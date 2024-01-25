deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/launch/utils/checkpoint.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. import glob import re from pathlib import Path from typing import Dict , List , NewType , Union import torch from torch.cuda.amp import GradScaler from torch.optim.lr_scheduler import _LRScheduler import modulus from modulus.distributed import DistributedManager from modulus.launch.logging import PythonLogger from modulus.utils.capture import _StaticCapture optimizer = NewType ( "optimizer" , torch . optim ) scheduler = NewType ( "scheduler" , _LRScheduler ) scaler = NewType ( "scaler" , GradScaler ) checkpoint_logging = PythonLogger ( "checkpoint" ) def _get_checkpoint_filename ( path : str , base_name : str = "checkpoint" , index : Union [ int , None ] = None , saving : bool = False , model_type : str = "mdlus" , ) -> str : """Gets the file name /path of checkpoint This function has three different ways of providing a checkout filename: - If supplied an index this will return the checkpoint name using that index. - If index is None and saving is false, this will get the checkpoint with the largest index (latest save). - If index is None and saving is true, it will return the next valid index file name which is calculated by indexing the largest checkpoint index found by one. Parameters ---------- path : str Path to checkpoints base_name: str, optional Base file name, by default checkpoint index : Union[int, None], optional Checkpoint index, by default None saving : bool, optional Get filename for saving a new checkpoint, by default False model_type : str Model type, by default "mdlus" for Modulus models and "pt" for PyTorch models Returns ------- str Checkpoint file name """ # Get model parallel rank so all processes in the first model parallel group # can save their checkpoint. In the case without model parallelism, # model_parallel_rank should be the same as the process rank itself and # only rank 0 saves manager = DistributedManager () model_parallel_rank = ( manager . group_rank ( "model_parallel" ) if manager . distributed else 0 ) # Input file name checkpoint_filename = str ( Path ( path ) . resolve () / f " { base_name } . { model_parallel_rank } " ) # File extension for Modulus models or PyTorch models file_extension = ".mdlus" if model_type == "mdlus" else ".pt" # If epoch is provided load that file if index is not None : checkpoint_filename = checkpoint_filename + f ". { index } " checkpoint_filename += file_extension # Otherwise try loading the latest epoch or rolling checkpoint else : file_names = [ Path ( fname ) . name for fname in glob . glob ( checkpoint_filename + "*" + file_extension , recursive = False ) ] if len ( file_names ) > 0 : # If checkpoint from a null index save exists load that # This is the most likely line to error since it will fail with # invalid checkpoint names file_idx = [ int ( re . sub ( f "^ { base_name } . { model_parallel_rank } .|" + file_extension , "" , fname , ) ) for fname in file_names ] file_idx . sort () # If we are saving index by 1 to get the next free file name if saving : checkpoint_filename = checkpoint_filename + f ". { file_idx [ - 1 ] + 1 } " else : checkpoint_filename = checkpoint_filename + f ". { file_idx [ - 1 ] } " checkpoint_filename += file_extension else : checkpoint_filename += ".0" + file_extension return checkpoint_filename def _unique_model_names ( models : List [ torch . nn . Module ], ) -> Dict [ str , torch . nn . Module ]: """Util to clean model names and index if repeat names, will also strip DDP wrappers if they exist. Parameters ---------- model : List[torch.nn.Module] List of models to generate names for Returns ------- Dict[str, torch.nn.Module] Dictionary of model names and respective modules """ # Loop through provided models and set up base names model_dict = {} for model0 in models : if hasattr ( model0 , "module" ): # Strip out DDP layer model0 = model0 . module # Base name of model is meta.name unless pytorch model base_name = model0 . __class__ . __name__ if isinstance ( model0 , modulus . models . Module ): base_name = model0 . meta . name # If we have multiple models of the same name, introduce another index if base_name in model_dict : model_dict [ base_name ] . append ( model0 ) else : model_dict [ base_name ] = [ model0 ] # Set up unique model names if needed output_dict = {} for key , model in model_dict . items (): if len ( model ) > 1 : for i , model0 in enumerate ( model ): output_dict [ key + str ( i )] = model0 else : output_dict [ key ] = model [ 0 ] return output_dict [docs] def save_checkpoint ( path : str , models : Union [ torch . nn . Module , List [ torch . nn . Module ], None ] = None , optimizer : Union [ optimizer , None ] = None , scheduler : Union [ scheduler , None ] = None , scaler : Union [ scaler , None ] = None , epoch : Union [ int , None ] = None , ) -> None : """Training checkpoint saving utility This will save a training checkpoint in the provided path following the file naming convention "checkpoint.{model parallel id}.