesh Graph Net Datapipe requires the DGL library. Install the " + "desired CUDA version at: https://www.dgl.ai/pages/start.html" ) from torch.nn import functional as F from .utils import load_json , save_json # Hide GPU from visible devices for TF tf . config . set_visible_devices ([], "GPU" ) [docs] class VortexSheddingDataset ( DGLDataset ): """In-memory MeshGraphNet Dataset for stationary mesh Notes: - This dataset prepares and processes the data available in MeshGraphNet's repo: https://github.com/deepmind/deepmind-research/tree/master/meshgraphnets - A single adj matrix is used for each transient simulation. Do not use with adaptive mesh or remeshing Parameters ---------- name : str, optional Name of the dataset, by default "dataset" data_dir : _type_, optional Specifying the directory that stores the raw data in .TFRecord format., by default None split : str, optional Dataset split ["train", "eval", "test"], by default "train" num_samples : int, optional Number of samples, by default 1000 num_steps : int, optional Number of time steps in each sample, by default 600 noise_std : float, optional The standard deviation of the noise added to the "train" split, by default 0.02 force_reload : bool, optional force reload, by default False verbose : bool, optional verbose, by default False """ def __init__ ( self , name = "dataset" , data_dir = None , split = "train" , num_samples = 1000 , num_steps = 600 , noise_std = 0.02 , force_reload = False , verbose = False , ): super () . __init__ ( name = name , force_reload = force_reload , verbose = verbose , ) self . data_dir = data_dir self . split = split self . num_samples = num_samples self . num_steps = num_steps self . noise_std = noise_std self . length = num_samples * ( num_steps - 1 ) print ( f "Preparing the { split } dataset..." ) # create the graphs with edge features dataset_iterator = self . _load_tf_data ( self . data_dir , self . split ) self . graphs , self . cells , self . node_type = [], [], [] noise_mask , self . rollout_mask = [], [] self . mesh_pos = [] for i in range ( self . num_samples ): data_np = dataset_iterator . get_next () data_np = { key : arr [: num_steps ] . numpy () for key , arr in data_np . items ()} src , dst = self . cell_to_adj ( data_np [ "cells" ][ 0 ]) # assuming stationary mesh graph = self . create_graph ( src , dst , dtype = torch . int32 ) graph = self . add_edge_features ( graph , data_np [ "mesh_pos" ][ 0 ]) self . graphs . append ( graph ) node_type = torch . tensor ( data_np [ "node_type" ][ 0 ], dtype = torch . uint8 ) self . node_type . append ( self . _one_hot_encode ( node_type )) noise_mask . append ( torch . eq ( node_type , torch . zeros_like ( node_type ))) if self . split != "train" : self . mesh_pos . append ( torch . tensor ( data_np [ "mesh_pos" ][ 0 ])) self . cells . append ( data_np [ "cells" ][ 0 ]) self . rollout_mask . append ( self . _get_rollout_mask ( node_type )) # compute or load edge data stats if self . split == "train" : self . edge_stats = self . _get_edge_stats () else : self . edge_stats = load_json ( "edge_stats.json" ) # normalize edge features for i in range ( num_samples ): self . graphs [ i ] . edata [ "x" ] = self . normalize_edge ( self . graphs [ i ], self . edge_stats [ "edge_mean" ], self . edge_stats [ "edge_std" ], ) # create the node features dataset_iterator = self . _load_tf_data ( self . data_dir , self . split ) self . node_features , self . node_targets = [], [] for i in range ( self . num_samples ): data_np = dataset_iterator . get_next () data_np = { key : arr [: num_steps ] . numpy () for key , arr in data_np . items ()} features , targets = {}, {} features [ "velocity" ] = self . _drop_last ( data_np [ "velocity" ]) targets [ "velocity" ] = self . _push_forward_diff ( data_np [ "velocity" ]) targets [ "pressure" ] = self . _push_forward ( data_np [ "pressure" ]) # add noise if split == "train" : features [ "velocity" ], targets [ "velocity" ] = self . _add_noise ( features [ "velocity" ], targets [ "velocity" ], self . noise_std , noise_mask [ i ], ) self . node_features . append ( features ) self . node_targets . append ( targets ) # compute or load node data stats if self . split == "train" : self . node_stats = self . _get_node_stats () else : self . node_stats = load_json ( "node_stats.json" ) # normalize node features for i in range ( num_samples ): self . node_features [ i ][ "velocity" ] = self . normalize_node ( self . node_features [ i ][ "velocity" ], self . node_stats [ "velocity_mean" ], self . node_stats [ "velocity_std" ], ) self . node_targets [ i ][ "velocity" ] = self . normalize_node ( self . node_targets [ i ][ "velocity" ], self . node_stats [ "velocity_diff_mean" ], self . node_stats [ "velocity_diff_std" ], ) self . node_targets [ i ][ "pressure" ] = self . normalize_node ( self . node_targets [ i ][ "pressure" ], self . node_stats [ "pressure_mean" ], self . node_stats [ "pressure_std" ], ) def __getitem__ ( self , idx ): gidx = idx // ( self . num_steps - 1 ) # graph index tidx = idx % ( self . num_steps - 1 ) # time step index graph = self . graphs [ gidx ] node_features = torch . cat ( ( self . node_features [ gidx ][ "velocity" ][ tidx ], self . node_type [ gidx ]), dim =- 1 ) node_targets = torch . cat ( ( self . node_targets [ gidx ][ "velocity" ][ tidx ], self . node_targets [ gidx ][ "pressure" ][ tidx ], ), dim =- 1 , ) graph . ndata [ "x" ] = node_features graph . ndata [ "y" ] = node_targets if self . split == "train" : return graph else : graph . ndata [ "mesh_pos" ] = self . mesh_pos [ gidx ] cells = self . cells [ gidx ] rollout_mask = self . rollout_mask [ gidx ] return graph , cells , rollout_mask def __len__ ( self ): return self . length def _get_edge_stats ( self ): stats = { "edge_mean" : 0 , "edge_meansqr" : 0 , } for i in range ( self . num_samples ): stats [ "edge_mean" ] += ( torch . mean ( self . graphs [ i ] . edata [ "x" ], dim = 0 ) / self . num_samples ) stats [ "edge_meansqr" ] += ( torch . mean ( torch . square ( self . graphs [ i ] . edata [ "x" ]), dim = 0 ) / self . num_samples ) stats [ "edge_std" ] = torch . sqrt ( stats [ "edge_meansqr" ] - torch . square ( stats [ "edge_mean" ]) ) stats . pop ( "edge_meansqr" ) # save to file save_json ( stats , "edge_stats.json" ) return stats def _get_node_stats ( self ): stats = { "velocity_mean" : 0 , "velocity_meansqr" : 0 , "velocity_diff_mean" : 0 , "velocity_diff_meansqr" : 0 , "pressure_mean" : 0 , "pressure_meansqr" : 0 , } for i in range ( self . num_samples ): stats [ "velocity_mean" ] += ( torch . mean ( self . node_features [ i ][ "velocity" ], dim = ( 0 , 1 )) / self . num_samples ) stats [ "velocity_meansqr" ] += ( torch . mean ( torch . square ( self . node_features [ i ][ "velocity" ]), dim = ( 0 , 1 )) / self . num_samples ) stats [ "pressure_mean" ] += ( torch . mean ( self . node_targets [ i ][ "pressure" ], dim = ( 0 , 1 )) / self . num_samples ) stats [ "pressure_meansqr" ] += ( torch . mean ( torch . square ( self . node_targets [ i ][ "pressure" ]), dim = ( 0 , 1 )) / self . num_samples ) stats [ "velocity_diff_mean" ] += ( torch . mean ( self . node_targets [ i ][ "velocity" ], dim = ( 0 , 1 ), ) / self . num_samples ) stats [ "velocity_diff_meansqr" ] += ( torch . mean ( torch . square ( self . node_targets [ i ][ "velocity" ]), dim = ( 0 , 1 ), ) / self . num_samples ) stats [ "velocity_std" ] = torch . sqrt ( stats [ "velocity_meansqr" ] - torch . square ( stats [ "velocity_mean" ]) ) stats [ "pressure_std" ] = torch . sqrt ( stats [ "pressure_meansqr" ] - torch . square ( stats [ "pressure_mean" ]) ) stats [ "velocity_diff_std" ] = torch . sqrt ( stats [ "velocity_diff_meansqr" ] - torch . square ( stats [ "velocity_diff_mean" ]) ) stats . pop ( "velocity_meansqr" ) stats . pop ( "pressure_meansqr" ) stats . pop ( "velocity_diff_meansqr" ) # save to file save_json ( stats , "node_stats.json" ) return stats def _load_tf_data ( self , path , split ): """ Utility for loading the .tfrecord dataset in DeepMind's MeshGraphNet repo: https://github.com/deepmind/deepmind-research/tree/master/meshgraphnets Follow the instructions provided in that repo to