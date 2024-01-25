deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/models/pix2pix/pix2pix.html

# ignore_header_test # ruff: noqa: E402 """""" """ Pix2Pix model. This code was modified from, https://github.com/NVIDIA/pix2pixHD The following license is provided from their source, Copyright (C) 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. Ting-Chun Wang, Ming-Yu Liu, Jun-Yan Zhu. BSD License. All rights reserved. Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met: * Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. * Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE, INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE. --------------------------- LICENSE FOR pytorch-CycleGAN-and-pix2pix ---------------- Copyright (c) 2017, Jun-Yan Zhu and Taesung Park All rights reserved. Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met: * Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. * Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE. """ from dataclasses import dataclass import torch import torch.nn as nn import modulus # noqa: F401 for docs from modulus.models.layers import get_activation from ..meta import ModelMetaData from ..module import Module Tensor = torch . Tensor [docs] @dataclass class MetaData ( ModelMetaData ): name : str = "Pix2Pix" # Optimization jit : bool = True cuda_graphs : bool = True amp_cpu : bool = False # Reflect padding not supported in bfloat16 amp_gpu : bool = True # Inference onnx : bool = True # Physics informed var_dim : int = 1 func_torch : bool = True auto_grad : bool = True [docs] class Pix2Pix ( Module ): """Convolutional encoder-decoder based on pix2pix generator models. Note ---- The pix2pix architecture supports options for 1D, 2D and 3D fields which can be constroled using the `dimension` parameter. Parameters ---------- in_channels : int Number of input channels out_channels: Union[int, Any], optional Number of outout channels dimension : int Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3). conv_layer_size : int, optional Latent channel size after first convolution, by default 64 n_downsampling : int, optional Number of downsampling blocks, by default 3 n_upsampling : int, optional Number of upsampling blocks, by default 3 n_blocks : int, optional Number of residual blocks in middle of model, by default 3 activation_fn : Any, optional Activation function, by default "relu" batch_norm : bool, optional Batch normalization, by default False padding_type : str, optional Padding type ('reflect', 'replicate' or 'zero'), by default "reflect" Example ------- >>> #2D convolutional encoder decoder >>> model = modulus.models.pix2pix.Pix2Pix( ... in_channels=1, ... out_channels=2, ... dimension=2, ... conv_layer_size=4) >>> input = torch.randn(4, 1, 32, 32) #(N, C, H, W) >>> output = model(input) >>> output.size() torch.Size([4, 2, 32, 32]) Note ---- Reference: Isola, Phillip, et al. “Image-To-Image translation with conditional adversarial networks” Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, 2017. https://arxiv.org/abs/1611.07004 Reference: Wang, Ting-Chun, et al. “High-Resolution image synthesis and semantic manipulation with conditional GANs” Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition, 2018. https://arxiv.org/abs/1711.11585 Note ---- Based on the implementation: https://github.com/NVIDIA/pix2pixHD """ def __init__ ( self , in_channels : int , out_channels : int , dimension : int , conv_layer_size : int = 64 , n_downsampling : int = 3 , n_upsampling : int = 3 , n_blocks : int = 3 , activation_fn : str = "relu" , # TODO need support for type Activation batch_norm : bool = False , padding_type : str = "reflect" , ): if not ( n_blocks >= 0 and n_downsampling >= 0 and n_upsampling >= 0 ): raise ValueError ( "Invalid arch params" ) if padding_type not in [ "reflect" , "zero" , "replicate" ]: raise ValueError ( "Invalid padding type" ) super () . __init__ ( meta = MetaData ()) # activation function if isinstance ( activation_fn , str ): activation = get_activation ( activation_fn ) else : activation = activation_fn # set padding and convolutions if dimension == 1 : padding = nn . ReflectionPad1d ( 3 ) conv = nn . Conv1d