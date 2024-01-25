deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/metrics/general/crps.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Union import numpy as np import torch from .histogram import cdf as cdf_function Tensor = torch . Tensor @torch . jit . script def kcrps ( pred : Tensor , obs : Tensor , dim : int = 0 ): """ Computes the local Continuous Ranked Probability Score (CRPS) by using the kernel version of CRPS Creates a map of CRPS and does not accumulate over lat/lon regions. Computes: CRPS(X, y) = E[X - y] - 0.5 E[X-X'] Parameters ---------- pred : Tensor Tensor containing the ensemble predictions. The ensemble dimension is assumed to be the leading dimension unless 'dim' is specified. obs : Union[Tensor, np.ndarray] Tensor or array containing an observation over which the CRPS is computed with respect to. dim : int, optional The dimension over which to compute the CRPS, assumed to be 0. Returns ------- Tensor Map of CRPS """ pred = pred . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . transpose ( 0 , dim + 1 ) . squeeze ( dim + 1 ) n = pred . shape [ 0 ] _crps = 0.0 * obs for i in range ( n ): x_i = pred [ i ] x_j = pred [ i :] _crps += torch . abs ( x_i - obs ) / n _crps -= torch . sum ( torch . abs ( x_i [ None ] - x_j ) / n , dim = 0 ) / n return _crps def _crps_gaussian ( mean : Tensor , std : Tensor , obs : Union [ Tensor , np . ndarray ]) -> Tensor : """ Computes the local Continuous Ranked Probability Score (CRPS) using assuming that the forecast distribution is normal. Creates a map of CRPS and does not accumulate over lat/lon regions. Computes: .. math:: CRPS(mean, std, y) = std * [ \\frac{1}{\\sqrt{\\pi}}} - 2 \\phi ( \\frac{x-mean}{std} ) - ( \\frac{x-mean}{std} ) * (2 \\Phi(\\frac{x-mean}{std}) - 1) ] where \\phi and \\Phi are the normal gaussian pdf/cdf respectively. Parameters ---------- mean : Tensor Tensor of mean of forecast distribution. std : Tensor Tensor of standard deviation of forecast distribution. obs : Union[Tensor, np.ndarray] Tensor or array containing an observation over which the CRPS is computed with respect to. Broadcasting dimensions must be compatible with the non-zeroth dimensions of bins and cdf. Returns ------- Tensor Map of CRPS """ if isinstance ( obs , np . ndarray ): obs = torch . from_numpy ( obs ) . to ( mean . device ) # Check shape compatibility if mean . shape != std . shape : raise ValueError ( "Mean and standard deviation must have" + "compatible shapes but found" + str ( mean . shape ) + " and " + str ( std . shape ) + "." ) if mean . shape != obs . shape : raise ValueError ( "Mean and obs must have" + "compatible shapes but found" + str ( mean . shape ) + " and " + str ( obs . shape ) + "." ) d = ( obs - mean ) / std phi = torch . exp ( - 0.5 * d ** 2 ) / torch . sqrt ( torch . as_tensor ( 2 * torch . pi )) # Note, simplified expression below is not exactly Gaussian CDF Phi = torch . erf ( d / torch . sqrt ( torch . as_tensor ( 2.0 ))) return std * ( 2 * phi + d * Phi - 1.0 / torch . sqrt ( torch . as_tensor ( torch . pi ))) def _crps_from_cdf ( bin_edges : Tensor , cdf : Tensor , obs : Union [ Tensor , np . ndarray ] ) -> Tensor : """Computes the local Continuous Ranked Probability Score (CRPS) using a cumulative distribution function. Creates a map of CRPS and does not accumulate over lat/lon regions. Computes: .. math:: CRPS(X, y) = int[ (F(x) - 1[x - y])^2 ] dx where F is the empirical cdf of X. Parameters ---------- bins_edges : Tensor Tensor [N+1, ...] containing bin edges. The leading dimension must represent the N+1 bin edges. cdf : Tensor Tensor [N, ...] containing a cdf, defined over bins. The non-zeroth dimensions of bins and cdf must be compatible. obs : Union[Tensor, np.ndarray] Tensor or array containing an observation over which the CRPS is computed with respect to. Broadcasting dimensions must be compatible with the non-zeroth dimensions of bins and cdf. Returns ------- Tensor Map of CRPS """ if isinstance ( obs , np . ndarray ): obs = torch . from_numpy ( obs ) . to ( cdf . device ) if bin_edges . shape [ 1 :] != cdf . shape [ 1 :]: raise ValueError ( "Expected