{epoch/index}.mdlus". The load checkpoint method in Modulus core can then be used to read this file. Parameters ---------- path : str Path to save the training checkpoint models : Union[torch.nn.Module, List[torch.nn.Module], None], optional A single or list of PyTorch models, by default None optimizer : Union[optimizer, None], optional Optimizer, by default None scheduler : Union[scheduler, None], optional Learning rate scheduler, by default None scaler : Union[scaler, None], optional AMP grad scaler. Will attempt to save on in static capture if none provided, by default None epoch : Union[int, None], optional Epoch checkpoint to load. If none this will save the checkpoint in the next valid index, by default None """ # Create checkpoint directory if it does not exist if not Path ( path ) . is_dir (): checkpoint_logging . warning ( f "Output directory { path } does not exist, will " "attempt to create" ) Path ( path ) . mkdir ( parents = True , exist_ok = True ) # == Saving model checkpoint == if models : if not isinstance ( models , list ): models = [ models ] models = _unique_model_names ( models ) for name , model in models . items (): # Get model type model_type = "mdlus" if isinstance ( model , modulus . models . Module ) else "pt" # Get full file path / name file_name = _get_checkpoint_filename ( path , name , index = epoch , saving = True , model_type = model_type ) # Save state dictionary if isinstance ( model , modulus . models . Module ): model . save ( file_name ) else : torch . save ( model . state_dict (), file_name ) checkpoint_logging . success ( f "Saved model state dictionary: { file_name } " ) # == Saving training checkpoint == checkpoint_dict = {} # Optimizer state dict if optimizer : checkpoint_dict [ "optimizer_state_dict" ] = optimizer . state_dict () # Scheduler state dict if scheduler : checkpoint_dict [ "scheduler_state_dict" ] = scheduler . state_dict () # Scheduler state dict if scaler : checkpoint_dict [ "scaler_state_dict" ] = scaler . state_dict () # Static capture is being used, save its grad scaler if _StaticCapture . _amp_scalers : checkpoint_dict [ "static_capture_state_dict" ] = _StaticCapture . state_dict () # Output file name output_filename = _get_checkpoint_filename ( path , index = epoch , saving = True , model_type = "pt" ) if epoch : checkpoint_dict [ "epoch" ] = epoch # Save checkpoint to memory if bool ( checkpoint_dict ): torch . save ( checkpoint_dict , output_filename , ) checkpoint_logging . success ( f "Saved training checkpoint: { output_filename } " ) [docs] def load_checkpoint ( path : str , models : Union [ torch . nn . Module , List [ torch . nn . Module ], None ] = None , optimizer : Union [ optimizer , None ] = None , scheduler : Union [ scheduler , None ] = None , scaler : Union [ scaler , None ] = None , epoch : Union [ int , None ] = None , device : Union [ str , torch . device ] = "cpu" , ) -> int : """Checkpoint loading utility This loader is designed to be used with the save checkpoint utility in Modulus Launch. Given a path, this method will try to find a checkpoint and load state dictionaries into the provided training objects. Parameters ---------- path : str Path to training checkpoint models : Union[torch.nn.Module, List[torch.nn.Module], None], optional A single or list of PyTorch models, by default None optimizer : Union[optimizer, None], optional Optimizer, by default None scheduler : Union[scheduler, None], optional Learning rate scheduler, by default None scaler : Union[scaler, None], optional AMP grad scaler, by default None epoch : Union[int, None], optional Epoch checkpoint to load. If none is provided this will attempt to load the checkpoint with the largest index, by default None device : Union[str, torch.device], optional Target device, by default "cpu" Returns ------- int Loaded epoch """ # Check if checkpoint directory exists if not Path ( path ) . is_dir (): checkpoint_logging . warning ( f "Provided checkpoint directory { path } does not exist, skipping load" ) return 0 # == Loading model checkpoint == if models : if not isinstance ( models , list ): models = [ models ] models = _unique_model_names ( models ) for name , model in models . items (): # Get model type model_type = "mdlus" if isinstance ( model , modulus . models . Module ) else "pt" # Get full file path / name file_name = _get_checkpoint_filename ( path , name , index = epoch , model_type = model_type ) if not Path ( file_name ) . exists (): checkpoint_logging . error ( f "Could not find valid model file { file_name } , skipping load" ) continue # Load state dictionary if isinstance ( model , modulus . models . Module ): model . load ( file_name ) else : model . load_state_dict ( torch . load ( file_name , map_location = device )) checkpoint_logging . success ( f "Loaded model state dictionary { file_name } to device { device } " ) # == Loading training checkpoint == checkpoint_filename = _get_checkpoint_filename ( path , index = epoch , model_type = "pt" ) if not Path ( checkpoint_filename ) . is_file (): checkpoint_logging . warning ( "Could not find valid checkpoint file, skipping load" ) return 0 checkpoint_dict = torch . load ( checkpoint_filename , map_location = device ) checkpoint_logging . success ( f "Loaded checkpoint file { checkpoint_filename } to device { device } " ) # Optimizer state dict if optimizer and "optimizer_state_dict" in checkpoint_dict : optimizer . load_state_dict ( checkpoint_dict [ "optimizer_state_dict" ]) checkpoint_logging . success ( "Loaded optimizer state dictionary" ) # Scheduler state dict if scheduler and "scheduler_state_dict" in checkpoint_dict : scheduler . load_state_dict ( checkpoint_dict [ "scheduler_state_dict" ]) checkpoint_logging . success ( "Loaded scheduler state dictionary" ) # Scaler state dict if scaler and "scaler_state_dict" in checkpoint_dict : scaler . load_state_dict ( checkpoint_dict [ "scaler_state_dict" ]) checkpoint_logging . success ( "Loaded grad scaler state dictionary" ) if "static_capture_state_dict" in checkpoint_dict : _StaticCapture . load_state_dict ( checkpoint_dict [ "static_capture_state_dict" ]) checkpoint_logging . success ( "Loaded static capture state dictionary" ) epoch = 0 if "epoch" in checkpoint_dict : epoch = checkpoint_dict [ "epoch" ] return epoch