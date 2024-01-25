deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/metrics/general/histogram.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
from typing import Tuple, Union
import torch
import torch.distributed as dist
from modulus.distributed.manager import DistributedManager
from .ensemble_metrics import EnsembleMetrics
Tensor = torch.Tensor
@torch.jit.script
def linspace(start: Tensor, stop: Tensor, num: int) -> Tensor: # pragma: no cover
"""Element-wise multi-dimensional linspace
Replicates the bahaviour of numpy.linspace over all elements of multi-dimensional
tensors in PyTorch.
Parameters
----------
start : Tensor
Starting input Tensor
stop : Tensor
Ending input Tensor, should be of same size a input
num : int
Number of steps between start and end values between each element
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor of evenly spaced numbers over defined interval [num, *start.shape]
"""
# create a tensor of 'num' steps from 0 to 1
steps = torch.arange(num + 1, dtype=torch.float32, device=start.device) / (num)
# reshape the 'steps' tensor to [-1, *([1]*start.ndim)] to allow for broadcastings
# - using 'steps.reshape([-1, *([1]*start.ndim)])' would be nice here but
# torchscript "cannot statically infer the expected size of a list in this contex",
# hence the code below
for i in range(start.ndim):
steps = steps.unsqueeze(-1)
# the output starts at 'start' and increments until 'stop' in each dimension
out = start[None] + steps * (stop - start)[None]
return out
@torch.jit.script
def _low_memory_bin_reduction_counts(
inputs: Tensor, bin_edges: Tensor, counts: Tensor, number_of_bins: int
): # pragma: no cover
"""Computes low-memory bin counts
This function calculates a low-memory bin count of the inputs tensor and adding the
result to counts, in place. The low-memory usage comes at the cost of iterating
over the batched dimension. This bin count is done with respect to computing a
pmf/pdf.
Parameters
----------
inputs : Tensor
Inputs to be binned, has dimension [B, ...] where B is the batch dimension that
the binning is done over
bin_edges : Tensor
Bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins
counts : Tensor
Existing bin count tensor with dimension [N, ...] where N is the number of bins
number_of_bins : int
Number of bins
Returns
-------
Tensor
PDF bin count tensor [N, ...]
"""
for j in range(inputs.shape[0]):
counts[0] += (inputs[j] < bin_edges[1]).int()
for i in range(1, number_of_bins - 1):
for j in range(inputs.shape[0]):
counts[i] += (inputs[j] < bin_edges[i + 1]).int() - (
inputs[j] < bin_edges[i]
).int()
for j in range(inputs.shape[0]):
counts[number_of_bins - 1] += (
1 - (inputs[j] < bin_edges[number_of_bins - 1]).int()
)
return counts
@torch.jit.script
def _high_memory_bin_reduction_counts(
inputs: Tensor, bin_edges: Tensor, counts: Tensor, number_of_bins: int
) -> Tensor: # pragma: no cover
"""Computes high-memory bin counts
This function calculates a high-memory bin count of the inputs tensor and adding the
result to counts, in place. The high-memory usage comes from computing the entire
reduction in memory. See _low_memory_bin_reduction for an alternative. This bin
count is done with respect to computing a pmf/pdf.
Parameters
----------
inputs : Tensor
Inputs to be binned, has dimension [B, ...] where B is the batch dimension that the binning is done over.
bin_edges : Tensor
Bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins.
counts : Tensor
Existing bin count tensor with dimension [N, ...] where N is the number of bins.
number_of_bins : int
Number of bins
Returns
-------
Tensor
PDF bin count tensor [N, ...]
