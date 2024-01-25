deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/metrics/general/calibration.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from typing import Union import numpy as np import torch from modulus.metrics.general.histogram import histogram , linspace Tensor = torch . Tensor [docs] def find_rank ( bin_edges : Tensor , counts : Tensor , obs : Union [ Tensor , np . ndarray ] ) -> Tensor : """Finds the rank of the observation with respect to the given counts and bins. Parameters ---------- bins_edges : Tensor Tensor [N+1, ...] containing bin edges. The leading dimension must represent the N+1 bin edges. counts : Tensor Tensor [N, ...] containing counts, defined over bins. The non-zeroth dimensions of bins and counts must be compatible. obs : Union[Tensor, np.ndarray] Tensor or array containing an observation over which the ranks is computed with respect to. Returns ------- Tensor Tensor of rank for eac of the batched dimensions [...] """ if isinstance ( obs , np . ndarray ): obs = torch . from_numpy ( obs ) . to ( counts . device ) if bin_edges . shape [ 1 :] != counts . shape [ 1 :]: raise ValueError ( "Expected bins and counts to have compatible non-zeroth dimensions but have shapes" + str ( bin_edges . shape [ 1 :]) + " and " + str ( counts . shape [ 1 :]) + "." ) if bin_edges . shape [ 1 :] != obs . shape : raise ValueError ( "Expected bins and observations to have compatible broadcasting dimensions but have shapes" + str ( bin_edges . shape [ 1 :]) + " and " + str ( obs . shape ) + "." ) if bin_edges . shape [ 0 ] != counts . shape [ 0 ] + 1 : raise ValueError ( "Expected zeroth dimension of counts to be equal to the zeroth dimension of bins + 1 but have shapes" + str ( bin_edges . shape [ 0 ]) + " and " + str ( counts . shape [ 0 ]) + "+1." ) n = torch . sum ( counts , dim = 0 )[ 0 ] bin_mids = 0.5 * ( bin_edges [ 1 :] + bin_edges [: - 1 ]) right = torch . sum ( counts * ( bin_mids <= obs [ None , ... ]), dim = 0 ) return right / n def _rank_probability_score_from_counts( rank_bin_edges: Tensor, rank_counts: Tensor ) -> Tensor: """Finds the rank of the observation with respect to the given counts and bins. Computes .. math:: 3 * \int_0^1 (F_X(x) - F_U(x))^2 dx where F represents a cumulative distribution function, X represents the rank distribution and U represents a Uniform distribution. Parameters ---------- rank_bins_edges : Tensor Tensor [N+1, ...] containing rank bin edges. The leading dimension must represent the N+1 bin edges. rank_counts : Tensor Tensor [N, ...] containing rank counts, defined over bins. The non-zeroth dimensions of bin edges and counts must be compatible. Returns ------- Tensor Tensor of the Ranked Probability Score for each batched dimension of the input. """ cdf = torch.cumsum(rank_counts, dim=0) cdf = cdf / cdf[-1] normalization = torch.sum((1.0 - rank_bin_edges[1:]) ** 2, dim=0) return torch.sum((cdf - rank_bin_edges[1:]) ** 2, dim=0) / normalization [docs] def rank_probability_score ( ranks : Tensor ) -> Tensor : """ Computes the Rank Probability Score for the passed ranks. Internally, this creates a histogram for the ranks and computes the Rank Probability Score (RPS) using the histogram. With the histogram the RPS is computed as .. math:: \int_0^1 (F_X(x) - F_U(x))^2 dx where F represents a cumulative distribution function, X represents the rank distribution and U represents a Uniform distribution. For computation of the ranks, use _find_rank. Parameters ---------- ranks : Tensor Tensor [B, ...] containing ranks, where the leading dimension represents the batch, or ensemble, dimension. The non-zeroth dimensions are batched over. Returns ------- Tensor Tensor of RPS for each of the batched dimensions [...] """ start = 0.0 * ranks [ 0 , ... ] end = start + 1.0 bins = linspace ( start , end , 10 ) bin_edges , bin_counts = histogram ( ranks , bins = bins ) return _rank_probability_score_from_counts ( bin_edges , bin_counts )