trans_conv = nn . ConvTranspose1d norm = nn . BatchNorm1d elif dimension == 2 : padding = nn . ReflectionPad2d ( 3 ) conv = nn . Conv2d trans_conv = nn . ConvTranspose2d norm = nn . BatchNorm2d elif dimension == 3 : padding = nn . ReflectionPad3d ( 3 ) conv = nn . Conv3d trans_conv = nn . ConvTranspose3d norm = nn . BatchNorm3d else : raise NotImplementedError ( f "Pix2Pix only supported dimensions 1, 2, 3. Got { dimension } " ) model = [ padding , conv ( in_channels , conv_layer_size , kernel_size = 7 , padding = 0 ), ] if batch_norm : model . append ( norm ( conv_layer_size )) model . append ( activation ) ### downsample for i in range ( n_downsampling ): mult = 2 ** i model . append ( conv ( conv_layer_size * mult , conv_layer_size * mult * 2 , kernel_size = 3 , stride = 2 , padding = 1 , ) ) if batch_norm : model . append ( norm ( conv_layer_size * mult * 2 )) model . append ( activation ) ### resnet blocks mult = 2 ** n_downsampling for i in range ( n_blocks ): model += [ ResnetBlock ( dimension , conv_layer_size * mult , padding_type = padding_type , activation = activation , use_batch_norm = batch_norm , ) ] ### upsample for i in range ( n_downsampling ): mult = 2 ** ( n_downsampling - i ) model . append ( trans_conv ( int ( conv_layer_size * mult ), int ( conv_layer_size * mult / 2 ), kernel_size = 3 , stride = 2 , padding = 1 , output_padding = 1 , ) ) if batch_norm : model . append ( norm ( int ( conv_layer_size * mult / 2 ))) model . append ( activation ) # super-resolution layers for i in range ( max ([ 0 , n_upsampling - n_downsampling ])): model . append ( trans_conv ( int ( conv_layer_size ), int ( conv_layer_size ), kernel_size = 3 , stride = 2 , padding = 1 , output_padding = 1 , ) ) if batch_norm : model . append ( norm ( conv_layer_size )) model . append ( activation ) model += [ padding , conv ( conv_layer_size , out_channels , kernel_size = 7 , padding = 0 ), ] self . model = nn . Sequential ( * model ) [docs] def forward ( self , input : Tensor ) -> Tensor : y = self . model ( input ) return y [docs] class ResnetBlock ( nn . Module ): """A simple ResNet block Parameters ---------- dimension : int Model dimensionality (supports 1, 2, 3). channels : int Number of feature channels padding_type : str, optional Padding type ('reflect', 'replicate' or 'zero'), by default "reflect" activation : nn.Module, optional Activation function, by default nn.ReLU() use_batch_norm : bool, optional Batch normalization, by default False """ def __init__ ( self , dimension : int , channels : int , padding_type : str = "reflect" , activation : nn . Module = nn . ReLU (), use_batch_norm : bool = False , use_dropout : bool = False , ): super () . __init__ () if padding_type not in [ "reflect" , "zero" , "replicate" , ]: raise ValueError ( f "Invalid padding type { padding_type } " ) if dimension == 1 : conv = nn . Conv1d if padding_type == "reflect" : padding = nn . ReflectionPad1d ( 1 ) elif padding_type == "replicate" : padding = nn . ReplicationPad1d ( 1 ) else : padding = None norm = nn . BatchNorm1d elif dimension == 2 : conv = nn . Conv2d if padding_type == "reflect" : padding = nn . ReflectionPad2d ( 1 ) elif padding_type == "replicate" : padding = nn . ReplicationPad2d ( 1 ) else : padding = None norm = nn . BatchNorm2d elif dimension == 3 : conv = nn . Conv3d if padding_type == "reflect" : padding = nn . ReflectionPad3d ( 1 ) elif padding_type == "replicate" : padding = nn . ReplicationPad3d ( 1 ) else : padding = None norm = nn . BatchNorm3d else : raise NotImplementedError ( f "Pix2Pix ResnetBlock only supported dimensions 1, 2, 3. Got { dimension } " ) conv_block = [] if padding_type != "zero" : conv_block += [ padding ] p = 0 else : p = 1 # Use built in conv padding conv_block . append ( conv ( channels , channels , kernel_size = 3 , padding = p )) if use_batch_norm : conv_block . append ( norm ( channels )) conv_block . append ( activation ) if padding_type != "zero" : conv_block += [ padding ] conv_block += [ conv ( channels , channels , kernel_size = 3 , padding = p ), ] if use_batch_norm : conv_block . append ( norm ( channels )) self . conv_block = nn . Sequential ( * conv_block ) [docs] def forward ( self , x : Tensor ) -> Tensor : out = x + self . conv_block ( x ) return out