"""
counts[0] += torch.count_nonzero(inputs < bin_edges[1], dim=0)
for i in range(1, number_of_bins - 1):
counts[i] += torch.count_nonzero(
inputs < bin_edges[i + 1], dim=0
) - torch.count_nonzero(inputs < bin_edges[i], dim=0)
counts[number_of_bins - 1] += inputs.shape[0] - torch.count_nonzero(
inputs < bin_edges[number_of_bins - 1], dim=0
)
return counts
@torch.jit.script
def _low_memory_bin_reduction_cdf(
inputs: Tensor, bin_edges: Tensor, counts: Tensor, number_of_bins: int
) -> Tensor: # pragma: no cover
"""Computes low-memory cumulative bin counts
This function calculates a low-memory cumulative bin count of the inputs tensor and adding the
result to counts, in place. The low-memory usage comes at the cost of iterating over
the batched dimension. This bin count is done with respect to computing a cmf/cdf.
Parameters
----------
inputs : Tensor
Inputs to be binned, has dimension [B, ...] where B is the batch dimension that
the binning is done over
bin_edges : Tensor
Bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins
counts : Tensor
Existing bin count tensor with dimension [N, ...] where N is the number of bins
number_of_bins : int
Number of bins
Returns
-------
Tensor
CDF bin count tensor [N, ...]
"""
for i in range(number_of_bins - 1):
for j in range(inputs.shape[0]):
counts[i] += (inputs[j] < bin_edges[i + 1]).int()
counts[number_of_bins - 1] += inputs.shape[0]
return counts
@torch.jit.script
def _high_memory_bin_reduction_cdf(
inputs: torch.Tensor,
bin_edges: torch.Tensor,
counts: torch.Tensor,
number_of_bins: int,
) -> Tensor: # pragma: no cover
"""Computes high-memory cumulative bin counts
This function calculates a high-memory cumulative bin countof the inputs tensor and
adding the result to counts, in place. The high-memory usage comes from computing
the entire reduction in memory. This bin count is done with respect to computing a
cmf/cdf.
Parameters
----------
inputs : torch.Tensor
Inputs to be binned, has dimension [B, ...] where B is the batch dimension that
the binning is done over.
bin_edges : torch.Tensor
Bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins
counts : torch.Tensor
Existing bin count tensor with dimension [N, ...] where N is the number of bins
number_of_bins : int
Number of bins
Returns
-------
Tensor
CDF bin count tensor [N, ...]
"""
for i in range(number_of_bins - 1):
counts[i] += torch.count_nonzero(inputs < bin_edges[i + 1], dim=0)
counts[number_of_bins - 1] = inputs.shape[0]
return counts
def _count_bins(
input: torch.Tensor,
bin_edges: torch.Tensor,
counts: Union[torch.Tensor, None] = None,
cdf: bool = False,
) -> Tensor:
"""Computes (un)Cumulative bin counts of input tensor
This function calculates the bin count of the inputs tensor and adding the result to
counts, in place. Attempts to use a _high_memory_bin_reduction for performance
reasons, but will fall back to less performant, less memory intensive routine.
Parameters
----------
input : Tensor
Inputs to be binned, has dimension [B, ...] where B is the batch dimension that
the binning is done over
bin_edges : Tensor
Bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins
counts : Union[torch.Tensor, None]
Existing bin count tensor with dimension [N, ...] where N is the number of bins.
If no counts is passed then we construct an empty counts, by default None
cdf : bool, optional
Compute a counts or cumulative counts; will calculate unnormalized counts function otherwise, by default False
Returns
-------
Tensor
CDF bin count tensor [N, ...]
"""
bins_shape = bin_edges.shape
number_of_bins = bins_shape[0] - 1
if bins_shape[1:] != input.shape[1:]:
raise ValueError(
"Expected bin_edges and inputs to have compatible non-leading dimensions."
)
if counts is None:
counts = torch.zeros(
(number_of_bins, *bins_shape[1:]), dtype=torch.int64, device=input.device
)
else:
if bins_shape[1:] != counts.shape[1:]:
raise ValueError(
"Expected bin_edges and counts to have compatible non-leading dimensions."
