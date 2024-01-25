NVIDIA Modulus Core v0.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo  NVIDIA Modulus Core v0.4.0  deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/models/mlp/fully_connected.html

deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/models/mlp/fully_connected.html

Source code for modulus.models.mlp.fully_connected

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
#     http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.

from dataclasses import dataclass
from typing import List, Optional, Union

import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from torch import Tensor

import modulus  # noqa: F401 for docs
from modulus.models.layers import FCLayer, get_activation

from ..meta import ModelMetaData
from ..module import Module



[docs]@dataclass
class MetaData(ModelMetaData):
    name: str = "FullyConnected"
    # Optimization
    jit: bool = True
    cuda_graphs: bool = True
    amp: bool = True
    torch_fx: bool = True
    # Inference
    onnx: bool = True
    onnx_runtime: bool = True
    # Physics informed
    func_torch: bool = True
    auto_grad: bool = True




[docs]class FullyConnected(Module):
    """A densely-connected MLP architecture

    Parameters
    ----------
    in_features : int, optional
        Size of input features, by default 512
    layer_size : int, optional
        Size of every hidden layer, by default 512
    out_features : int, optional
        Size of output features, by default 512
    num_layers : int, optional
        Number of hidden layers, by default 6
    activation_fn : Union[str, List[str]], optional
        Activation function to use, by default 'silu'
    skip_connections : bool, optional
        Add skip connections every 2 hidden layers, by default False
    adaptive_activations : bool, optional
        Use an adaptive activation function, by default False
    weight_norm : bool, optional
        Use weight norm on fully connected layers, by default False
    weight_fact : bool, optional
        Use weight factorization on fully connected layers, by default False

    Example
    -------
    >>> model = modulus.models.mlp.FullyConnected(in_features=32, out_features=64)
    >>> input = torch.randn(128, 32)
    >>> output = model(input)
    >>> output.size()
    torch.Size([128, 64])
    """

    def __init__(
        self,
        in_features: int = 512,
        layer_size: int = 512,
        out_features: int = 512,
        num_layers: int = 6,
        activation_fn: Union[str, List[str]] = "silu",
        skip_connections: bool = False,
        adaptive_activations: bool = False,
        weight_norm: bool = False,
        weight_fact: bool = False,
    ) -> None:
        super().__init__(meta=MetaData())

        self.skip_connections = skip_connections

        if adaptive_activations:
            activation_par = nn.Parameter(torch.ones(1))
        else:
            activation_par = None

        if not isinstance(activation_fn, list):
            activation_fn = [activation_fn] * num_layers
        if len(activation_fn) < num_layers:
            activation_fn = activation_fn + [activation_fn[-1]] * (
                num_layers - len(activation_fn)
            )
        activation_fn = [get_activation(a) for a in activation_fn]

        self.layers = nn.ModuleList()

        layer_in_features = in_features
        for i in range(num_layers):
            self.layers.append(
                FCLayer(
                    layer_in_features,
                    layer_size,
                    activation_fn[i],
                    weight_norm,
                    weight_fact,
                    activation_par,
                )
            )
            layer_in_features = layer_size

        self.final_layer = FCLayer(
            in_features=layer_size,
            out_features=out_features,
            activation_fn=None,
            weight_norm=False,
            weight_fact=False,
            activation_par=None,
        )


[docs]    def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
        x_skip: Optional[Tensor] = None
        for i, layer in enumerate(self.layers):
            x = layer(x)
            if self.skip_connections and i % 2 == 0:
                if x_skip is not None:
                    x, x_skip = x + x_skip, x
                else:
                    x_skip = x

        x = self.final_layer(x)
        return x
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA Modulus Team. Last updated on Jan 25, 2024
content here