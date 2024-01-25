deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/utils/capture.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
import functools
import logging
import os
import time
from contextlib import nullcontext
from logging import Logger
from typing import Any, Callable, Dict, NewType, Optional, Union
import torch
import modulus
from modulus.distributed import DistributedManager
float16 = NewType("float16", torch.float16)
bfloat16 = NewType("bfloat16", torch.bfloat16)
optim = NewType("optim", torch.optim)
class _StaticCapture(object):
"""Base class for StaticCapture decorator.
This class should not be used, rather StaticCaptureTraining and StaticCaptureEvaluate
should be used instead for training and evaluation functions.
"""
# Grad scaler and checkpoint class variables use for checkpoint saving and loading
# Since an instance of Static capture does not exist for checkpoint functions
# one must use class functions to access state dicts
_amp_scalers = {}
_amp_scaler_checkpoints = {}
_logger = logging.getLogger("capture")
def __new__(cls, *args, **kwargs):
obj = super(_StaticCapture, cls).__new__(cls)
obj.amp_scalers = cls._amp_scalers
obj.amp_scaler_checkpoints = cls._amp_scaler_checkpoints
obj.logger = cls._logger
return obj
def __init__(
self,
model: "modulus.Module",
optim: Union[optim, None] = None,
logger: Union[Logger, None] = None,
use_graphs: bool = True,
use_autocast: bool = True,
use_gradscaler: bool = True,
cuda_graph_warmup: int = 11,
amp_type: Union[float16, bfloat16] = torch.float16,
label: Optional[str] = None,
):
self.logger = logger if logger else self.logger
# Checkpoint label (used for gradscaler)
self.label = label if label else f"scaler_{len(self.amp_scalers.keys())}"
# DDP fix
if not isinstance(model, modulus.models.Module) and hasattr(model, "module"):
model = model.module
if not isinstance(model, modulus.models.Module):
self.logger.error("Model not a Modulus Module!")
raise ValueError("Model not a Modulus Module!")
self.model = model
self.optim = optim
self.eval = False
self.no_grad = False
# Set up toggles for optimizations
if not (amp_type == torch.float16 or amp_type == torch.bfloat16):
raise ValueError("AMP type must be torch.float16 or torch.bfloat16")
# CUDA device
if "cuda" in str(self.model.device):
# CUDA graphs
if use_graphs and not self.model.meta.cuda_graphs:
self.logger.warning(
f"Model {model.meta.name} does not support CUDA graphs, turning off"
)
use_graphs = False
self.cuda_graphs_enabled = use_graphs
# AMP GPU
if not self.model.meta.amp_gpu:
self.logger.warning(
f"Model {model.meta.name} does not support AMP on GPUs, turning off"
)
use_autocast = False
use_gradscaler = False
self.use_gradscaler = use_gradscaler
self.use_autocast = use_autocast
self.amp_device = "cuda"
# Check if bfloat16 is suppored on the GPU
if amp_type == torch.bfloat16 and not torch.cuda.is_bf16_supported():
self.logger.warning(
"Current CUDA device does not support bfloat16, falling back to float16"
)
amp_type = torch.float16
self.amp_dtype = amp_type
# Gradient Scaler
scaler_enabled = self.use_gradscaler and amp_type == torch.float16
self.scaler = self._init_amp_scaler(scaler_enabled, self.logger)
self.replay_stream = torch.cuda.Stream(self.model.device)
# CPU device
else:
self.cuda_graphs_enabled = False
# AMP CPU
if use_autocast and not self.model.meta.amp_cpu:
self.logger.warning(
f"Model {model.meta.name} does not support AMP on CPUs, turning off"
)
use_autocast = False
self.use_autocast = use_autocast
self.amp_device = "cpu"
# Only float16 is supported on CPUs
# https://pytorch.org/docs/stable/amp.html#cpu-op-specific-behavior
if amp_type == torch.float16 and use_autocast:
self.logger.warning(
"torch.float16 not supported for CPU AMP, switching to torch.bfloat16"
)
amp_type = torch.bfloat16
self.amp_dtype = torch.bfloat16
# Gradient Scaler (not enabled)
self.scaler = self._init_amp_scaler(False, self.logger)
self.replay_stream = None
if self.cuda_graphs_enabled:
self.graph = torch.cuda.CUDAGraph()
self.output = None
self.iteration = 0
self.cuda_graph_warmup = cuda_graph_warmup # Default for DDP = 11
def __call__(self, fn: Callable) -> Callable:
self.function = fn
@functools.wraps(fn)
def decorated(*args: Any, **kwds: Any) -> Any:
"""Training step decorator function"""
with torch.no_grad() if self.no_grad else nullcontext():
