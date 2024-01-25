deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/launch/logging/console.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import logging import os from termcolor import colored [docs] class PythonLogger : """Simple console logger for DL training This is a WIP """ def __init__ ( self , name : str = "launch" ): self . logger = logging . getLogger ( name ) self . logger . handlers . clear () formatter = logging . Formatter ( "[ %(asctime)s - %(name)s - %(levelname)s ] %(message)s " , datefmt = "%H:%M:%S" ) streamhandler = logging . StreamHandler () streamhandler . setFormatter ( formatter ) streamhandler . setLevel ( logging . INFO ) self . logger . addHandler ( streamhandler ) # Not sure if this works self . logger . setLevel ( logging . DEBUG ) self . logger . propagate = False # Prevent parent logging [docs] def file_logging ( self , file_name : str = "launch.log" ): """Log to file""" if os . path . exists ( file_name ): os . remove ( file_name ) formatter = logging . Formatter ( "[ %(asctime)s - %(name)s - %(levelname)s ] %(message)s " , datefmt = "%H:%M:%S" , ) filehandler = logging . FileHandler ( file_name ) filehandler . setFormatter ( formatter ) filehandler . setLevel ( logging . DEBUG ) self . logger . addHandler ( filehandler ) [docs] def log ( self , message : str ): """Log message""" self . logger . info ( message ) [docs] def info ( self , message : str ): """Log info""" self . logger . info ( colored ( message , "light_blue" )) [docs] def success ( self , message : str ): """Log success""" self . logger . info ( colored ( message , "light_green" )) [docs] def warning ( self , message : str ): """Log warning""" self . logger . warning ( colored ( message , "light_yellow" )) [docs] def error ( self , message : str ): """Log error""" self . logger . error ( colored ( message , "light_red" )) [docs] class RankZeroLoggingWrapper : """Wrapper class to only log from rank 0 process in distributed training.""" def __init__ ( self , obj , dist ): self . obj = obj self . dist = dist def __getattr__ ( self , name ): attr = getattr ( self . obj , name ) if callable ( attr ): def wrapper ( * args , ** kwargs ): if self . dist . rank == 0 : return attr ( * args , ** kwargs ) else : return None return wrapper else : return attr