)
if cdf:
try:
counts = _high_memory_bin_reduction_cdf(
input, bin_edges, counts, number_of_bins
)
except RuntimeError:
counts = _low_memory_bin_reduction_cdf(
input, bin_edges, counts, number_of_bins
)
else:
try:
counts = _high_memory_bin_reduction_counts(
input, bin_edges, counts, number_of_bins
)
except RuntimeError:
counts = _low_memory_bin_reduction_counts(
input, bin_edges, counts, number_of_bins
)
return counts
def _get_mins_maxs(*inputs: Tensor, axis: int = 0) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]:
"""Get max and min value across specified dimension
Parameters
----------
inputs : (Tensor ...)
Input tensor(s)
axis : int, optional
Axis to calc min/max values with, by default 0
Returns
-------
Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]
(Minimum, Maximum) values of inputs
"""
if len(inputs) <= 0:
raise ValueError("At least one tensor much be provided")
input = inputs[0]
inputs = list(inputs)[1:]
# Check shape consistency
s = input.shape
for x in inputs:
if s[1:] != x.shape[1:]:
raise ValueError()
# Compute low and high for input
low = torch.min(input, axis=axis)[0]
high = torch.max(input, axis=axis)[0]
# Iterative over any and all args, storing the latest inf/sup.
for x in inputs:
low0 = torch.min(x, axis=axis)[0]
high0 = torch.max(x, axis=axis)[0]
low = torch.where(low < low0, low, low0)
high = torch.where(high > high0, high, high0)
return low, high
def _update_bins_counts(
input: Tensor,
bin_edges: Tensor,
counts: Tensor,
cdf: bool = False,
tol: float = 1e-2,
) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]:
"""Utility for updating an existing histogram with new inputs
Parameters
----------
input : Tensor
Input tensor of updated data for binning
bin_edges : Tensor
Current bin range tensor [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins
counts : Tensor
Existing bin count tensor with dimension [N, ...] where N is the number of bins
cdf : bool, optional
Compute a histogram or a cumulative density function; will calculate probability
density function otherwise, by default False
tol : float, optional
Binning tolerance, by default 1e-4
Returns
-------
Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]
Updated (bin, count) tensors
"""
# Compute new lows and highs, compare against old bins
low, high = _get_mins_maxs(input)
# If in distributed environment, reduce to get extrema min and max
if (
DistributedManager.is_initialized() and dist.is_initialized()
): # pragma: no cover
dist.all_reduce(low, op=dist.ReduceOp.MIN)
dist.all_reduce(high, op=dist.ReduceOp.MAX)
low = torch.where(low < bin_edges[0], low, bin_edges[0])
high = torch.where(high > bin_edges[-1], high, bin_edges[-1])
# Test if bin_edges is a superset and do not recompute bin_edges.
if ~(torch.all(low == bin_edges[0]) & torch.all(high == bin_edges[-1])):
# There are extrema in inputs/args that are outside of bin_edges and we must recompute bin_edges and counts.
## Need to make sure that the new bin_edges are consistent with the old bin_edges.
# Need to compute dbin_edges = bin_edges[1] - bin_edges[0]
# find minimum k s.t. bin_edges[0] - k*dbin_edges < low
# set start = bin_edges[0] - k*dbin_edges
# find minimum k s.t. bin_edges[-1] + k*dbin_edges > high
# set end = bin_edges[-1] + k*dbin_edges
dbin_edges = bin_edges[1] - bin_edges[0]
old_number_of_bins = bin_edges.shape[0] - 1
number_of_bins = old_number_of_bins
lk = torch.max(torch.ceil((bin_edges[0] - low) / dbin_edges)).int().item()
start = bin_edges[0] - lk * dbin_edges
number_of_bins += lk
uk = torch.max(torch.ceil((high - bin_edges[-1]) / dbin_edges)).int().item()
end = bin_edges[-1] + uk * dbin_edges
number_of_bins += uk
bin_edges = linspace(start, end, number_of_bins)
new_counts = torch.zeros(
(number_of_bins, *bin_edges.shape[1:]),
dtype=torch.int64,
device=bin_edges.device,
)
new_counts[lk : lk + old_number_of_bins] += counts
counts = new_counts
# Count inputs to bins
partial_counts = _count_bins(input, bin_edges, counts=None, cdf=cdf)
# If in distributed environment, reduce to get extrema min and max
if DistributedManager.is_initialized() and dist.is_initialized():
dist.all_reduce(partial_counts, op=dist.ReduceOp.SUM)
counts += partial_counts
# Finally, combine the new partial counts with the existing counts
return bin_edges, counts
def _compute_counts_cdf(
*inputs: Tensor,
bins: Union[int, Tensor] = 10,
counts: Union[None, Tensor] = None,
cdf: bool = False,
tol: float = 1e-2,
verbose: bool = False,
) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]:
"""Computes the (un)Cumulative histograms of a tensor(s) over the leading dimension
Parameters
----------
inputs : (Tensor ...)
