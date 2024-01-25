deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/metrics/climate/efi.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. # TODO(Dallas) Introduce Distributed Class for computation. import torch from modulus.metrics.general.entropy import entropy_from_counts from modulus.metrics.general.histogram import normal_cdf Tensor = torch . Tensor [docs] def efi_gaussian ( pred_cdf : Tensor , bin_edges : Tensor , climatology_mean : Tensor , climatology_std : Tensor , ) -> Tensor : """Calculates the Extreme Forecast Index (EFI) for an ensemble forecast against a climatological distribution. Parameters ---------- pred_cdf : Tensor Cumulative distribution function of predictions of shape [N, ...] where N is the number of bins. This cdf must be defined over the passed bin_edges. bin_edges : Tensor Tensor of bin edges with shape [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins. climatology_mean : Tensor Tensor of climatological mean with shape [...] climatology_std : Tensor Tensor of climatological std with shape [...] Returns ------- Tensor EFI values of each of the batched dimensions. Note ---- Reference: https://www.atmos.albany.edu/daes/atmclasses/atm401/spring_2016/ppts_pdfs/ECMWF_EFI.pdf """ clim_cdf = normal_cdf ( climatology_mean , climatology_std , bin_edges , grid = "right" ) return ( 2.0 / torch . pi * torch . trapz ( ( clim_cdf - pred_cdf ) / torch . sqrt ( 1e-8 + clim_cdf * ( 1.0 - clim_cdf )), clim_cdf , dim = 0 , ) ) [docs] def efi ( bin_edges : Tensor , counts : Tensor , quantiles : Tensor ) -> Tensor : """Compute the Extreme Forecast Index for the given histogram. The histogram is assumed to correspond with the given quantiles. That is, the bin midpoints must align with the quantiles. Parameters ---------- bin_edges : Tensor The bin edges of the histogram over which the data distribution is defined. Assumed to be monotonically increasing but not evenly spaced. counts : Tensor The counts of the histogram over which the data distributed is defined. Not assumed to be normalized. quantiles : Tensor The quantiles of the climatological or reference distribution. The quantiles must match the midpoints of the histogram bins. See modulus/metrics/climate/efi for more details. """ bin_widths = bin_edges [ 1 :] - bin_edges [: - 1 ] pred_cdf = torch . cumsum ( counts * bin_widths , dim = 0 ) / torch . sum ( counts * bin_widths , dim = 0 ) return ( 2.0 / torch . pi * torch . trapz ( ( quantiles - pred_cdf ) / torch . sqrt ( 1e-8 + quantiles * ( 1.0 - quantiles )), quantiles , dim = 0 , ) ) [docs] def normalized_entropy ( pred_pdf : Tensor , bin_edges : Tensor , climatology_pdf : Tensor , ) -> Tensor : """Calculates the relative entropy, or surprise, of using the prediction distribution with respect to the climatology distribution. Parameters ---------- pred_cdf : Tensor Cumulative distribution function of predictions of shape [N, ...] where N is the number of bins. This cdf must be defined over the passed bin_edges. bin_edges : Tensor Tensor of bin edges with shape [N+1, ...] where N is the number of bins. climatology_pdf : Tensor Tensor of climatological probability function shape [N, ...] Returns ------- Tensor Relative Entropy values of each of the batched dimensions. """ if pred_pdf . shape != climatology_pdf . shape : raise ValueError ( "Prediction PDF and Climatological PDF must have the same shapes" + f "but recieved { pred_pdf . shape } and { climatology_pdf . shape } ." ) return 1.0 - entropy_from_counts ( pred_pdf , bin_edges ) / entropy_from_counts ( climatology_pdf , bin_edges )