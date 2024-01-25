deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/metrics/general/ensemble_metrics.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from abc import ABC from typing import List , Tuple , Union import torch import torch.distributed as dist from modulus.distributed.manager import DistributedManager Tensor = torch . Tensor [docs] class EnsembleMetrics ( ABC ): """Abstract class for ensemble performance related metrics Can be helpful for distributed and sequential computations of metrics. Parameters ---------- input_shape : Union[Tuple[int,...], List] Shape of input tensors without batched dimension. device : torch.device, optional Pytorch device model is on, by default 'cpu' dtype : torch.dtype, optional Standard dtype to initialize any tensor with """ def __init__ ( self , input_shape : Union [ Tuple [ int , ... ], List [ int ]], device : Union [ str , torch . device ] = "cpu" , dtype : torch . dtype = torch . float32 , ): super () . __init__ () self . input_shape = list ( input_shape ) self . device = torch . device ( device ) self . dtype = dtype def _check_shape ( self , inputs : Tensor ) -> None : """ Check input shapes for non-batched dimension. """ if not all ([ i == s for ( i , s ) in zip ( inputs . shape [ 1 :], self . input_shape )]): raise ValueError ( "Expected new input to have compatible shape with existing shapes but got" + str ( inputs . shape ) + "and" + str ( self . input_shape ) + "." ) def __call__ ( self , * args ): """ Initial calculation for stored information. Will also overwrite previously stored data. """ raise NotImplementedError ( "Class member must implement a __call__ method." ) [docs] def finalize ( self , * args ): """ Marks the end of the sequential calculation, used to finalize any computations. """ raise NotImplementedError ( "Class member must implement a finalize method." ) def _update_mean( old_sum: Tensor, old_n: Union[int, Tensor], inputs: Tensor, batch_dim: Union[int, None] = 0, ) -> Tuple[Tensor, Union[int, Tensor]]: """Updated mean sufficient statistics given new data This method updates a running sum and number of samples with new (possibly batched) inputs Parameters ---------- old_sum : Tensor Current, or old, running sum old_n : Union[int, Tensor] Current, or old, number of samples input : Tensor New input to add to current/old sum. May be batched, in which case the batched dimension must be flagged by passing an int to batch_dim. batch_dim : Union[int, None], optional Whether the new inputs contain a batch of new inputs and what dimension they are stored along. Will reduce all elements if None, by default 0. Returns ------- Tuple[Tensor, Union[int, Tensor]] Updated (rolling sum, number of samples) """ if batch_dim is None: inputs = torch.unsqueeze(inputs, 0) batch_dim = 0 new_sum = old_sum + torch.sum(inputs, dim=batch_dim) new_n = old_n + inputs.shape[batch_dim] return new_sum, new_n [docs] class Mean ( EnsembleMetrics ): """Utility class that computes the mean over a batched or ensemble dimension This is particularly useful for distributed environments and sequential computation. Parameters ---------- input_shape : Union[Tuple, List] Shape of broadcasted dimensions """ def __init__ ( self , input_shape : Union [ Tuple , List ], ** kwargs ): super () . __init__ ( input_shape , ** kwargs ) self . sum = torch . zeros ( self . input_shape , dtype = self . dtype , device = self . device ) self . n = torch . zeros ([ 1 ], dtype = torch . int32 , device = self . device ) def __call__ ( self , inputs : Tensor , dim : int = 0 ) -> Tensor : """Calculate an initial mean Parameters ---------- inputs : Tensor Input data dim : Int Dimension of batched data Returns ------- Tensor Mean value """ if inputs . device != self . device : raise AssertionError ( f "Input device, { inputs . device } , and Module device, { self . device } , must be the same." ) self . sum = torch . sum ( inputs , dim = dim ) self . n = torch . as_tensor ([ inputs . shape [ dim ]], device = self . device ) # TODO(Dallas) Move distributed calls into finalize. if ( DistributedManager . is_initialized () and dist . is_initialized () ): # pragma: no cover dist . all_reduce ( self . sum , op = dist . ReduceOp . SUM ) dist . all_reduce ( self . n , op = dist . ReduceOp . SUM ) return self . sum / self . n [docs] def finalize ( self , ) -> Tensor : """Compute and store final mean Returns ------- Tensor Final mean value """ self . mean = self . sum / self . n return self . mean def _update_var( old_sum: Tensor, old_sum2: Tensor, old_n: Union[int, Tensor], inputs: Tensor, batch_dim: Union[int, None] = 0, ) -> Tuple[Tensor, Tensor, Union[int, Tensor]]: """Updated variance sufficient statistics given new data This method updates a running running sum, squared sum, and number of samples with new (possibly batched) inputs Parameters ---------- old_sum : Tensor Current, or old, running sum old_sum2 : Tensor Current, or old, running squared sum old_n : Union[int, Tensor] Current, or old, number of samples inputs : Tensor New input to add to current/old sum. May be batched, in which case the batched dimension must be flagged by passing an int to batch_dim. batch_dim : Union[int, None], optional Whether the new inputs contain a batch of new inputs and what dimension they are stored along. Will reduce all elements if None, by default 0. Returns ------- Tuple[Tensor, Tensor, Union[int, Tensor]] Updated (rolling sum, rolling squared sum, number of samples) Note ---- See "Updating Formulae and a Pairwise Algorithm for Computing Sample Variances" by Chan et al. http://i.stanford.edu/pub/cstr/reports/cs/tr/79/773/CS-TR-79-773.pdf for details. """ if batch_dim is None: inputs = torch.unsqueeze(inputs, 0) batch_dim = 0 temp_n = inputs.shape[batch_dim] temp_sum = torch.sum(inputs, dim=batch_dim) temp_sum2 = torch.sum((inputs - temp_sum / temp_n) ** 2, dim=batch_dim) delta = old_sum * temp_n / old_n - temp_sum new_sum = old_sum + temp_sum new_sum2 = old_sum2 + temp_sum2 new_sum2 += old_n / temp_n / (old_n + temp_n) * delta**2 new_n = old_n + temp_n return new_sum, new_sum2, new_n [docs] class Variance ( EnsembleMetrics ): """Utility class that computes the variance over a batched or ensemble dimension This is particularly useful for distributed environments and sequential computation. Parameters ---------- input_shape : Union[Tuple, List] Shape of broadcasted dimensions Note ---- See "Updating Formulae and a Pairwise Algorithm for Computing Sample Variances" by Chan et al. http://i.stanford.edu/pub/cstr/reports/cs/tr/79/773/CS-TR-79-773.pdf for details. """ def __init__ ( self , input_shape : Union [ Tuple , List ], ** kwargs ): super () . __init__ ( input_shape , ** kwargs ) self . n = torch . zeros ([ 1 ], dtype = torch . int32 , device = self . device ) self . sum = torch . zeros ( self . input_shape , dtype = self . dtype , device = self . device ) self . sum2 = torch . zeros ( self . input_shape , dtype = self . dtype , device = self . device ) def __call__ ( self , inputs : Tensor , dim : int = 0 ) -> Tensor : """Calculate an initial variance Parameters ---------- inputs : Tensor Input data dim : Int Dimension of batched data Returns ------- Tensor Unbiased variance values """ if inputs . device != self . device : raise AssertionError ( f "Input device, { inputs . device } , and Module device, { self . device } , must be the same." ) self . sum = torch . sum ( inputs , dim = dim ) self . n = torch . as_tensor ([ inputs . shape [ 0 ]], device = self . device ) if ( DistributedManager . is_initialized () and dist . is_initialized () ): # pragma: no cover # Compute mean and send around. dist . all_reduce ( self . sum , op = dist . ReduceOp . SUM ) dist . all_reduce ( self . n , op = dist . ReduceOp . SUM ) self . sum2 = torch . sum (( inputs - self . sum / self . n ) ** 2 , dim = dim ) dist . all_reduce ( self . sum2 , op = dist . ReduceOp . SUM ) else : self . sum2 = torch . sum (( inputs - self . sum / self . n ) ** 2 , dim = dim ) if self . n < 2.0 : return self . sum2 else : return self . sum2 / ( self . n - 1.0 ) @property def mean(self) -> Tensor: """Mean value""" return self.sum / self.n [docs] def finalize ( self , std : bool = False ) -> Tuple [ Tensor , Tensor ]: """Compute and store final mean and unbiased variance / std Parameters ---------- std : bool, optional Compute standard deviation, by default False Returns ------- Tensor Final (mean, variance/std) value """ if not ( self . n > 1.0 ): raise ValueError ( "Error! In order to finalize, there needs to be at least 2 samples." ) self . var = self . sum2 / ( self . n - 1.0 ) if std : self . std = torch . sqrt ( self . var ) return self . std else : return self . var