Input data tensor(s) [B, ...]
bins : Union[int, Tensor], optional
Either the number of bins, or a tensor of bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...]
where N is the number of bins. If counts is passed, then bins is interpreted to
be the bin edges for the counts tensor, by default 10
counts : Union[None, Tensor], optional
Existing count tensor to combine results with. Must have dimensions
[N, ...] where N is the number of bins. Passing a tensor may also require
recomputing the passed bins to make sure inputs and bins are compatible., by
default None
cdf : bool, optional
Compute a histogram or a cumulative density function; will calculate probability
density function otherwise, by default False
tol : float, optional
Binning tolerance, by default 1e-4
verbose : bool, optional
Verbose printing, by default False
Returns
-------
Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]
The calculated (bin edges [N+1, ...], count [N, ...]) tensors
"""
# Check shapes of inputs
s = inputs[0].shape
for input in inputs[1:]:
if s[1:] != input.shape[1:]:
raise ValueError()
if isinstance(bins, int):
if verbose:
print("Bins is passed as an int.")
# Compute largest bins needed
low, high = _get_mins_maxs(*inputs)
number_of_bins = bins
bin_edges = linspace(low, high, number_of_bins)
# Bin inputs
counts = None
for input in inputs:
counts = _count_bins(input, bin_edges, counts=counts, cdf=cdf)
return bin_edges, counts
elif isinstance(bins, torch.Tensor):
bin_edges = bins
if verbose:
print("Bins is passed as a tensor")
if counts is None: # Do not need to update counts
if verbose:
print("No counts are passed.")
number_of_bins = bin_edges.shape[0] - 1
# Get largest bin edges needed from input/args
low, high = _get_mins_maxs(*inputs)
# Compare against existing bin_edges
low = torch.where(low < bin_edges[0], low, bin_edges[0])
high = torch.where(high > bin_edges[-1], high, bin_edges[-1])
# Update, if necessary
if torch.any(low != bin_edges[0]) | torch.any(high != bin_edges[-1]):
bin_edges = linspace(low, high, number_of_bins)
# Bin inputs
counts = None
for input in inputs:
counts = _count_bins(input, bin_edges, counts=counts, cdf=cdf)
return bin_edges, counts
else: # Counts do need to be update
if verbose:
print("Counts are being updated.")
for input in inputs:
bin_edges, counts = _update_bins_counts(
input, bin_edges, counts, cdf=cdf
)
return bin_edges, counts
else:
raise ValueError("Input bin type is not supported.")
[docs]def histogram(
*inputs: Tensor,
bins: Union[int, Tensor] = 10,
counts: Union[None, Tensor] = None,
verbose: bool = False,
) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]:
"""Computes the histogram of a set of tensors over the leading dimension
This function will compute bin edges and bin counts of given input tensors. If existing bin edges
or count tensors are supplied, this function will update these existing statistics
with the new data.
Parameters
----------
inputs : (Tensor ...)
