deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/metrics/general/calibration.html
Source code for modulus.metrics.general.calibration
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from typing import Union
import numpy as np
import torch
from modulus.metrics.general.histogram import histogram, linspace
Tensor = torch.Tensor
[docs]def find_rank(
bin_edges: Tensor, counts: Tensor, obs: Union[Tensor, np.ndarray]
) -> Tensor:
"""Finds the rank of the observation with respect to the given counts and bins.
Parameters
----------
bins_edges : Tensor
Tensor [N+1, ...] containing bin edges. The leading dimension must represent the
N+1 bin edges.
counts : Tensor
Tensor [N, ...] containing counts, defined over bins. The non-zeroth dimensions
of bins and counts must be compatible.
obs : Union[Tensor, np.ndarray]
Tensor or array containing an observation over which the ranks is computed
with respect to.
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor of rank for eac of the batched dimensions [...]
"""
if isinstance(obs, np.ndarray):
obs = torch.from_numpy(obs).to(counts.device)
if bin_edges.shape[1:] != counts.shape[1:]:
raise ValueError(
"Expected bins and counts to have compatible non-zeroth dimensions but have shapes"
+ str(bin_edges.shape[1:])
+ " and "
+ str(counts.shape[1:])
+ "."
)
if bin_edges.shape[1:] != obs.shape:
raise ValueError(
"Expected bins and observations to have compatible broadcasting dimensions but have shapes"
+ str(bin_edges.shape[1:])
+ " and "
+ str(obs.shape)
+ "."
)
if bin_edges.shape[0] != counts.shape[0] + 1:
raise ValueError(
"Expected zeroth dimension of counts to be equal to the zeroth dimension of bins + 1 but have shapes"
+ str(bin_edges.shape[0])
+ " and "
+ str(counts.shape[0])
+ "+1."
)
n = torch.sum(counts, dim=0)[0]
bin_mids = 0.5 * (bin_edges[1:] + bin_edges[:-1])
right = torch.sum(counts * (bin_mids <= obs[None, ...]), dim=0)
return right / n
def _rank_probability_score_from_counts(
rank_bin_edges: Tensor, rank_counts: Tensor
) -> Tensor:
"""Finds the rank of the observation with respect to the given counts and bins.
Computes
.. math::
3 * \int_0^1 (F_X(x) - F_U(x))^2 dx
where F represents a cumulative distribution function, X represents the rank distribution and
U represents a Uniform distribution.
Parameters
----------
rank_bins_edges : Tensor
Tensor [N+1, ...] containing rank bin edges. The leading dimension must represent the
N+1 bin edges.
rank_counts : Tensor
Tensor [N, ...] containing rank counts, defined over bins. The non-zeroth dimensions
of bin edges and counts must be compatible.
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor of the Ranked Probability Score for each batched dimension of the input.
"""
cdf = torch.cumsum(rank_counts, dim=0)
cdf = cdf / cdf[-1]
normalization = torch.sum((1.0 - rank_bin_edges[1:]) ** 2, dim=0)
return torch.sum((cdf - rank_bin_edges[1:]) ** 2, dim=0) / normalization
[docs]def rank_probability_score(ranks: Tensor) -> Tensor:
"""
Computes the Rank Probability Score for the passed ranks.
Internally, this creates a histogram for the ranks and computes the
Rank Probability Score (RPS) using the histogram.
With the histogram the RPS is computed as
.. math::
\int_0^1 (F_X(x) - F_U(x))^2 dx
where F represents a cumulative distribution function,
X represents the rank distribution and
U represents a Uniform distribution.
For computation of the ranks, use _find_rank.
Parameters
----------
ranks : Tensor
Tensor [B, ...] containing ranks, where the leading dimension
represents the batch, or ensemble, dimension.
The non-zeroth dimensions are batched over.
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor of RPS for each of the batched dimensions [...]
"""
start = 0.0 * ranks[0, ...]
end = start + 1.0
bins = linspace(start, end, 10)
bin_edges, bin_counts = histogram(ranks, bins=bins)
return _rank_probability_score_from_counts(bin_edges, bin_counts)