if self.cuda_graphs_enabled:
self._cuda_graph_forward(*args, **kwds)
else:
self._zero_grads()
self.output = self._amp_forward(*args, **kwds)
if not self.eval:
# Update model parameters
self.scaler.step(self.optim)
self.scaler.update()
return self.output
return decorated
def _cuda_graph_forward(self, *args: Any, **kwargs: Any) -> Any:
"""Forward training step with CUDA graphs
Returns
-------
Any
Output of neural network forward
"""
# Graph warm up
if self.iteration < self.cuda_graph_warmup:
self.replay_stream.wait_stream(torch.cuda.current_stream())
self._zero_grads()
with torch.cuda.stream(self.replay_stream):
output = self._amp_forward(*args, **kwargs)
self.output = output.detach()
torch.cuda.current_stream().wait_stream(self.replay_stream)
# CUDA Graphs
else:
# Graph record
if self.iteration == self.cuda_graph_warmup:
self.logger.warning(f"Recording graph of '{self.function.__name__}'")
self._zero_grads()
torch.cuda.synchronize()
if DistributedManager().distributed:
torch.distributed.barrier()
# TODO: temporary workaround till this issue is fixed:
# https://github.com/pytorch/pytorch/pull/104487#issuecomment-1638665876
delay = os.environ.get("MODULUS_CUDA_GRAPH_CAPTURE_DELAY", "10")
time.sleep(int(delay))
with torch.cuda.graph(self.graph):
output = self._amp_forward(*args, **kwargs)
self.output = output.detach()
# Graph replay
self.graph.replay()
self.iteration += 1
return self.output
def _zero_grads(self):
"""Zero gradients
Default to `set_to_none` since this will in general have lower memory
footprint, and can modestly improve performance.
Note
----
Zeroing gradients can potentially cause an invalid CUDA memory access in another
graph. However if your graph involves gradients, you much set your gradients to none.
If there is already a graph recorded that includes these gradients, this will error.
Use the `NoGrad` version of capture to avoid this issue for inferencers / validators.
"""
# Skip zeroing if no grad is being used
if self.no_grad:
return
try:
self.optim.zero_grad(set_to_none=True)
except Exception:
if self.optim:
self.optim.zero_grad()
# For apex optim support and eval mode (need to reset model grads)
self.model.zero_grad(set_to_none=True)
def _amp_forward(self, *args, **kwargs) -> Any:
"""Compute loss and gradients (if training) with AMP
Returns
-------
Any
Output of neural network forward
"""
with torch.autocast(
self.amp_device, enabled=self.use_autocast, dtype=self.amp_dtype
):
output = self.function(*args, **kwargs)
if not self.eval:
# In training mode output should be the loss
self.scaler.scale(output).backward()
return output
def _init_amp_scaler(
self, scaler_enabled: bool, logger: Logger
) -> torch.cuda.amp.GradScaler:
# Create gradient scaler
scaler = torch.cuda.amp.GradScaler(enabled=scaler_enabled)
# Store scaler in class variable
self.amp_scalers[self.label] = scaler
logging.debug(f"Created gradient scaler {self.label}")
# If our checkpoint dictionary has weights for this scaler lets load
if self.label in self.amp_scaler_checkpoints:
try:
scaler.load_state_dict(self.amp_scaler_checkpoints[self.label])
del self.amp_scaler_checkpoints[self.label]
self.logger.info(f"Loaded grad scaler state dictionary {self.label}.")
except Exception as e:
self.logger.error(
f"Failed to load grad scaler {self.label} state dict from saved "
+ "checkpoints. Did you switch the ordering of declared static captures?"
)
raise ValueError(e)
return scaler
@classmethod
def state_dict(cls) -> Dict[str, Any]:
"""Class method for accsessing the StaticCapture state dictionary.
Use this in a training checkpoint function.
Returns
-------
Dict[str, Any]
Dictionary of states to save for file
"""
scaler_states = {}
for key, value in cls._amp_scalers.items():
scaler_states[key] = value.state_dict()
return scaler_states
@classmethod
def load_state_dict(cls, state_dict: Dict[str, Any]) -> None:
"""Class method for loading a StaticCapture state dictionary.
Use this in a training checkpoint function.
Returns
-------
Dict[str, Any]
Dictionary of states to save for file
"""
for key, value in state_dict.items():
# If scaler has been created already load the weights
if key in cls._amp_scalers:
try:
cls._amp_scalers[key].load_state_dict(value)
cls._logger.info(f"Loaded grad scaler state dictionary {key}.")
except Exception as e:
cls._logger.error(
f"Failed to load grad scaler state dict with id {key}."
+ " Something went wrong!"
