deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/metrics/climate/efi.html

Source code for modulus.metrics.climate.efi
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
# TODO(Dallas) Introduce Distributed Class for computation.
import torch
from modulus.metrics.general.entropy import entropy_from_counts
from modulus.metrics.general.histogram import normal_cdf
Tensor = torch.Tensor
[docs]def efi_gaussian(
pred_cdf: Tensor,
bin_edges: Tensor,
climatology_mean: Tensor,
climatology_std: Tensor,
) -> Tensor:
"""Calculates the Extreme Forecast Index (EFI) for an ensemble forecast against
a climatological distribution.
Parameters
----------
pred_cdf : Tensor
Cumulative distribution function of predictions of shape [N, ...]
where N is the number of bins. This cdf must be defined over the
passed bin_edges.
bin_edges : Tensor
Tensor of bin edges with shape [N+1, ...]
where N is the number of bins.
climatology_mean : Tensor
Tensor of climatological mean with shape [...]
climatology_std : Tensor
Tensor of climatological std with shape [...]
Returns
-------
Tensor
EFI values of each of the batched dimensions.
Note
----
Reference: https://www.atmos.albany.edu/daes/atmclasses/atm401/spring_2016/ppts_pdfs/ECMWF_EFI.pdf
"""
clim_cdf = normal_cdf(climatology_mean, climatology_std, bin_edges, grid="right")
return (
2.0
/ torch.pi
* torch.trapz(
(clim_cdf - pred_cdf) / torch.sqrt(1e-8 + clim_cdf * (1.0 - clim_cdf)),
clim_cdf,
dim=0,
)
)
[docs]def efi(bin_edges: Tensor, counts: Tensor, quantiles: Tensor) -> Tensor:
"""Compute the Extreme Forecast Index for the given histogram.
The histogram is assumed to correspond with the given quantiles.
That is, the bin midpoints must align with the quantiles.
Parameters
----------
bin_edges : Tensor
The bin edges of the histogram over which the data distribution
is defined. Assumed to be monotonically increasing but not evenly
spaced.
counts : Tensor
The counts of the histogram over which the data distributed is defined.
Not assumed to be normalized.
quantiles : Tensor
The quantiles of the climatological or reference distribution. The quantiles
must match the midpoints of the histogram bins.
See modulus/metrics/climate/efi for more details.
"""
bin_widths = bin_edges[1:] - bin_edges[:-1]
pred_cdf = torch.cumsum(counts * bin_widths, dim=0) / torch.sum(
counts * bin_widths, dim=0
)
return (
2.0
/ torch.pi
* torch.trapz(
(quantiles - pred_cdf) / torch.sqrt(1e-8 + quantiles * (1.0 - quantiles)),
quantiles,
dim=0,
)
)
[docs]def normalized_entropy(
pred_pdf: Tensor,
bin_edges: Tensor,
climatology_pdf: Tensor,
) -> Tensor:
"""Calculates the relative entropy, or surprise, of using the prediction
distribution with respect to the climatology distribution.
Parameters
----------
pred_cdf : Tensor
Cumulative distribution function of predictions of shape [N, ...]
where N is the number of bins. This cdf must be defined over the
passed bin_edges.
bin_edges : Tensor
Tensor of bin edges with shape [N+1, ...]
where N is the number of bins.
climatology_pdf : Tensor
Tensor of climatological probability function shape [N, ...]
Returns
-------
Tensor
Relative Entropy values of each of the batched dimensions.
"""
if pred_pdf.shape != climatology_pdf.shape:
raise ValueError(
"Prediction PDF and Climatological PDF must have the same shapes"
+ f"but recieved {pred_pdf.shape} and {climatology_pdf.shape}."
)
return 1.0 - entropy_from_counts(pred_pdf, bin_edges) / entropy_from_counts(
climatology_pdf, bin_edges
)