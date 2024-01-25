deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/metrics/general/reduction.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from abc import ABC import torch from torch import Tensor [docs] class WeightedStatistic ( ABC ): """A convenience class for computing weighted statistics of some input Parameters ---------- weights : Tensor Weight tensor """ def __init__ ( self , weights : Tensor ): if not torch . all ( weights > 0.0 ) . item (): raise ValueError ( "Expected all weights to be positive." ) self . weights = self . _normalize ( weights ) def __call__ ( self , x : Tensor , dim : int ): """ Convenience method to make sure weights have appropriate shapes. """ w = self . weights if w . ndim == 1 : if x . shape [ dim ] != len ( w ): raise ValueError ( "Expected inputs and weights to have the same size along the reduction dimension but have dimensions" + str ( len ( x [ dim ])) + " and " + str ( len ( w )) + "." ) if dim < 0 : dim = x . ndim + dim for i in range ( x . ndim ): if i < dim : w = w . unsqueeze ( 0 ) elif i > dim : w = w . unsqueeze ( - 1 ) else : if not (( x . ndim == w . ndim ) and ( x . shape [ dim ] == w . shape [ dim ])): raise ValueError ( "Expected inputs and weights to have compatible shapes." ) return w def _normalize ( self , weights : Tensor ) -> Tensor : """Normalize unnormalized weights, for convenience Parameters ---------- weights : Tensor Unnormalized weights Returns ------- Tensor Normalized weights """ return weights / torch . sum ( weights ) [docs] class WeightedMean ( WeightedStatistic ): """ Compute weighted mean of some input. Parameters ---------- weights : Tensor Weight tensor """ def __init__ ( self , weights : Tensor ): super () . __init__ ( weights ) def __call__ ( self , x : Tensor , dim : int , keepdims : bool = False ) -> Tensor : """Compute weighted mean Parameters ---------- x : Tensor Input data dim : int Dimension to take aggregate keepdims : bool, optional Keep aggregated dimension, by default False Returns ------- Tensor Weighted mean """ w = super () . __call__ ( x , dim ) return torch . sum ( x * w , dim = dim , keepdims = keepdims ) [docs] class WeightedVariance ( WeightedStatistic ): """ Compute weighted variance of some input. Parameters ---------- weights : Tensor Weight tensor """ def __init__ ( self , weights : Tensor ): super () . __init__ ( weights ) self . wm = WeightedMean ( self . weights ) def __call__ ( self , x : Tensor , dim : int , keepdims : bool = False ): """Compute weighted variance Parameters ---------- x : Tensor Input data dim : int Dimension to take aggregate keepdims : bool, optional Keep aggregated dimension, by default False Returns ------- Tensor Weighted variance """ w = super () . __call__ ( x , dim ) # Compute weighted mean wm = self . wm ( x , dim , keepdims = True ) # Computing scaling for standard deviation number_of_non_zero_weights = torch . sum ( w > 0.0 ) scale = ( number_of_non_zero_weights - 1.0 ) / number_of_non_zero_weights return torch . sum ( w * ( x - wm ) ** 2 , dim = dim , keepdims = keepdims ) / scale