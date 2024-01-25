Modulus provides several general and domain-specific metric calculations you can leverage in your custom training and inference workflows. These metrics are optimized to operate on PyTorch tensors.

Below is a summary of general purpose statistical methods and metrics that are available:

Metric Description modulus.metrics.general.mse.mse Mean Squared error between two tensors modulus.metrics.general.mse.rmse Root Mean Squared error between two tensors modulus.metrics.general.histogram.histogram Histogram of a set of tensors over the leading dimension modulus.metrics.general.histogram.cdf Cumulative density function of a set of tensors over the leading dimension modulus.metrics.general.histogram.normal_cdf Cumulative density function of a normal variable with given mean and standard deviation modulus.metrics.general.histogram.normal_pdf Probability density function of a normal variable with given mean and standard deviation modulus.metrics.general.calibration.find_rank Find the rank of the observation with respect to the given counts and bins modulus.metrics.general.calibration.rank_probability_score Rank Probability Score for the passed ranks modulus.metrics.general.entropy.entropy_from_counts Computes the statistical entropy of a random variable using a histogram. modulus.metrics.general.entropy.relative_entropy_from_counts Computes the relative statistical entropy, or KL Divergence of two random variables using their histograms. modulus.metrics.general.crps.crps Local Continuous Ranked Probability Score (CRPS) by computing a histogram and CDF of the predictions modulus.metrics.general.wasserstein.wasserstein 1-Wasserstein distance between two discrete CDF functions modulus.metrics.general.reduction.WeightedMean Weighted Mean modulus.metrics.general.reduction.WeightedStatistic Weighted Statistic modulus.metrics.general.reduction.WeightedVariance Weighted Variance

Below shows some examples of how to use these metrics in your own workflows.

To compute RMSE metric:

Copy Copied! >>> import torch >>> from modulus.metrics.general.mse import rmse >>> pred_tensor = torch.randn(16, 32) >>> targ_tensor = torch.randn(16, 32) >>> rmse(pred_tensor, targ_tensor) tensor(1.4781)

To compute the histogram of samples:

Copy Copied! >>> import torch >>> from modulus.metrics.general import histogram >>> x = torch.randn(1_000) >>> bins, counts = histogram.histogram(x, bins = 10) >>> bins tensor([-3.7709, -3.0633, -2.3556, -1.6479, -0.9403, -0.2326, 0.4751, 1.1827, 1.8904, 2.5980, 3.3057]) >>> counts tensor([ 3, 9, 43, 150, 227, 254, 206, 81, 24, 3])

To use compute the continuous density function (CDF):

Copy Copied! >>> bins, cdf = histogram.cdf(x, bins = 10) >>> bins tensor([-3.7709, -3.0633, -2.3556, -1.6479, -0.9403, -0.2326, 0.4751, 1.1827, 1.8904, 2.5980, 3.3057]) >>> cdf tensor([0.0030, 0.0120, 0.0550, 0.2050, 0.4320, 0.6860, 0.8920, 0.9730, 0.9970, 1.0000])

To use the histogram for statistical entropy calculations:

Copy Copied! >> from modulus.metrics.general import entropy >>> entropy.entropy_from_counts(counts, bins) tensor(0.4146)

Many of the functions operate over batches. For example, if one has a collection of two dimensional data, then we can compute the histogram over the collection:

Copy Copied! >>> import torch >>> from modulus.metrics.general import histogram, entropy >>> x = torch.randn((1_000, 3, 3)) >>> bins, counts = histogram.histogram(x, bins = 10) >>> bins.shape, counts.shape (torch.Size([11, 3, 3]), torch.Size([10, 3, 3])) >>> entropy.entropy_from_counts(counts, bins) tensor([[0.5162, 0.4821, 0.3976], [0.5099, 0.5309, 0.4519], [0.4580, 0.4290, 0.5121]])

There are additional metrics to compute differences between distributions: Ranks, Continuous Rank Probability Skill, and Wasserstein metric.

CRPS:

Copy Copied! >>> from modulus.metrics.general import crps >>> x = torch.randn((1_000,1)) >>> y = torch.randn((1,)) >>> crps.crps(x, y) tensor([0.8023])

Ranks:

Copy Copied! >>> from modulus.metrics.general import histogram, calibration >>> x = torch.randn((1_000,1)) >>> y = torch.randn((1,)) >>> bins, counts = histogram.histogram(x, bins = 10) >>> ranks = calibration.find_rank(bins, counts, y) tensor([0.1920])

Wasserstein Metric:

Copy Copied! >>> from modulus.metrics.general import wasserstein, histogram >>> x = torch.randn((1_000,1)) >>> y = torch.randn((1_000,1)) >>> bins, cdf_x = histogram.cdf(x) >>> bins, cdf_y = histogram.cdf(y, bins = bins) >>> wasserstein(bins, cdf_x, cdf_y) >>> wasserstein.wasserstein(bins, cdf_x, cdf_y) tensor([0.0459])

Modulus currently offers classes for weighted mean and variance reductions.

Copy Copied! >>> from modulus.metrics.general import reduction >>> x = torch.randn((1_000,)) >>> weights = torch.cos(torch.linspace(-torch.pi/4, torch.pi/4, 1_000)) >>> wm = reduction.WeightedMean(weights) >>> wm(x, dim = 0) tensor(0.0365) >>> wv = reduction.WeightedVariance(weights) >>> wv(x, dim = 0) tensor(1.0148)

Modulus current offers routines for computing online, or out-of-memory, means, variances, and histograms.

Copy Copied! >>> import torch >>> from modulus.metrics.general import ensemble_metrics as em >>> x = torch.randn((1_000, 2)) # Interpret as 1_000 members of size (2,). >>> torch.mean(x, dim = 0) # Compute mean of entire data. tensor([-0.0545, 0.0267]) >>> x0, x1 = x[:500], x[500:] # Split data into two. >>> M = em.Mean(input_shape = (2,)) # Must pass shape of data >>> M(x0) # Compute mean of initial batch. tensor([-0.0722, 0.0414]) >>> M.update(x1) # Update with second batch. tensor([-0.0545, 0.0267])

To compute the Anomaly Correlation Coefficient, a metric widely used in weather and climate sciences: