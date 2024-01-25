deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/metrics/general/reduction.html

Source code for modulus.metrics.general.reduction
# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from abc import ABC
import torch
from torch import Tensor
[docs]class WeightedStatistic(ABC):
"""A convenience class for computing weighted statistics of some input
Parameters
----------
weights : Tensor
Weight tensor
"""
def __init__(self, weights: Tensor):
if not torch.all(weights > 0.0).item():
raise ValueError("Expected all weights to be positive.")
self.weights = self._normalize(weights)
def __call__(self, x: Tensor, dim: int):
"""
Convenience method to make sure weights have appropriate shapes.
"""
w = self.weights
if w.ndim == 1:
if x.shape[dim] != len(w):
raise ValueError(
"Expected inputs and weights to have the same size along the reduction dimension but have dimensions"
+ str(len(x[dim]))
+ " and "
+ str(len(w))
+ "."
)
if dim < 0:
dim = x.ndim + dim
for i in range(x.ndim):
if i < dim:
w = w.unsqueeze(0)
elif i > dim:
w = w.unsqueeze(-1)
else:
if not ((x.ndim == w.ndim) and (x.shape[dim] == w.shape[dim])):
raise ValueError(
"Expected inputs and weights to have compatible shapes."
)
return w
def _normalize(self, weights: Tensor) -> Tensor:
"""Normalize unnormalized weights, for convenience
Parameters
----------
weights : Tensor
Unnormalized weights
Returns
-------
Tensor
Normalized weights
"""
return weights / torch.sum(weights)
[docs]class WeightedMean(WeightedStatistic):
"""
Compute weighted mean of some input.
Parameters
----------
weights : Tensor
Weight tensor
"""
def __init__(self, weights: Tensor):
super().__init__(weights)
def __call__(self, x: Tensor, dim: int, keepdims: bool = False) -> Tensor:
"""Compute weighted mean
Parameters
----------
x : Tensor
Input data
dim : int
Dimension to take aggregate
keepdims : bool, optional
Keep aggregated dimension, by default False
Returns
-------
Tensor
Weighted mean
"""
w = super().__call__(x, dim)
return torch.sum(x * w, dim=dim, keepdims=keepdims)
[docs]class WeightedVariance(WeightedStatistic):
"""
Compute weighted variance of some input.
Parameters
----------
weights : Tensor
Weight tensor
"""
def __init__(self, weights: Tensor):
super().__init__(weights)
self.wm = WeightedMean(self.weights)
def __call__(self, x: Tensor, dim: int, keepdims: bool = False):
"""Compute weighted variance
Parameters
----------
x : Tensor
Input data
dim : int
Dimension to take aggregate
keepdims : bool, optional
Keep aggregated dimension, by default False
Returns
-------
Tensor
Weighted variance
"""
w = super().__call__(x, dim)
# Compute weighted mean
wm = self.wm(x, dim, keepdims=True)
# Computing scaling for standard deviation
number_of_non_zero_weights = torch.sum(w > 0.0)
scale = (number_of_non_zero_weights - 1.0) / number_of_non_zero_weights
return torch.sum(w * (x - wm) ** 2, dim=dim, keepdims=keepdims) / scale