bins and cdf to have compatible non-zeroth dimensions but have shapes" + str ( bin_edges . shape [ 1 :]) + " and " + str ( cdf . shape [ 1 :]) + "." ) if bin_edges . shape [ 1 :] != obs . shape : raise ValueError ( "Expected bins and observations to have compatible broadcasting dimensions but have shapes" + str ( bin_edges . shape [ 1 :]) + " and " + str ( obs . shape ) + "." ) if bin_edges . shape [ 0 ] != cdf . shape [ 0 ] + 1 : raise ValueError ( "Expected zeroth dimension of cdf to be equal to the zeroth dimension of bins + 1 but have shapes" + str ( bin_edges . shape [ 0 ]) + " and " + str ( cdf . shape [ 0 ]) + "+1." ) dbins = bin_edges [ 1 , ... ] - bin_edges [ 0 , ... ] bin_mids = 0.5 * ( bin_edges [ 1 :] + bin_edges [: - 1 ]) obs = torch . ge ( bin_mids , obs ) . int () return torch . sum ( torch . abs ( cdf - obs ) ** 2 * dbins , dim = 0 ) def _crps_from_counts ( bin_edges : Tensor , counts : Tensor , obs : Union [ Tensor , np . ndarray ] ) -> Tensor : """Computes the local Continuous Ranked Probability Score (CRPS) using a histogram of counts. Creates a map of CRPS and does not accumulate over lat/lon regions. Computes: .. math:: CRPS(X, y) = int[ (F(x) - 1[x - y])^2 ] dx where F is the empirical cdf of X. Parameters ---------- bins_edges : Tensor Tensor [N+1, ...] containing bin edges. The leading dimension must represent the N+1 bin edges. counts : Tensor Tensor [N, ...] containing counts, defined over bins. The non-zeroth dimensions of bins and counts must be compatible. obs : Union[Tensor, np.ndarray] Tensor or array containing an observation over which the CRPS is computed with respect to. Broadcasting dimensions must be compatible with the non-zeroth dimensions of bins and counts. Returns ------- Tensor Map of CRPS """ if isinstance ( obs , np . ndarray ): obs = torch . from_numpy ( obs ) . to ( counts . device ) if bin_edges . shape [ 1 :] != counts . shape [ 1 :]: raise ValueError ( "Expected bins and cdf to have compatible non-zeroth dimensions but have shapes" + str ( bin_edges . shape [ 1 :]) + " and " + str ( counts . shape [ 1 :]) + "." ) if bin_edges . shape [ 1 :] != obs . shape : raise ValueError ( "Expected bins and observations to have compatible broadcasting dimensions but have shapes" + str ( bin_edges . shape [ 1 :]) + " and " + str ( obs . shape ) + "." ) if bin_edges . shape [ 0 ] != counts . shape [ 0 ] + 1 : raise ValueError ( "Expected zeroth dimension of cdf to be equal to the zeroth dimension of bins + 1 but have shapes" + str ( bin_edges . shape [ 0 ]) + " and " + str ( counts . shape [ 0 ]) + "+1." ) cdf_hat = torch . cumsum ( counts / torch . sum ( counts , dim = 0 ), dim = 0 ) return _crps_from_cdf ( bin_edges , cdf_hat , obs ) [docs] def crps ( pred : Tensor , obs : Union [ Tensor , np . ndarray ], dim : int = 0 , method : str = "kernel" ) -> Tensor : """ Computes the local Continuous Ranked Probability Score (CRPS) by either computing a histogram and CDF of the predictions, or using the kernel definition. Creates a map of CRPS and does not accumulate over lat/lon regions. Computes: .. math:: CRPS(x, y) = E[X-y] - 0.5*E[X-X'] if B < 100 CRPS(X, y) = int[ (F(x) - 1[x - y])^2 ] dx otherwise where F is the empirical cdf of X. Parameters ---------- pred : Tensor Tensor containing the ensemble predictions. obs : Union[Tensor, np.ndarray] Tensor or array containing an observation over which the CRPS is computed with respect to. dim : int, Optional Dimension with which to calculate the CRPS over, the ensemble dimension. Assumed to be zero. method: str, Optional The method to calculate the crps. Can either be "kernel" or "histogram". Returns ------- Tensor Map of CRPS """ if method not in [ "kernel" , "histogram" ]: raise ValueError ( "Method must either be 'kernel' or 'histogram'." ) n = pred . shape [ dim ] pred = pred . unsqueeze ( 0 ) . transpose ( 0 , dim + 1 ) . squeeze ( dim + 1 ) obs = torch . as_tensor ( obs , device = pred . device , dtype = pred . dtype ) if method == "kernel" : return kcrps ( pred , obs , dim = 0 ) else : number_of_bins = max ( int ( np . sqrt ( n )), 100 ) bin_edges , cdf = cdf_function ( pred , bins = number_of_bins ) _crps = _crps_from_cdf ( bin_edges , cdf , obs ) return _crps