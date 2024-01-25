deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/metrics/general/entropy.html

Source code for modulus.metrics.general.entropy
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
# TODO(Dallas) Introduce Distributed Class for computation.
import torch
Tensor = torch.Tensor
[docs]def entropy_from_counts(p: Tensor, bin_edges: Tensor, normalized=True) -> Tensor:
"""Computes the Statistical Entropy of a random variable using
a histogram.
Uses the formula:
.. math::
Entropy(X) = \\int p(x) * \\log( p(x) ) dx
Parameters
----------
p : Tensor
Tensor [N, ...] containing counts/pdf, defined over bins. The non-zeroth dimensions
of bin_edges and p must be compatible.
bins_edges : Tensor
Tensor [N+1, ...] containing bin edges. The leading dimension must represent the
N+1 bin edges.
normalized : Bool, Optional
Boolean flag determining whether the returned statistical entropy is normalized.
Normally the entropy for a compact bounded probability distribution is bounded
between a pseudo-dirac distribution, ent_min, and a uniform distribution, ent_max.
This normalization transforms the entropy from [ent_min, ent_max] to [0, 1]
Returns
-------
Tensor
Tensor containing the Information/Statistical Entropy
"""
if bin_edges.shape[1:] != p.shape[1:]:
raise ValueError(
"Expected bins and pdf to have compatible non-zeroth dimensions but have shapes"
+ str(bin_edges.shape[1:])
+ " and "
+ str(p.shape[1:])
+ "."
)
if bin_edges.shape[0] != p.shape[0] + 1:
raise ValueError(
"Expected zeroth dimension of cdf to be equal to the zeroth dimension of bins + 1 but have shapes"
+ str(bin_edges.shape[0])
+ " and "
+ str(p.shape[0])
+ "+1."
)
dbins = bin_edges[1:] - bin_edges[:-1]
bin_mids = 0.5 * (bin_edges[1:] + bin_edges[:-1])
p = p / torch.trapz(p, bin_mids, dim=0) + 1e-8
ent = torch.trapz(-1.0 * p * torch.log(p), bin_mids, dim=0)
if normalized:
max_ent = torch.log(bin_edges[-1] - bin_edges[0])
min_ent = 0.5 + 0.5 * torch.log(2 * torch.pi * dbins[0] ** 2)
return (ent - min_ent) / (max_ent - min_ent)
else:
return ent
[docs]def relative_entropy_from_counts(
p: Tensor,
q: Tensor,
bin_edges: Tensor,
) -> Tensor:
"""Computes the Relative Statistical Entropy, or KL Divergence of two
random variables using their histograms.
Uses the formula:
.. math::
Entropy(X) = \\int p(x) * \\log( p(x)/q(x) ) dx
Parameters
----------
p : Tensor
Tensor [N, ...] containing counts/pdf, defined over bins. The non-zeroth dimensions
of bin_edges and p must be compatible.
q : Tensor
Tensor [N, ...] containing counts/pdf, defined over bins. The non-zeroth dimensions
of bin_edges and q must be compatible.
bins_edges : Tensor
Tensor [N+1, ...] containing bin edges. The leading dimension must represent the
N+1 bin edges.
Returns
-------
Tensor
Map of Statistical Entropy
"""
if bin_edges.shape[1:] != p.shape[1:]:
raise ValueError(
"Expected bins and pdf to have compatible non-zeroth dimensions but have shapes"
+ str(bin_edges.shape[1:])
+ " and "
+ str(p.shape[1:])
+ "."
)
if bin_edges.shape[0] != p.shape[0] + 1:
raise ValueError(
"Expected zeroth dimension of cdf to be equal to the zeroth dimension of bins + 1 but have shapes"
+ str(bin_edges.shape[0])
+ " and "
+ str(p.shape[0])
+ "+1."
)
if p.shape != q.shape:
raise ValueError(
"Expected p and q to have compatible shapes but have shapes"
+ str(p.shape)
+ " and "
+ str(q.shape)
+ "."
)
bin_mids = 0.5 * (bin_edges[1:] + bin_edges[:-1])
p = p / torch.trapz(p, bin_mids, dim=0) + 1e-8
q = q / torch.trapz(q, bin_mids, dim=0) + 1e-8
return torch.trapz(p * torch.log(p / q), bin_mids, dim=0)