download the .tfrecord files. """ dataset = self . _load_dataset ( path , split ) dataset_iterator = tf . data . make_one_shot_iterator ( dataset ) return dataset_iterator def _load_dataset ( self , path , split ): with open ( os . path . join ( path , "meta.json" ), "r" ) as fp : meta = json . loads ( fp . read ()) dataset = tf . data . TFRecordDataset ( os . path . join ( path , split + ".tfrecord" )) return dataset . map ( functools . partial ( self . _parse_data , meta = meta ), num_parallel_calls = 8 ) . prefetch ( tf . data . AUTOTUNE ) [docs] @staticmethod def cell_to_adj ( cells ): """creates adjancy matrix in COO format from mesh cells""" num_cells = np . shape ( cells )[ 0 ] src = [ cells [ i ][ indx ] for i in range ( num_cells ) for indx in [ 0 , 1 , 2 ]] dst = [ cells [ i ][ indx ] for i in range ( num_cells ) for indx in [ 1 , 2 , 0 ]] return src , dst [docs] @staticmethod def create_graph ( src , dst , dtype = torch . int32 ): """ creates a DGL graph from an adj matrix in COO format. torch.int32 can handle graphs with up to 2**31-1 nodes or edges. """ graph = dgl . to_bidirected ( dgl . graph (( src , dst ), idtype = dtype )) return graph [docs] @staticmethod def add_edge_features ( graph , pos ): """ adds relative displacement & displacement norm as edge features """ row , col = graph . edges () disp = torch . tensor ( pos [ row . long ()] - pos [ col . long ()]) disp_norm = torch . linalg . norm ( disp , dim =- 1 , keepdim = True ) graph . edata [ "x" ] = torch . cat (( disp , disp_norm ), dim = 1 ) return graph [docs] @staticmethod def normalize_node ( invar , mu , std ): """normalizes a tensor""" if ( invar . size ()[ - 1 ] != mu . size ()[ - 1 ]) or ( invar . size ()[ - 1 ] != std . size ()[ - 1 ]): raise AssertionError ( "input and stats must have the same size" ) return ( invar - mu . expand ( invar . size ())) / std . expand ( invar . size ()) [docs] @staticmethod def normalize_edge ( graph , mu , std ): """normalizes a tensor""" if ( graph . edata [ "x" ] . size ()[ - 1 ] != mu . size ()[ - 1 ] or graph . edata [ "x" ] . size ()[ - 1 ] != std . size ()[ - 1 ] ): raise AssertionError ( "Graph edge data must be same size as stats." ) return ( graph . edata [ "x" ] - mu ) / std [docs] @staticmethod def denormalize ( invar , mu , std ): """denormalizes a tensor""" denormalized_invar = invar * std + mu return denormalized_invar @staticmethod def _one_hot_encode(node_type): # TODO generalize node_type = torch.squeeze(node_type, dim=-1) node_type = torch.where( node_type == 0, torch.zeros_like(node_type), node_type - 3, ) node_type = F.one_hot(node_type.long(), num_classes=4) return node_type @staticmethod def _drop_last(invar): return torch.tensor(invar[0:-1], dtype=torch.float) @staticmethod def _push_forward(invar): return torch.tensor(invar[1:], dtype=torch.float) @staticmethod def _push_forward_diff(invar): return torch.tensor(invar[1:] - invar[0:-1], dtype=torch.float) @staticmethod def _get_rollout_mask(node_type): mask = torch.logical_or( torch.eq(node_type, torch.zeros_like(node_type)), torch.eq( node_type, torch.zeros_like(node_type) + 5, ), ) return mask @staticmethod def _add_noise(features, targets, noise_std, noise_mask): noise = torch.normal(mean=0, std=noise_std, size=features.size()) noise_mask = noise_mask.expand(features.size()[0], -1, 2) noise = torch.where(noise_mask, noise, torch.zeros_like(noise)) features += noise targets -= noise return features, targets @staticmethod def _parse_data(p, meta): outvar = {} feature_dict = {k: tf.io.VarLenFeature(tf.string) for k in meta["field_names"]} features = tf.io.parse_single_example(p, feature_dict) for k, v in meta["features"].items(): data = tf.reshape( tf.io.decode_raw(features[k].values, getattr(tf, v["dtype"])), v["shape"], ) if v["type"] == "static": data = tf.tile(data, [meta["trajectory_length"], 1, 1]) elif v["type"] == "dynamic_varlen": row_len = tf.reshape( tf.io.decode_raw(features["length_" + k].values, tf.int32), [-1] ) data = tf.RaggedTensor.from_row_lengths(data, row_lengths=row_len) outvar[k] = data return outvar