)
raise ValueError(e)
# Otherwise store in checkpoints for later use
else:
cls._amp_scaler_checkpoints[key] = value
@classmethod
def reset_state(cls):
cls._amp_scalers = {}
cls._amp_scaler_checkpoints = {}
[docs]class StaticCaptureTraining(_StaticCapture):
"""A performance optimization decorator for PyTorch training functions.
This class should be initialized as a decorator on a function that computes the
forward pass of the neural network and loss function. The user should only call the
defind training step function. This will apply optimizations including: AMP and
Cuda Graphs.
Parameters
----------
model : modulus.models.Module
Modulus Model
optim : torch.optim
Optimizer
logger : Union[Logger, None], optional
Modulus Launch Logger, by default None
use_graphs : bool, optional
Toggle CUDA graphs if supported by model, by default True
use_amp : bool, optional
Toggle AMP if supported by mode, by default True
cuda_graph_warmup : int, optional
Number of warmup steps for cuda graphs, by default 11
amp_type : Union[float16, bfloat16], optional
Auto casting type for AMP, by default torch.float16
label : Optional[str, None], optional
Static capture checkpoint label, by default None
Raises
------
ValueError
If the model provided is not a modulus.models.Module. I.e. has no meta data.
Example
-------
>>> # Create model
>>> model = modulus.models.mlp.FullyConnected(2, 64, 2)
>>> input = torch.rand(8, 2)
>>> output = torch.rand(8, 2)
>>> # Create optimizer
>>> optim = torch.optim.Adam(model.parameters(), lr=0.001)
>>> # Create training step function with optimization wrapper
>>> @StaticCaptureTraining(model=model, optim=optim)
... def training_step(model, invar, outvar):
... predvar = model(invar)
... loss = torch.sum(torch.pow(predvar - outvar, 2))
... return loss
...
>>> # Sample training loop
>>> for i in range(3):
... loss = training_step(model, input, output)
...
Note
----
Static captures must be checkpointed when training using the `state_dict()` if AMP
is being used with gradient scaler. By default, this requires static captures to be
instantiated in the same order as when they were checkpointed. The label parameter
can be used to relax/circumvent this ordering requirement.
Note
----
Capturing multiple cuda graphs in a single program can lead to potential invalid CUDA
memory access errors on some systems. Prioritize capturing training graphs when this
occurs.
"""
def __init__(
self,
model: "modulus.Module",
optim: torch.optim,
logger: Union[Logger, None] = None,
use_graphs: bool = True,
use_amp: bool = True,
cuda_graph_warmup: int = 11,
amp_type: Union[float16, bfloat16] = torch.float16,
label: Optional[str] = None,
):
super().__init__(
model,
optim,
logger,
use_graphs,
use_amp,
use_amp,
cuda_graph_warmup,
amp_type,
label,
)
[docs]class StaticCaptureEvaluateNoGrad(_StaticCapture):
"""An performance optimization decorator for PyTorch no grad evaluation.
This class should be initialized as a decorator on a function that computes run the
forward pass of the model that does not require gradient calculations. This is the
recommended method to use for inference and validation methods.
Parameters
----------
model : modulus.models.Module
Modulus Model
logger : Union[Logger, None], optional
Modulus Launch Logger, by default None
use_graphs : bool, optional
Toggle CUDA graphs if supported by model, by default True
use_amp : bool, optional
Toggle AMP if supported by mode, by default True
cuda_graph_warmup : int, optional
Number of warmup steps for cuda graphs, by default 11
amp_type : Union[float16, bfloat16], optional
Auto casting type for AMP, by default torch.float16
label : Optional[str, None], optional
Static capture checkpoint label, by default None
Raises
------
ValueError
If the model provided is not a modulus.models.Module. I.e. has no meta data.
Example
-------
>>> # Create model
>>> model = modulus.models.mlp.FullyConnected(2, 64, 2)
>>> input = torch.rand(8, 2)
>>> # Create evaluate function with optimization wrapper
>>> @StaticCaptureEvaluateNoGrad(model=model)
... def eval_step(model, invar):
... predvar = model(invar)
... return predvar
...
>>> output = eval_step(model, input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([8, 2])
Note
----
Capturing multiple cuda graphs in a single program can lead to potential invalid CUDA
memory access errors on some systems. Prioritize capturing training graphs when this
occurs.
"""
def __init__(
self,
model: "modulus.Module",
logger: Union[Logger, None] = None,
use_graphs: bool = True,
use_amp: bool = True,
cuda_graph_warmup: int = 11,
amp_type: Union[float16, bfloat16] = torch.float16,
label: Optional[str] = None,
):
super().__init__(
model,
None,
logger,
use_graphs,
use_amp,
False,
cuda_graph_warmup,
amp_type,
label,
)
self.eval = True # No optimizer/scaler calls
self.no_grad = True # No grad context and no grad zeroing