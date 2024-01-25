deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/metrics/general/histogram.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Tuple , Union import torch import torch.distributed as dist from modulus.distributed.manager import DistributedManager from .ensemble_metrics import EnsembleMetrics Tensor = torch . Tensor @torch . jit . script def linspace ( start : Tensor , stop : Tensor , num : int ) -> Tensor : # pragma: no cover """Element-wise multi-dimensional linspace Replicates the bahaviour of numpy.linspace over all elements of multi-dimensional tensors in PyTorch. Parameters ---------- start : Tensor Starting input Tensor stop : Tensor Ending input Tensor, should be of same size a input num : int Number of steps between start and end values between each element Returns ------- Tensor Tensor of evenly spaced numbers over defined interval [num, *start.shape] """ # create a tensor of 'num' steps from 0 to 1 steps = torch . arange ( num + 1 , dtype = torch . float32 , device = start . device ) / ( num ) # reshape the 'steps' tensor to [-1, *([1]*start.ndim)] to allow for broadcastings # - using 'steps.reshape([-1, *([1]*start.ndim)])' would be nice here but # torchscript "cannot statically infer the expected size of a list in this contex", # hence the code below for i in range ( start . ndim ): steps = steps . unsqueeze ( - 1 ) # the output starts at 'start' and increments until 'stop' in each dimension out = start [ None ] + steps * ( stop - start )[ None ] return out @torch . jit . script def _low_memory_bin_reduction_counts ( inputs : Tensor , bin_edges : Tensor , counts : Tensor , number_of_bins : int ): # pragma: no cover """Computes low-memory bin counts This function calculates a low-memory bin count of the inputs tensor and adding the result to counts, in place. The low-memory usage comes at the cost of iterating over the batched dimension. This bin count is done with respect to computing a pmf/pdf. Parameters ---------- inputs : Tensor Inputs to be binned, has dimension [B, ...] where B is the batch dimension that the binning is done over bin_edges : Tensor Bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins counts : Tensor Existing bin count tensor with dimension [N, ...] where N is the number of bins number_of_bins : int Number of bins Returns ------- Tensor PDF bin count tensor [N, ...] """ for j in range ( inputs . shape [ 0 ]): counts [ 0 ] += ( inputs [ j ] < bin_edges [ 1 ]) . int () for i in range ( 1 , number_of_bins - 1 ): for j in range ( inputs . shape [ 0 ]): counts [ i ] += ( inputs [ j ] < bin_edges [ i + 1 ]) . int () - ( inputs [ j ] < bin_edges [ i ] ) . int () for j in range ( inputs . shape [ 0 ]): counts [ number_of_bins - 1 ] += ( 1 - ( inputs [ j ] < bin_edges [ number_of_bins - 1 ]) . int () ) return counts @torch . jit . script def _high_memory_bin_reduction_counts ( inputs : Tensor , bin_edges : Tensor , counts : Tensor , number_of_bins : int ) -> Tensor : # pragma: no cover """Computes high-memory bin counts This function calculates a high-memory bin count of the inputs tensor and adding the result to counts, in place. The high-memory usage comes from computing the entire reduction in memory. See _low_memory_bin_reduction for an alternative. This bin count is done with respect to computing a pmf/pdf. Parameters ---------- inputs : Tensor Inputs to be binned, has dimension [B, ...] where B is the batch dimension that the binning is done over. bin_edges : Tensor Bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins. counts : Tensor Existing bin count tensor with dimension [N, ...] where N is the number of bins. number_of_bins : int Number of bins Returns ------- Tensor PDF bin count tensor [N, ...] """ counts [ 0 ] += torch . count_nonzero ( inputs < bin_edges [ 1 ], dim = 0 ) for i in range ( 