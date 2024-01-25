deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/models/afno/afno.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. # # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. from dataclasses import dataclass from functools import partial from typing import List import torch import torch.nn as nn import torch.nn.functional as F import modulus # noqa: F401 for docs import modulus.models.layers.fft as fft from ..meta import ModelMetaData from ..module import Module Tensor = torch . Tensor [docs] class AFNOMlp ( nn . Module ): """Fully-connected Multi-layer perception used inside AFNO Parameters ---------- in_features : int Input feature size latent_features : int Latent feature size out_features : int Output feature size activation_fn : nn.Module, optional Activation function, by default nn.GELU drop : float, optional Drop out rate, by default 0.0 """ def __init__ ( self , in_features : int , latent_features : int , out_features : int , activation_fn : nn . Module = nn . GELU (), drop : float = 0.0 , ): super () . __init__ () self . fc1 = nn . Linear ( in_features , latent_features ) self . act = activation_fn self . fc2 = nn . Linear ( latent_features , out_features ) self . drop = nn . Dropout ( drop ) [docs] def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : x = self . fc1 ( x ) x = self . act ( x ) x = self . drop ( x ) x = self . fc2 ( x ) x = self . drop ( x ) return x [docs] class AFNO2DLayer ( nn . Module ): """AFNO spectral convolution layer Parameters ---------- hidden_size : int Feature dimensionality num_blocks : int, optional Number of blocks used in the block diagonal weight matrix, by default 8 sparsity_threshold : float, optional Sparsity threshold (softshrink) of spectral features, by default 0.01 hard_thresholding_fraction : float, optional Threshold for limiting number of modes used [0,1], by default 1 hidden_size_factor : int, optional Factor to increase spectral features by after weight multiplication, by default 1 """ def __init__ ( self , hidden_size : int , num_blocks : int = 8 , sparsity_threshold : float = 0.01 , hard_thresholding_fraction : float = 1 , hidden_size_factor : int = 1 , ): super () . __init__ () if not ( hidden_size % num_blocks == 0 ): raise ValueError ( f "hidden_size { hidden_size } should be divisible by num_blocks { num_blocks } " ) self . hidden_size = hidden_size self . sparsity_threshold = sparsity_threshold self . num_blocks = num_blocks self . block_size = self . hidden_size // self . num_blocks self . hard_thresholding_fraction = hard_thresholding_fraction self . hidden_size_factor = hidden_size_factor self . scale = 0.02 self . w1 = nn . Parameter ( self . scale * torch . randn ( 2 , self . num_blocks , self . block_size , self . block_size * self . hidden_size_factor , ) ) self . b1 = nn . Parameter ( self . scale * torch . randn ( 2 , self . num_blocks , self . block_size * self . hidden_size_factor ) ) self . w2 = nn . Parameter ( self . scale * torch . randn ( 2 , self . num_blocks , self . block_size * self . hidden_size_factor , self . block_size , ) ) self . b2 = nn . Parameter ( self . scale * torch . randn ( 2 , self . num_blocks , self . block_size ) ) [docs] def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : bias = x dtype = x . dtype x = x . float () B , H , W , C = x . shape # Using ONNX friendly FFT functions x = fft . rfft2 ( x , dim = ( 1 , 2 ), norm = "ortho" ) x_real , x_imag = fft . real ( x ), fft . imag ( x ) x_real = x_real . reshape ( B , H , W // 2 + 1 , self . num_blocks , self . block_size ) x_imag = x_imag . reshape ( B , H , W // 2 + 1 , self . num_blocks , self . block_size ) o1_real = torch . zeros ( [ B , H , W // 2 + 1 , self . num_blocks , self . block_size * self . hidden_size_factor , ], device = x . device , ) o1_imag = torch . zeros ( [ B , H , W // 2 + 1 , self . num_blocks , self . block_size * self . hidden_size_factor , ], device = x . device , ) o2 = torch . zeros ( x_real . shape + ( 2 ,), device = x . device ) total_modes = H // 2 + 1 kept_modes = int ( total_modes * self . hard_thresholding_fraction ) o1_real [ :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes , : kept_modes ] = F . relu ( torch . einsum ( "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo" , x_real [ :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes , : kept_modes ], self . w1 [ 0 ], ) - torch . einsum ( "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo" , x_imag [ :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes , : kept_modes ], self . w1 [ 1 ], ) + self . b1 [ 0 ] ) o1_imag [ :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes , : kept_modes ] = F . relu ( torch . einsum ( "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo" , x_imag [ :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes , : kept_modes ], self . w1 [ 0 ], ) + torch . einsum ( "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo" , x_real [ :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes , : kept_modes ], self . w1 [ 1 ], ) + self . b1 [ 1 ] ) o2 [ :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes , : kept_modes , ... , 0 ] = ( torch . einsum ( "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo" , o1_real [ :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes , : kept_modes ], self . w2 [ 0 ], ) - torch . einsum ( "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo" , o1_imag [ :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes , : kept_modes ], self . w2 [ 1 ], ) + self . b2 [ 0 ] ) o2 [ :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes , : kept_modes , ... , 1 ] = ( torch . einsum ( "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo" , o1_imag [ :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes , : kept_modes ], self . w2 [ 0 ], ) + torch . einsum ( "nyxbi,bio->nyxbo" , o1_real [ :, total_modes - kept_modes : total_modes + kept_modes , : kept_modes ], self . w2 [ 1 ], ) + self . b2 [ 1 ] ) x = F . softshrink ( o2 , lambd = self . sparsity_threshold ) x = fft . view_as_complex ( x ) # TODO(akamenev): replace the following branching with # a one-liner, something like x.reshape(..., -1).squeeze(-1), # but this currently fails during ONNX export. if torch . onnx . is_in_onnx_export (): x = x . reshape ( B , H , W // 2 + 1 , C , 2 ) else : x = x . reshape ( B , H , W // 2 + 1 , C ) # Using ONNX friendly FFT functions x = fft . irfft2 ( x , s = ( H , W ), dim = ( 1 , 2 ), norm = "ortho" ) x = x . type ( dtype ) return x + bias [docs] class Block ( nn . Module ): """AFNO block, spectral convolution and MLP Parameters ---------- embed_dim : int Embedded feature dimensionality num_blocks : int, optional Number of blocks used in the block diagonal weight matrix, by default 8 mlp_ratio : float, optional Ratio of MLP latent variable size to input feature size, by default 4.0 drop : float, optional Drop out rate in MLP, by default 0.0 activation_fn: nn.Module, optional Activation function used in MLP, by default nn.GELU norm_layer : nn.Module, optional Normalization function, by default nn.LayerNorm double_skip : bool, optional Residual, by default True sparsity_threshold : float, optional Sparsity threshold (softshrink) of spectral features, by default 0.01 hard_thresholding_fraction : float, optional Threshold for limiting number of modes used [0,1], by default 1 """ def __init__ ( self , embed_dim : int , num_blocks : int = 8 , mlp_ratio : float = 4.0 , drop : float = 0.0 , activation_fn : nn . Module = nn . GELU (), norm_layer : nn . Module = nn . LayerNorm , double_skip : bool = True , sparsity_threshold : float = 0.01 , hard_thresholding_fraction : float = 1.0 , ): super () . __init__ () self . norm1 = norm_layer ( embed_dim ) self . filter = AFNO2DLayer ( embed_dim , num_blocks , sparsity_threshold , hard_thresholding_fraction ) # self.drop_path = nn.Identity() self . norm2 = norm_layer ( embed_dim ) mlp_latent_dim = int ( embed_dim * mlp_ratio ) self . mlp = AFNOMlp ( in_features = embed_dim , latent_features = mlp_latent_dim , out_features = embed_dim , activation_fn = activation_fn , drop = drop , ) self . double_skip = double_skip [docs] def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : residual = x x = self . norm1 ( x ) x = self . filter ( x ) if self . double_skip : x = x + residual residual = x x = self . norm2 ( x ) x = self . mlp ( x ) x = x + residual return x [docs] class PatchEmbed ( nn . Module ): """Patch embedding layer Converts 2D patch into a 1D vector for input to AFNO Parameters ---------- inp_shape : List[int] Input image dimensions [height, width] in_channels : int Number of input channels patch_size : List[int], optional Size of image patches, by default [16, 16] embed_dim : int, optional Embedded channel size, by default 256 """ def __init__ ( self , inp_shape : List [ int ], in_channels : int , patch_size : List [ int ] = [ 16 , 16 ], embed_dim : int = 256 , ): super () . __init__ () if len ( inp_shape ) != 2 : raise ValueError ( "inp_shape should be a list of length 2" ) if len ( patch_size ) != 2 : raise ValueError ( "patch_size should be a list of length 2" ) num_patches = ( inp_shape [ 1 ] // patch_size [ 1 ]) * ( inp_shape [ 0 ] // patch_size [ 0 ]) self . inp_shape = inp_shape self . patch_size = patch_size self . num_patches = num_patches self . proj = nn . Conv2d ( in_channels , embed_dim , kernel_size = patch_size , stride = patch_size ) [docs] def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : B , C , H , W = x . shape if not ( H == self . inp_shape [ 0 ] and W == self . inp_shape [ 1 ]): raise ValueError ( f "Input image size ( { H } * { W } ) doesn't match model ( { self . inp_shape [ 0 ] } * { self . inp_shape [ 1 ] } )." ) x = self . proj ( x ) . flatten ( 2 ) . transpose ( 1 , 2 ) return x [docs] @dataclass class MetaData ( ModelMetaData ): name : str = "AFNO" # Optimization jit : bool = False # ONNX Ops Conflict cuda_graphs : bool = True amp : bool = True # Inference onnx_cpu : bool = False # No FFT op on CPU onnx_gpu : bool = True onnx_runtime : bool = True # Physics informed var_dim : int = 1 func_torch : bool = False auto_grad : bool = False [docs] class AFNO ( Module ): """Adaptive Fourier neural operator (AFNO) model. Note ---- AFNO is a model that is designed for 2D images only. Parameters ---------- inp_shape : List[int] Input image dimensions [height, width] in_channels : int Number of input channels out_channels: int Number of output channels patch_size : List[int], optional Size of image patches, by default [16, 16] embed_dim : int, optional Embedded channel size, by default 256 depth : int, optional Number of AFNO layers, by default 4 mlp_ratio : float, optional Ratio of layer MLP latent variable size to input feature size, by default 4.0 drop_rate : float, optional Drop out rate in layer MLPs, by default 0.0 num_blocks : int, optional Number of blocks in the block-diag frequency weight matrices, by default 16 sparsity_threshold : float, optional Sparsity threshold (softshrink) of spectral features, by default 0.01 hard_thresholding_fraction : float, optional Threshold for limiting number of modes used [0,1], by default 1 Example ------- >>> model = modulus.models.afno.AFNO( ... inp_shape=[32, 