Input data tensor(s) [B, ...]
bins : Union[int, Tensor], optional
Either the number of bins, or a tensor of bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...]
where N is the number of bins. If counts is passed, then bins is interpreted to
be the bin edges for the counts tensor, by default 10
counts : Union[None, Tensor], optional
Existing count tensor to combine results with. Must have dimensions
[N, ...] where N is the number of bins. Passing a tensor may also require
recomputing the passed bins to make sure inputs and bins are compatible, by
default None
verbose : bool, optional
Verbose printing, by default False
Returns
-------
Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]
The calculated (bin edges [N+1, ...], count [N, ...]) tensors
"""
return _compute_counts_cdf(
*inputs, bins=bins, counts=counts, cdf=False, verbose=verbose
)
[docs]def cdf(
*inputs: Tensor,
bins: Union[int, Tensor] = 10,
counts: Union[None, Tensor] = None,
verbose: bool = False,
) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]:
"""Computes the cumulative density function of a set of tensors over the leading
dimension
This function will compute CDF bins of given input tensors. If existing bins
or count tensors are supplied, this function will update these existing statistics
with the new data.
Parameters
----------
inputs : (Tensor ...)
Input data tensor(s) [B, ...]
bins : Union[int, Tensor], optional
Either the number of bins, or a tensor of bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...]
where N is the number of bins. If counts is passed, then bins is interpreted to
be the bin edges for the counts tensor, by default 10
counts : Union[None, Tensor], optional
Existing count tensor to combine results with. Must have dimensions
[N, ...] where N is the number of bins. Passing a tensor may also require
recomputing the passed bins to make sure inputs and bins are compatible, by
default None
verbose : bool, optional
Verbose printing, by default False
Returns
-------
Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]
The calculated (bin edges [N+1, ...], cdf [N, ...]) tensors
"""
bin_edges, counts = _compute_counts_cdf(
*inputs, bins=bins, counts=counts, cdf=True, verbose=verbose
)
cdf = counts / counts[-1] # Normalize
return bin_edges, cdf
[docs]class Histogram(EnsembleMetrics):
"""
Convenience class for computing histograms, possibly as a part of a distributed or
iterative environment
Parameters
----------
input_shape : Tuple[int]
Input data shape
bins : Union[int, Tensor], optional
Initial bin edges or number of bins to use, by default 10
tol : float, optional
Bin edge tolerance, by default 1e-3
"""
def __init__(
self,
input_shape: Tuple[int],
bins: Union[int, Tensor] = 10,
tol: float = 1e-2,
**kwargs,
):
super().__init__(input_shape, **kwargs)
if isinstance(bins, int):
self.number_of_bins = bins
else:
self.number_of_bins = bins.shape[0] - 1
if self.input_shape[1:] != bins.shape[1:]:
raise ValueError()
self.counts_shape = self.input_shape
self.counts_shape[0] = self.number_of_bins
self.tol = tol
# Initialize bins
start = -1.0 * torch.ones(
self.input_shape[1:], device=self.device, dtype=self.dtype
)
end = torch.ones(self.input_shape[1:], device=self.device, dtype=self.dtype)
self.bin_edges = linspace(start, end, self.number_of_bins)
self.counts = torch.zeros(
self.counts_shape, device=self.device, dtype=torch.int64
)
def __call__(self, input: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]:
"""Calculate histogram
Parameters
----------
inputs : Tensor
Input data tensor [B, ...]
Returns
-------
Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]
The calculated (bin edges [N+1, ...], counts [N, ...]) tensors
"""
# Build bin_edges
if DistributedManager.is_initialized() and dist.is_initialized():
start, _ = torch.min(input, axis=0)
end, _ = torch.max(input, axis=0)
# We assume that the start/end across the distributed environments
# need to be combined.
dist.all_reduce(start, op=dist.ReduceOp.MIN)
dist.all_reduce(end, op=dist.ReduceOp.MAX)
self.bin_edges = linspace(start, end, self.number_of_bins)
self.counts = _count_bins(input, self.bin_edges)
dist.all_reduce(self.counts, op=dist.ReduceOp.SUM)
return self.bin_edges, self.counts
else:
self.bin_edges, self.counts = histogram(input, bins=self.number_of_bins)
return self.bin_edges, self.counts
[docs] def update(self, input: Tensor) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]:
"""Update current histogram with new data
Parameters
----------
inputs : Tensor
Input data tensor [B, ...]