1 , number_of_bins - 1 ): counts [ i ] += torch . count_nonzero ( inputs < bin_edges [ i + 1 ], dim = 0 ) - torch . count_nonzero ( inputs < bin_edges [ i ], dim = 0 ) counts [ number_of_bins - 1 ] += inputs . shape [ 0 ] - torch . count_nonzero ( inputs < bin_edges [ number_of_bins - 1 ], dim = 0 ) return counts @torch . jit . script def _low_memory_bin_reduction_cdf ( inputs : Tensor , bin_edges : Tensor , counts : Tensor , number_of_bins : int ) -> Tensor : # pragma: no cover """Computes low-memory cumulative bin counts This function calculates a low-memory cumulative bin count of the inputs tensor and adding the result to counts, in place. The low-memory usage comes at the cost of iterating over the batched dimension. This bin count is done with respect to computing a cmf/cdf. Parameters ---------- inputs : Tensor Inputs to be binned, has dimension [B, ...] where B is the batch dimension that the binning is done over bin_edges : Tensor Bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins counts : Tensor Existing bin count tensor with dimension [N, ...] where N is the number of bins number_of_bins : int Number of bins Returns ------- Tensor CDF bin count tensor [N, ...] """ for i in range ( number_of_bins - 1 ): for j in range ( inputs . shape [ 0 ]): counts [ i ] += ( inputs [ j ] < bin_edges [ i + 1 ]) . int () counts [ number_of_bins - 1 ] += inputs . shape [ 0 ] return counts @torch . jit . script def _high_memory_bin_reduction_cdf ( inputs : torch . Tensor , bin_edges : torch . Tensor , counts : torch . Tensor , number_of_bins : int , ) -> Tensor : # pragma: no cover """Computes high-memory cumulative bin counts This function calculates a high-memory cumulative bin countof the inputs tensor and adding the result to counts, in place. The high-memory usage comes from computing the entire reduction in memory. This bin count is done with respect to computing a cmf/cdf. Parameters ---------- inputs : torch.Tensor Inputs to be binned, has dimension [B, ...] where B is the batch dimension that the binning is done over. bin_edges : torch.Tensor Bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins counts : torch.Tensor Existing bin count tensor with dimension [N, ...] where N is the number of bins number_of_bins : int Number of bins Returns ------- Tensor CDF bin count tensor [N, ...] """ for i in range ( number_of_bins - 1 ): counts [ i ] += torch . count_nonzero ( inputs < bin_edges [ i + 1 ], dim = 0 ) counts [ number_of_bins - 1 ] = inputs . shape [ 0 ] return counts def _count_bins ( input : torch . Tensor , bin_edges : torch . Tensor , counts : Union [ torch . Tensor , None ] = None , cdf : bool = False , ) -> Tensor : """Computes (un)Cumulative bin counts of input tensor This function calculates the bin count of the inputs tensor and adding the result to counts, in place. Attempts to use a _high_memory_bin_reduction for performance reasons, but will fall back to less performant, less memory intensive routine. Parameters ---------- input : Tensor Inputs to be binned, has dimension [B, ...] where B is the batch dimension that the binning is done over bin_edges : Tensor Bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins counts : Union[torch.Tensor, None] Existing bin count tensor with dimension [N, ...] where N is the number of bins. If no counts is passed then we construct an empty counts, by default None cdf : bool, optional Compute a counts or cumulative counts; will calculate unnormalized counts function otherwise, by default False Returns ------- Tensor CDF bin count tensor [N, ...] """ bins_shape = bin_edges . shape number_of_bins = bins_shape [ 0 ] - 1 if bins_shape [ 1 :] != input . shape [ 1 :]: raise ValueError ( "Expected bin_edges and inputs to have compatible non-leading dimensions." ) if counts is None : counts = torch . zeros ( ( number_of_bins , * bins_shape [ 1 :]), dtype = torch . int64 , device = input . device ) else : if bins_shape [ 1 :] != counts . shape [ 1 :]: raise ValueError ( "Expected bin_edges and counts to have compatible non-leading dimensions." ) if cdf : try : counts = _high_memory_bin_reduction_cdf ( input , bin_edges , counts , number_of_bins ) except RuntimeError : counts = _low_memory_bin_reduction_cdf ( input , bin_edges , counts , number_of_bins ) else : try : counts = _high_memory_bin_reduction_counts ( input , bin_edges , counts , number_of_bins ) except RuntimeError : counts = _low_memory_bin_reduction_counts ( input , bin_edges , counts , number_of_bins ) return counts def _get_mins_maxs ( * inputs : Tensor , axis : int = 0 ) -> Tuple [ Tensor , Tensor ]: """Get max and min value across specified dimension Parameters ---------- inputs : (Tensor ...) Input tensor(s) axis : int, optional Axis to calc min/max values with, by default 0 Returns ------- Tuple[Tensor, Tensor] (Minimum, Maximum) values of inputs """ if len ( inputs ) <= 0 : raise ValueError ( "At least one tensor much be provided" ) input = inputs [ 0 ] inputs = list ( inputs )[ 1 :] # Check shape consistency s = input . shape for x in inputs : if s [ 1 :] != x . shape [ 1 :]: raise ValueError () # Compute low and high for input low = torch . min ( input , axis = axis )[ 0 ] high = torch . max ( input , axis = axis )[ 0 ] # Iterative over any and all args, storing the latest inf/sup. for x in inputs : low0 = torch . min ( x , axis = axis )[ 0 ] high0 = torch . max ( x , axis = axis )[ 0 ] low = torch . where ( low < low0 , low , low0 ) high = torch . where ( high > high0 , high , high0 ) return low , high def _update_bins_counts ( input : Tensor , bin_edges : Tensor , counts : Tensor , cdf : bool = False , tol : float = 1e-2 , ) -> Tuple [ Tensor , Tensor ]: """Utility for updating an existing histogram with new inputs Parameters ---------- input : Tensor Input tensor of updated data for binning bin_edges : Tensor Current bin range tensor [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins counts : Tensor Existing bin count tensor with dimension [N, ...] where N is the number of bins cdf : bool, optional Compute a histogram or a cumulative density function; will calculate probability density function otherwise, by default False tol : float, optional Binning tolerance, by default 1e-4 Returns ------- Tuple[Tensor, Tensor] Updated (bin, count) tensors """ # Compute new lows and highs, compare against old bins low , high = _get_mins_maxs ( input ) # If in distributed environment, reduce to get extrema min and max if ( DistributedManager . is_initialized () and dist . is_initialized () ): # pragma: no cover dist . all_reduce ( low , op = dist . ReduceOp . MIN ) dist . all_reduce ( high , op = dist . ReduceOp . MAX ) low = torch . where ( low < bin_edges [ 0 ], low , bin_edges [ 0 ]) high = torch . where ( high > bin_edges [ - 1 ], high , bin_edges [ - 1 ]) # Test if bin_edges is a superset and do not recompute bin_edges. if ~ ( torch . all ( low == bin_edges [ 0 ]) & torch . all ( high == bin_edges [ - 1 ])): # There are extrema in inputs/args that are outside of bin_edges and we must recompute bin_edges and counts. ## Need to make sure that the new bin_edges are consistent with the old bin_edges. # Need to compute dbin_edges = bin_edges[1] - bin_edges[0] # find minimum k s.t. bin_edges[0] - k*dbin_edges < low # set start = bin_edges[0] - k*dbin_edges # find minimum k s.t. bin_edges[-1] + k*dbin_edges > high # set end = bin_edges[-1] + k*dbin_edges dbin_edges = bin_edges [ 1 ] - bin_edges [ 0 ] old_number_of_bins = bin_edges . shape [ 0 ] - 1 number_of_bins = old_number_of_bins lk = torch . max ( torch . ceil (( bin_edges [ 0 ] - low ) / dbin_edges )) . int () . item () start = bin_edges [ 0 ] - lk * dbin_edges number_of_bins += lk uk = torch . max ( torch . ceil (( high - bin_edges [ - 1 ]) / dbin_edges )) . int () . item () end = bin_edges [ - 1 ] + uk * dbin_edges number_of_bins += uk bin_edges = linspace ( start , end , number_of_bins ) new_counts = torch . zeros ( ( number_of_bins , * bin_edges . shape [ 1 :]), dtype = torch . int64 , device = bin_edges . device , ) new_counts [ lk : lk + old_number_of_bins ] += counts counts = new_counts # Count inputs to bins partial_counts = _count_bins ( input , bin_edges , counts = None , cdf = cdf ) # If in distributed environment, reduce to get extrema min and max if DistributedManager . is_initialized () and dist . is_initialized (): dist . all_reduce ( partial_counts , op = dist . ReduceOp . SUM ) counts += partial_counts # Finally, combine the new partial counts with the existing counts return bin_edges , counts def _compute_counts_cdf ( * inputs : Tensor , bins : Union [ int , Tensor ] = 10 , counts : Union [ None , Tensor ] = None , cdf : bool = False , tol : float = 1e-2 , verbose : bool = False , ) -> Tuple [ Tensor , Tensor ]: """Computes the (un)Cumulative histograms of a tensor(s) over the leading dimension Parameters ---------- inputs : (Tensor ...) Input data tensor(s) [B, ...] bins : Union[int, Tensor], optional Either the number of bins, or a tensor of bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins. If counts is passed, then bins is interpreted to be the bin edges for the counts tensor, by default 10 counts : Union[None, Tensor], optional Existing count tensor to combine results with. Must have dimensions [N, ...] where N is the number of bins. Passing a tensor may also require recomputing the passed bins to make sure inputs and bins are compatible., by default None cdf : bool, optional Compute a histogram or a cumulative density function; will calculate probability density function otherwise, by default False tol : float, optional Binning tolerance, by default 1e-4 verbose : bool, optional Verbose printing, by default False Returns ------- Tuple[Tensor, Tensor] The calculated (bin edges [N+1, ...], count [N, ...]) tensors """ # Check shapes of inputs s = inputs [ 0 ] . shape for input in inputs [ 1 :]: if s [ 1 :] != input . shape [ 1 :]: raise ValueError () if isinstance ( bins , int ): if verbose : print ( "Bins is passed as an int." ) # Compute largest bins needed low , high = _get_mins_maxs ( * inputs ) number_of_bins = bins bin_edges = linspace ( low , high , number_of_bins ) # Bin inputs counts = None for input in inputs : counts = _count_bins ( input , bin_edges , counts = counts , cdf = cdf ) return bin_edges , counts elif isinstance ( bins , torch . Tensor ): bin_edges = bins if verbose : print ( "Bins is passed as a tensor" ) if counts is None : # Do not need to update counts if verbose : print ( "No counts are passed." ) number_of_bins = bin_edges . shape [ 0 ] - 1 # Get largest bin edges needed from input/args low , high = _get_mins_maxs ( * inputs ) # Compare against existing bin_edges low = torch . where ( low < bin_edges [ 0 ], low , bin_edges [ 0 ]) high = torch . where ( high > bin_edges [ - 1 ], high , bin_edges [ - 1 ]) # Update, if necessary if torch . any ( low != bin_edges [ 0 ]) | torch . any ( high != bin_edges [ - 1 ]): bin_edges = linspace ( low , high , number_of_bins ) # Bin inputs counts = None for input in inputs : counts = _count_bins ( input , bin_edges , counts = counts , cdf = cdf ) return bin_edges , counts else : # Counts do need to be update if verbose : print ( "Counts are being updated." ) for input in inputs : bin_edges , counts = _update_bins_counts ( input , bin_edges , counts , cdf = cdf ) return bin_edges , counts else : raise ValueError ( "Input bin type is not supported." ) [docs] def histogram ( * inputs : Tensor , bins : Union [ int , Tensor ] = 10 , counts : Union [ None , Tensor ] = None , verbose : bool = False , ) -> Tuple [ Tensor , Tensor ]: """Computes the histogram of a set of tensors over the leading dimension This function will compute bin edges and bin counts of given