32], ... in_channels=2, ... out_channels=1, ... patch_size=(8, 8), ... embed_dim=16, ... depth=2, ... num_blocks=2, ... ) >>> input = torch.randn(32, 2, 32, 32) #(N, C, H, W) >>> output = model(input) >>> output.size() torch.Size([32, 1, 32, 32]) Note ---- Reference: Guibas, John, et al. "Adaptive fourier neural operators: Efficient token mixers for transformers." arXiv preprint arXiv:2111.13587 (2021). """ def __init__ ( self , inp_shape : List [ int ], in_channels : int , out_channels : int , patch_size : List [ int ] = [ 16 , 16 ], embed_dim : int = 256 , depth : int = 4 , mlp_ratio : float = 4.0 , drop_rate : float = 0.0 , num_blocks : int = 16 , sparsity_threshold : float = 0.01 , hard_thresholding_fraction : float = 1.0 , ) -> None : super () . __init__ ( meta = MetaData ()) if len ( inp_shape ) != 2 : raise ValueError ( "inp_shape should be a list of length 2" ) if len ( patch_size ) != 2 : raise ValueError ( "patch_size should be a list of length 2" ) if not ( inp_shape [ 0 ] % patch_size [ 0 ] == 0 and inp_shape [ 1 ] % patch_size [ 1 ] == 0 ): raise ValueError ( f "input shape { inp_shape } should be divisible by patch_size { patch_size } " ) self . in_chans = in_channels self . out_chans = out_channels self . inp_shape = inp_shape self . patch_size = patch_size self . num_features = self . embed_dim = embed_dim self . num_blocks = num_blocks norm_layer = partial ( nn . LayerNorm , eps = 1e-6 ) self . patch_embed = PatchEmbed ( inp_shape = inp_shape , in_channels = self . in_chans , patch_size = self . patch_size , embed_dim = embed_dim , ) num_patches = self . patch_embed . num_patches self . pos_embed = nn . Parameter ( torch . zeros ( 1 , num_patches , embed_dim )) self . pos_drop = nn . Dropout ( p = drop_rate ) self . h = inp_shape [ 0 ] // self . patch_size [ 0 ] self . w = inp_shape [ 1 ] // self . patch_size [ 1 ] self . blocks = nn . ModuleList ( [ Block ( embed_dim = embed_dim , num_blocks = self . num_blocks , mlp_ratio = mlp_ratio , drop = drop_rate , norm_layer = norm_layer , sparsity_threshold = sparsity_threshold , hard_thresholding_fraction = hard_thresholding_fraction , ) for i in range ( depth ) ] ) self . head = nn . Linear ( embed_dim , self . out_chans * self . patch_size [ 0 ] * self . patch_size [ 1 ], bias = False , ) torch . nn . init . trunc_normal_ ( self . pos_embed , std = 0.02 ) self . apply ( self . _init_weights ) def _init_weights ( self , m ): """Init model weights""" if isinstance ( m , nn . Linear ): torch . nn . init . trunc_normal_ ( m . weight , std = 0.02 ) if isinstance ( m , nn . Linear ) and m . bias is not None : nn . init . constant_ ( m . bias , 0 ) elif isinstance ( m , nn . LayerNorm ): nn . init . constant_ ( m . bias , 0 ) nn . init . constant_ ( m . weight , 1.0 ) # What is this for # @torch.jit.ignore # def no_weight_decay(self): # return {"pos_embed", "cls_token"} [docs] def forward_features ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : """Forward pass of core AFNO""" B = x . shape [ 0 ] x = self . patch_embed ( x ) x = x + self . pos_embed x = self . pos_drop ( x ) x = x . reshape ( B , self . h , self . w , self . embed_dim ) for blk in self . blocks : x = blk ( x ) return x [docs] def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : x = self . forward_features ( x ) x = self . head ( x ) # Correct tensor shape back into [B, C, H, W] # [b h w (p1 p2 c_out)] out = x . view ( list ( x . shape [: - 1 ]) + [ self . patch_size [ 0 ], self . patch_size [ 1 ], - 1 ]) # [b h w p1 p2 c_out] out = torch . permute ( out , ( 0 , 5 , 1 , 3 , 2 , 4 )) # [b c_out, h, p1, w, p2] out = out . reshape ( list ( out . shape [: 2 ]) + [ self . inp_shape [ 0 ], self . inp_shape [ 1 ]]) # [b c_out, (h*p1), (w*p2)] return out