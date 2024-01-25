deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/datapipes/gnn/utils.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import json import os from typing import Any , Dict import torch try : import vtk except ImportError : raise ImportError ( "vtk package is required. Install with pip install vtk." ) [docs] def read_vtp_file ( file_path : str ) -> Any : """ Read a VTP file and return the polydata. Parameters ---------- file_path : str Path to the VTP file. Returns ------- vtkPolyData The polydata read from the VTP file. """ # Check if file exists if not os . path . exists ( file_path ): raise FileNotFoundError ( f " { file_path } does not exist." ) # Check if file has .vtp extension if not file_path . endswith ( ".vtp" ): raise ValueError ( f "Expected a .vtp file, got { file_path } " ) reader = vtk . vtkXMLPolyDataReader () reader . SetFileName ( file_path ) reader . Update () # Get the polydata polydata = reader . GetOutput () # Check if polydata is valid if polydata is None : raise ValueError ( f "Failed to read polydata from { file_path } " ) return polydata [docs] def save_json ( var : Dict [ str , torch . Tensor ], file : str ) -> None : """ Saves a dictionary of tensors to a JSON file. Parameters ---------- var : Dict[str, torch.Tensor] Dictionary where each value is a PyTorch tensor. file : str Path to the output JSON file. """ var_list = { k : v . numpy () . tolist () for k , v in var . items ()} with open ( file , "w" ) as f : json . dump ( var_list , f ) [docs] def load_json ( file : str ) -> Dict [ str , torch . Tensor ]: """ Loads a JSON file into a dictionary of PyTorch tensors. Parameters ---------- file : str Path to the JSON file. Returns ------- Dict[str, torch.Tensor] Dictionary where each value is a PyTorch tensor. """ with open ( file , "r" ) as f : var_list = json . load ( f ) var = { k : torch . tensor ( v , dtype = torch . float ) for k , v in var_list . items ()} return var