input tensors. If existing bin edges or count tensors are supplied, this function will update these existing statistics with the new data. Parameters ---------- inputs : (Tensor ...) Input data tensor(s) [B, ...] bins : Union[int, Tensor], optional Either the number of bins, or a tensor of bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins. If counts is passed, then bins is interpreted to be the bin edges for the counts tensor, by default 10 counts : Union[None, Tensor], optional Existing count tensor to combine results with. Must have dimensions [N, ...] where N is the number of bins. Passing a tensor may also require recomputing the passed bins to make sure inputs and bins are compatible, by default None verbose : bool, optional Verbose printing, by default False Returns ------- Tuple[Tensor, Tensor] The calculated (bin edges [N+1, ...], count [N, ...]) tensors """ return _compute_counts_cdf ( * inputs , bins = bins , counts = counts , cdf = False , verbose = verbose ) [docs] def cdf ( * inputs : Tensor , bins : Union [ int , Tensor ] = 10 , counts : Union [ None , Tensor ] = None , verbose : bool = False , ) -> Tuple [ Tensor , Tensor ]: """Computes the cumulative density function of a set of tensors over the leading dimension This function will compute CDF bins of given input tensors. If existing bins or count tensors are supplied, this function will update these existing statistics with the new data. Parameters ---------- inputs : (Tensor ...) Input data tensor(s) [B, ...] bins : Union[int, Tensor], optional Either the number of bins, or a tensor of bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins. If counts is passed, then bins is interpreted to be the bin edges for the counts tensor, by default 10 counts : Union[None, Tensor], optional Existing count tensor to combine results with. Must have dimensions [N, ...] where N is the number of bins. Passing a tensor may also require recomputing the passed bins to make sure inputs and bins are compatible, by default None verbose : bool, optional Verbose printing, by default False Returns ------- Tuple[Tensor, Tensor] The calculated (bin edges [N+1, ...], cdf [N, ...]) tensors """ bin_edges , counts = _compute_counts_cdf ( * inputs , bins = bins , counts = counts , cdf = True , verbose = verbose ) cdf = counts / counts [ - 1 ] # Normalize return bin_edges , cdf [docs] class Histogram ( EnsembleMetrics ): """ Convenience class for computing histograms, possibly as a part of a distributed or iterative environment Parameters ---------- input_shape : Tuple[int] Input data shape bins : Union[int, Tensor], optional Initial bin edges or number of bins to use, by default 10 tol : float, optional Bin edge tolerance, by default 1e-3 """ def __init__ ( self , input_shape : Tuple [ int ], bins : Union [ int , Tensor ] = 10 , tol : float = 1e-2 , ** kwargs , ): super () . __init__ ( input_shape , ** kwargs ) if isinstance ( bins , int ): self . number_of_bins = bins else : self . number_of_bins = bins . shape [ 0 ] - 1 if self . input_shape [ 1 :] != bins . shape [ 1 :]: raise ValueError () self . counts_shape = self . input_shape self . counts_shape [ 0 ] = self . number_of_bins self . tol = tol # Initialize bins start = - 1.0 * torch . ones ( self . input_shape [ 1 :], device = self . device , dtype = self . dtype ) end = torch . ones ( self . input_shape [ 1 :], device = self . device , dtype = self . dtype ) self . bin_edges = linspace ( start , end , self . number_of_bins ) self . counts = torch . zeros ( self . counts_shape , device = self . device , dtype = torch . int64 ) def __call__ ( self , input : Tensor ) -> Tuple [ Tensor , Tensor ]: """Calculate histogram Parameters ---------- inputs : Tensor Input data tensor [B, ...] Returns ------- Tuple[Tensor, Tensor] The calculated (bin edges [N+1, ...], counts [N, ...]) tensors """ # Build bin_edges if DistributedManager . is_initialized () and dist . is_initialized (): start , _ = torch . min ( input , axis = 0 ) end , _ = torch . max ( input , axis = 0 ) # We assume that the start/end across the distributed environments # need to be combined. dist . all_reduce ( start , op = dist . ReduceOp . MIN ) dist . all_reduce ( end , op = dist . ReduceOp . MAX ) self . bin_edges = linspace ( start , end , self . number_of_bins ) self . counts = _count_bins ( input , self . bin_edges ) dist . all_reduce ( self . counts , op = dist . ReduceOp . SUM ) return self . bin_edges , self . counts else : self . bin_edges , self . counts = histogram ( input , bins = self . number_of_bins ) return self . bin_edges , self . counts [docs] def finalize ( self , cdf : bool = False ) -> Tuple [ Tensor , Tensor ]: """Finalize the histogram, which computes the pdf and cdf Parameters ---------- cdf : bool, optional Compute a cumulative density function; will calculate probability density function otherwise, by default False Returns ------- Tuple[Tensor, Tensor] The calculated (bin edges [N+1, ...], PDF or CDF [N, ...]) tensors """ # Normalize counts hist_norm = self . counts . sum ( dim = 0 ) self . pdf = self . counts / hist_norm if cdf : self . cdf = torch . cumsum ( self . pdf , dim = 0 ) return self . bin_edges , self . cdf else : return self . bin_edges , self . pdf [docs] def normal_pdf ( mean : Tensor , std : Tensor , bin_edges : Tensor , grid : str = "midpoint" ) -> Tensor : """Computes the probability density function of a normal variable with given mean and standard deviation. This PDF is given at the locations given by the midpoint of the bin_edges. This function uses the standard formula: .. math:: \\frac{1}{\\sqrt{2*\\pi} std } \\exp( -\\frac{1}{2} (\\frac{x-mean}{std})^2 ) where erf is the error function. Parameters ---------- mean : Tensor mean tensor std : Tensor standard deviation tensor bins : Tensor The tensor of bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins. grid : str A string that indicates where in the bins should the cdf be defined. Can be one of {"midpoint", "left", "right"}. Returns ------- Tensor The calculated cdf tensor with dimension [N, ...] """ if grid == "midpoint" : bin_mids = 0.5 * ( bin_edges [: - 1 ] + bin_edges [ 1 :]) elif grid == "right" : bin_mids = bin_edges [ 1 :] elif grid == "left" : bin_mids = bin_edges [: - 1 ] else : raise ValueError ( "This type of grid is not defined. Choose one of {'mids', 'right', 'left'}." ) return ( torch . exp ( - 0.5 * (( bin_mids - mean [ None , ... ]) / std [ None , ... ]) ** 2 ) / std [ None , ... ] / torch . sqrt ( torch . as_tensor ( 2.0 * torch . pi )) ) [docs] def normal_cdf ( mean : Tensor , std : Tensor , bin_edges : Tensor , grid : str = "midpoint" , ) -> Tensor : """Computes the cumulative density function of a normal variable with given mean and standard deviation. This CDF is given at the locations given by the midpoint of the bin_edges. This function uses the standard formula: .. math:: \\frac{1}{2} ( 1 + erf( \\frac{x-mean}{std \\sqrt{2}}) ) ) where erf is the error function. Parameters ---------- mean : Tensor mean tensor std : Tensor standard deviation tensor bins : Tensor The tensor of bin edges with dimension [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins. grid : str A string that indicates where in the bins should the cdf be defined. Can be one of {"mids", "left", "right"}. Returns ------- Tensor The calculated cdf tensor with dimension [N, ...] """ if grid == "midpoint" : bin_mids = 0.5 * ( bin_edges [: - 1 ] + bin_edges [ 1 :]) elif grid == "right" : bin_mids = bin_edges [ 1 :] elif grid == "left" : bin_mids = bin_edges [: - 1 ] else : raise ValueError ( "This type of grid is not defined. Choose one of {'mids', 'right', 'left'}." ) return 0.5 + 0.5 * torch . erf ( ( bin_mids - mean [ None , ... ]) / ( torch . sqrt ( torch . as_tensor ([ 2.0 ], device = mean . device )) * std [ None , ... ]) )