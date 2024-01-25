deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/models/rnn/rnn_seq2seq.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
from dataclasses import dataclass
import torch
import torch.nn as nn
from torch import Tensor
import modulus # noqa: F401 for docs
from modulus.models.layers import get_activation
from modulus.models.meta import ModelMetaData
from modulus.models.module import Module
from modulus.models.rnn.layers import (
_ConvGRULayer,
_ConvLayer,
_ConvResidualBlock,
_TransposeConvLayer,
)
[docs]class Seq2SeqRNN(Module):
"""A RNN model with encoder/decoder for 2d/3d problems. Given input 0 to t-1,
predicts signal t to t + nr_tsteps
Parameters
----------
input_channels : int
Number of channels in the input
dimension : int, optional
Spatial dimension of the input. Only 2d and 3d are supported, by default 2
nr_latent_channels : int, optional
Channels for encoding/decoding, by default 512
nr_residual_blocks : int, optional
Number of residual blocks, by default 2
activation_fn : str, optional
Activation function to use, by default "relu"
nr_downsamples : int, optional
Number of downsamples, by default 2
nr_tsteps : int, optional
Time steps to predict, by default 32
Example
-------
>>> model = modulus.models.rnn.Seq2SeqRNN(
... input_channels=6,
... dimension=2,
... nr_latent_channels=32,
... activation_fn="relu",
... nr_downsamples=2,
... nr_tsteps=16,
... )
>>> input = invar = torch.randn(4, 6, 16, 16, 16) # [N, C, T, H, W]
>>> output = model(input)
>>> output.size()
torch.Size([4, 6, 16, 16, 16])
"""
def __init__(
self,
input_channels: int,
dimension: int = 2,
nr_latent_channels: int = 512,
nr_residual_blocks: int = 2,
activation_fn: str = "relu",
nr_downsamples: int = 2,
nr_tsteps: int = 32,
) -> None:
super().__init__(meta=MetaData())
self.nr_tsteps = nr_tsteps
self.nr_residual_blocks = nr_residual_blocks
self.nr_downsamples = nr_downsamples
self.encoder_layers = nn.ModuleList()
channels_out = nr_latent_channels
activation_fn = get_activation(activation_fn)
# check valid dimensions
if dimension not in [2, 3]:
raise ValueError("Only 2D and 3D spatial dimensions are supported")
for i in range(nr_downsamples):
for j in range(nr_residual_blocks):
stride = 1
if i == 0 and j == 0:
channels_in = input_channels
else:
channels_in = channels_out
if (j == nr_residual_blocks - 1) and (i < nr_downsamples - 1):
channels_out = channels_out * 2
stride = 2
self.encoder_layers.append(
_ConvResidualBlock(
in_channels=channels_in,
out_channels=channels_out,
stride=stride,
dimension=dimension,
gated=True,
layer_normalization=False,
begin_activation_fn=not ((i == 0) and (j == 0)),
activation_fn=activation_fn,
)
)
self.rnn_layer = _ConvGRULayer(
in_features=channels_out, hidden_size=channels_out, dimension=dimension
)
self.conv_layers = nn.ModuleList()
self.decoder_layers = nn.ModuleList()
for i in range(nr_downsamples):
self.upsampling_layers = nn.ModuleList()
channels_in = channels_out
channels_out = channels_out // 2
self.upsampling_layers.append(
_TransposeConvLayer(
in_channels=channels_in,
out_channels=channels_out,
kernel_size=4,
stride=2,
dimension=dimension,
)
)
for j in range(nr_residual_blocks):
self.upsampling_layers.append(
_ConvResidualBlock(
in_channels=channels_out,
out_channels=channels_out,
stride=1,
dimension=dimension,
gated=True,
layer_normalization=False,
begin_activation_fn=not ((i == 0) and (j == 0)),
activation_fn=activation_fn,
)
)
self.conv_layers.append(
_ConvLayer(
in_channels=channels_in,
out_channels=nr_latent_channels,
kernel_size=1,
stride=1,
dimension=dimension,
)
)
self.decoder_layers.append(self.upsampling_layers)
if dimension == 2:
self.final_conv = nn.Conv2d(
nr_latent_channels, input_channels, (1, 1), (1, 1), padding="valid"
)
else:
# dimension is 3
self.final_conv = nn.Conv3d(
nr_latent_channels,
input_channels,
(1, 1, 1),
(1, 1, 1),
padding="valid",
)
[docs] def forward(self, x: Tensor) -> Tensor:
"""Forward pass
Parameters
----------
x : Tensor
Expects a tensor of size [N, C, T, H, W] for 2D or [N, C, T, D, H, W] for 3D
Where, N is the batch size, C is the number of channels, T is the number of
input timesteps and D, H, W are spatial dimensions. Currently, this
requires input time steps to be same as predicted time steps.
Returns
-------
Tensor
Size [N, C, T, H, W] for 2D or [N, C, T, D, H, W] for 3D.
Where, T is the number of timesteps being predicted.
"""
# Encoding step
encoded_inputs = []
for t in range(self.nr_tsteps):
x_in = x[:, :, t, ...]
for layer in self.encoder_layers:
x_in = layer(x_in)
encoded_inputs.append(x_in)
# RNN step
# encode
for t in range(x.size(2)): # time dimension of the input signal
if t == 0:
h = torch.zeros(list(x_in.size())).to(x.device)
x_in_rnn = encoded_inputs[t]
h = self.rnn_layer(x_in_rnn, h)
# decode
rnn_output = []
for t in range(self.nr_tsteps):
if t == 0:
x_in_rnn = encoded_inputs[-1]
h = self.rnn_layer(x_in_rnn, h)
x_in_rnn = h
rnn_output.append(h)
decoded_output = []
for t in range(self.nr_tsteps):
x_out = rnn_output[t]
# Decoding step
latent_context_grid = []
for conv_layer, decoder in zip(self.conv_layers, self.decoder_layers):
latent_context_grid.append(conv_layer(x_out))
upsampling_layers = decoder
for upsampling_layer in upsampling_layers:
x_out = upsampling_layer(x_out)
# Add a convolution here to make the channel dimensions same as output
# Only last latent context grid is used, but mult-resolution is available
out = self.final_conv(latent_context_grid[-1])
decoded_output.append(out)
decoded_output = torch.stack(decoded_output, dim=2)
return decoded_output