Returns
-------
Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]
The calculated (bin edges [N+1, ...], counts [N, ...]) tensors
"""
# TODO(Dallas) Move distributed calls into finalize.
self.bin_edges, self.counts = _update_bins_counts(
input, self.bin_edges, self.counts
)
self.number_of_bins = self.bin_edges.shape[0]
return self.bin_edges, self.counts
[docs] def finalize(self, cdf: bool = False) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]:
"""Finalize the histogram, which computes the pdf and cdf
Parameters
----------
cdf : bool, optional
Compute a cumulative density function; will calculate
probability density function otherwise, by default False
Returns
-------
Tuple[Tensor, Tensor]
The calculated (bin edges [N+1, ...], PDF or CDF [N, ...]) tensors
"""
# Normalize counts
hist_norm = self.counts.sum(dim=0)
self.pdf = self.counts / hist_norm
if cdf:
self.cdf = torch.cumsum(self.pdf, dim=0)
return self.bin_edges, self.cdf
else:
return self.bin_edges, self.pdf [docs]def normal_pdf(
mean: Tensor, std: Tensor, bin_edges: Tensor, grid: str = "midpoint"
) -> Tensor:
"""Computes the probability density function of a normal variable with given mean
and standard deviation. This PDF is given at the locations given by the midpoint
of the bin_edges.
This function uses the standard formula:
.. math::
\\frac{1}{\\sqrt{2*\\pi} std } \\exp( -\\frac{1}{2} (\\frac{x-mean}{std})^2 )
where erf is the error function.
Parameters
----------
mean : Tensor
mean tensor
std : Tensor
standard deviation tensor
bins : Tensor
The tensor of bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...]
where N is the number of bins.
grid : str
A string that indicates where in the bins should the cdf be defined.
Can be one of {"midpoint", "left", "right"}.
Returns
-------
Tensor
The calculated cdf tensor with dimension [N, ...]
"""
if grid == "midpoint":
bin_mids = 0.5 * (bin_edges[:-1] + bin_edges[1:])
elif grid == "right":
bin_mids = bin_edges[1:]
elif grid == "left":
bin_mids = bin_edges[:-1]
else:
raise ValueError(
"This type of grid is not defined. Choose one of {'mids', 'right', 'left'}."
)
return (
torch.exp(-0.5 * ((bin_mids - mean[None, ...]) / std[None, ...]) ** 2)
/ std[None, ...]
/ torch.sqrt(torch.as_tensor(2.0 * torch.pi))
)
[docs]def normal_cdf(
mean: Tensor,
std: Tensor,
bin_edges: Tensor,
grid: str = "midpoint",
) -> Tensor:
"""Computes the cumulative density function of a normal variable with given mean
and standard deviation. This CDF is given at the locations given by the midpoint
of the bin_edges.
This function uses the standard formula:
.. math::
\\frac{1}{2} ( 1 + erf( \\frac{x-mean}{std \\sqrt{2}}) ) )
where erf is the error function.
Parameters
----------
mean : Tensor
mean tensor
std : Tensor
standard deviation tensor
bins : Tensor
The tensor of bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...]
where N is the number of bins.
grid : str
A string that indicates where in the bins should the cdf be defined.
Can be one of {"mids", "left", "right"}.
Returns
-------
Tensor
The calculated cdf tensor with dimension [N, ...]
"""
if grid == "midpoint":
bin_mids = 0.5 * (bin_edges[:-1] + bin_edges[1:])
elif grid == "right":
bin_mids = bin_edges[1:]
elif grid == "left":
bin_mids = bin_edges[:-1]
else:
raise ValueError(
"This type of grid is not defined. Choose one of {'mids', 'right', 'left'}."
)
return 0.5 + 0.5 * torch.erf(
(bin_mids - mean[None, ...])
/ (torch.sqrt(torch.as_tensor([2.0], device=mean.device)) * std[None, ...])
)