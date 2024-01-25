deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/models/graphcast/graph_cast_net.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. If not provided, the meshgraph will be created using PyMesh. static_dataset_path : str Path to the static dataset file. input_res: Tuple[int, int] Input resolution of the latitude-longitude grid input_dim_grid_nodes : int, optional Input dimensionality of the grid node features, by default 474 input_dim_mesh_nodes : int, optional Input dimensionality of the mesh node features, by default 3 input_dim_edges : int, optional Input dimensionality of the edge features, by default 4 output_dim_grid_nodes : int, optional Final output dimensionality of the edge features, by default 227 processor_layers : int, optional Number of processor layers, by default 16 hidden_layers : int, optional Number of hiddel layers, by default 1 hidden_dim : int, optional Number of neurons in each hidden layer, by default 512 aggregation : str, optional Message passing aggregation method ("sum", "mean"), by default "sum" activation_fn : str, optional Type of activation function, by default "silu" norm_type : str, optional Normalization type, by default "LayerNorm" use_cugraphops_encoder : bool, default=False Flag to select cugraphops kernels in encoder use_cugraphops_processor : bool, default=False Flag to select cugraphops kernels in the processor use_cugraphops_decoder : bool, default=False Flag to select cugraphops kernels in the decoder do_conat_trick: : bool, default=False Whether to replace concat+MLP with MLP+idx+sum recompute_activation : bool, optional Flag for recomputing activation in backward to save memory, by default False. Currently, only SiLU is supported. partition_size : int, default=1 Number of process groups across which graphs are distributed. If equal to 1, the model is run in a normal Single-GPU configuration. partition_group_name : str, default=None Name of process group across which graphs are distributed. If partition_size is set to 1, the model is run in a normal Single-GPU configuration and the specification of a process group is not necessary. If partitition_size > 1, passing no process group name leads to a parallelism across the default process group. Otherwise, the group size of a process group is expected to match partition_size. expect_partitioned_input : bool, default=False, Flag indicating whether the model expects the input to be already partitioned. This can be helpful e.g. in multi-step rollouts to avoid aggregating the output just to distribute it in the next step again. produce_aggregated_output : bool, default=True, Flag indicating whether the model produces the aggregated output on each rank of the progress group across which the graph is distributed or whether the output is kept distributed. This can be helpful e.g. in multi-step rollouts to avoid aggregating the output just to distribute it in the next step again. Note ---- Based on these papers: - "GraphCast: Learning skillful medium-range global weather forecasting" https://arxiv.org/abs/2212.12794 - "Forecasting Global Weather with Graph Neural Networks" https://arxiv.org/abs/2202.07575 - "Learning Mesh-Based Simulation with Graph Networks" https://arxiv.org/abs/2010.03409 - "MultiScale MeshGraphNets" https://arxiv.org/abs/2210.00612 """ def __init__ ( self , meshgraph_path : str , static_dataset_path : str , input_res : tuple = ( 721 , 1440 ), input_dim_grid_nodes : int = 474 , input_dim_mesh_nodes : int = 3 , input_dim_edges : int = 4 , output_dim_grid_nodes : int = 227 , processor_layers : int = 16 , hidden_layers : int = 1 , hidden_dim : int = 512 , aggregation : str = "sum" , activation_fn : str = "silu" , norm_type : str = "LayerNorm" , use_cugraphops_encoder : bool = False , use_cugraphops_processor : bool = False , use_cugraphops_decoder : bool = False , do_concat_trick : bool = False , recompute_activation : bool = False , partition_size : int = 1 , partition_group_name : Optional [ str ] = None , expect_partitioned_input : bool = False , produce_aggregated_output : bool = True , ): super () . __init__ ( meta = MetaData ()) self . is_distributed = False if partition_size > 1 : self . is_distributed = True self . expect_partitioned_input = expect_partitioned_input self . produce_aggregated_output = produce_aggregated_output # create the lat_lon_grid self . latitudes = torch . linspace ( - 90 , 90 , steps = input_res [ 0 ]) self . longitudes = torch . linspace ( - 180 , 180 , steps = input_res [ 1 ] + 1 )[ 1 :] self . lat_lon_grid = torch . stack ( torch . meshgrid ( self . latitudes , self . longitudes , indexing = "ij" ), dim =- 1 ) self . has_static_data = static_dataset_path is not None # Set activation function activation_fn = get_activation ( activation_fn ) # construct the graph try : self . graph = Graph ( meshgraph_path , self . lat_lon_grid ) except FileNotFoundError : raise FileNotFoundError ( "The icospheres_path is corrupted. " "Tried using pymesh to generate the graph but could not find pymesh" ) self . mesh_graph = self . graph . create_mesh_graph ( verbose = False ) self . g2m_graph = self . graph . create_g2m_graph ( verbose = False ) self . m2g_graph = self . graph . create_m2g_graph ( verbose = False ) self . g2m_edata = self . g2m_graph . edata [ "x" ] self . m2g_edata = self . m2g_graph . edata [ "x" ] self . mesh_edata = self . mesh_graph . edata [ "x" ] self . mesh_ndata = self . mesh_graph . ndata [ "x" ] if use_cugraphops_encoder or self . is_distributed : self . g2m_graph , edge_perm = CuGraphCSC . from_dgl ( graph = self . g2m_graph , partition_size = partition_size , partition_group_name = partition_group_name , ) self . g2m_edata = self . g2m_edata [ edge_perm ] if self . is_distributed : self . g2m_edata = self . g2m_graph . get_edge_features_in_partition ( self . g2m_edata ) if use_cugraphops_decoder or self . is_distributed : self . m2g_graph , edge_perm = CuGraphCSC . from_dgl ( graph = self . m2g_graph , partition_size = partition_size , partition_group_name = partition_group_name , ) self . m2g_edata = self . m2g_edata [ edge_perm ] if self . is_distributed : self . m2g_edata = self . m2g_graph . get_edge_features_in_partition ( self . m2g_edata ) if use_cugraphops_processor or self . is_distributed : self . mesh_graph , edge_perm = CuGraphCSC . from_dgl ( graph = self . mesh_graph , partition_size = partition_size , partition_group_name = partition_group_name , ) self . mesh_edata = self . mesh_edata [ edge_perm ] if self . is_distributed : self . mesh_edata = self . mesh_graph . get_edge_features_in_partition ( self . mesh_edata ) self . mesh_ndata = self . mesh_graph . get_dst_node_features_in_partition ( self . mesh_ndata ) # Get the static data if self . has_static_data : self . static_data = StaticData ( static_dataset_path , self . latitudes , self . longitudes ) . get () num_static_feat = self . static_data . size ( 1 ) input_dim_grid_nodes += num_static_feat if self . is_distributed and expect_partitioned_input : # if input itself is distributed, we also need to distribute static data self . static_data ( self . static_data [ 0 ] . view ( num_static_feat , - 1 ) . permute ( 1 , 0 ) ) self . static_data = self . g2m_graph . get_src_node_features_in_partition ( self . static_data ) self . static_data = self . static_data . permute ( 1 , 0 ) . unsqueeze ( dim = 0 ) else : self . static_data = None self . input_dim_grid_nodes = input_dim_grid_nodes self . output_dim_grid_nodes = output_dim_grid_nodes self . input_res = input_res # by default: don't checkpoint at all self . model_checkpoint_fn = set_checkpoint_fn ( False ) self . encoder_checkpoint_fn = set_checkpoint_fn ( False ) self . decoder_checkpoint_fn = set_checkpoint_fn ( False ) # initial feature embedder self . encoder_embedder = GraphCastEncoderEmbedder ( input_dim_grid_nodes = input_dim_grid_nodes , input_dim_mesh_nodes = input_dim_mesh_nodes , input_dim_edges = input_dim_edges , output_dim = hidden_dim , hidden_dim = hidden_dim , hidden_layers = hidden_layers , activation_fn = activation_fn , norm_type = norm_type , recompute_activation = recompute_activation , ) self . decoder_embedder = GraphCastDecoderEmbedder ( input_dim_edges = input_dim_edges , output_dim = hidden_dim , hidden_dim = hidden_dim , hidden_layers = hidden_layers , activation_fn = activation_fn , norm_type = norm_type , recompute_activation = recompute_activation , ) # grid2mesh encoder self . encoder = MeshGraphEncoder ( aggregation = aggregation , input_dim_src_nodes = hidden_dim , input_dim_dst_nodes = hidden_dim , input_dim_edges = hidden_dim , output_dim_src_nodes = hidden_dim , output_dim_dst_nodes = hidden_dim , output_dim_edges = hidden_dim , hidden_dim = hidden_dim , hidden_layers = hidden_layers , activation_fn = activation_fn , norm_type = norm_type , do_concat_trick = do_concat_trick , recompute_activation = recompute_activation , ) # icosahedron processor if processor_layers <= 2 : raise ValueError ( "Expected at least 3 processor layers" ) self . processor_encoder = GraphCastProcessor ( aggregation = aggregation , processor_layers = 1 , input_dim_nodes = hidden_dim , input_dim_edges = hidden_dim , hidden_dim = hidden_dim , hidden_layers = hidden_layers , activation_fn = activation_fn , norm_type = norm_type , do_concat_trick = do_concat_trick , recompute_activation = recompute_activation , ) self . processor = GraphCastProcessor ( aggregation = aggregation , processor_layers = processor_layers - 2 , input_dim_nodes = hidden_dim , input_dim_edges = hidden_dim , hidden_dim = hidden_dim , hidden_layers = hidden_layers , activation_fn = activation_fn , norm_type = norm_type , do_concat_trick = do_concat_trick , recompute_activation = recompute_activation , ) self . processor_decoder = GraphCastProcessor ( aggregation = aggregation , processor_layers = 1 , input_dim_nodes = hidden_dim , input_dim_edges = hidden_dim , hidden_dim = hidden_dim , hidden_layers = hidden_layers , activation_fn = activation_fn , norm_type = norm_type , do_concat_trick = do_concat_trick , recompute_activation = recompute_activation , ) # mesh2grid decoder self . decoder = MeshGraphDecoder ( aggregation = aggregation , input_dim_src_nodes = hidden_dim , input_dim_dst_nodes = hidden_dim , input_dim_edges = hidden_dim , output_dim_dst_nodes = hidden_dim , output_dim_edges = hidden_dim , hidden_dim = hidden_dim , hidden_layers = hidden_layers , activation_fn = activation_fn , norm_type = norm_type , do_concat_trick = do_concat_trick , recompute_activation = recompute_activation , ) # final MLP self . finale = MeshGraphMLP ( input_dim = hidden_dim , output_dim = output_dim_grid_nodes , hidden_dim = hidden_dim , hidden_layers = hidden_layers , activation_fn = activation_fn , norm_type = None , recompute_activation = recompute_activation , ) [docs] def set_checkpoint_model ( self , checkpoint_flag : bool ): """Sets checkpoint function for the entire model. This function returns the appropriate checkpoint function based on the provided `checkpoint_flag` flag. If `checkpoint_flag` is True, the function returns the checkpoint function from PyTorch's `torch.utils.checkpoint`. In this case, all the other gradient checkpoitings will be disabled. Otherwise, it returns an identity function that simply passes the inputs through the given layer. Parameters ---------- checkpoint_flag : bool Whether to use checkpointing for gradient computation. Checkpointing can reduce memory usage during backpropagation at the cost of increased computation time. Returns ------- Callable The selected checkpoint function to use for gradient computation. """ # force a single checkpoint for the whole model self . model_checkpoint_fn = set_checkpoint_fn ( checkpoint_flag ) if checkpoint_flag : self . processor . set_checkpoint_segments ( - 1 ) self . encoder_checkpoint_fn = set_checkpoint_fn ( False ) self . decoder_checkpoint_fn = set_checkpoint_fn ( False ) [docs] def set_checkpoint_processor ( self , checkpoint_segments : int ): """Sets checkpoint function for the processor excluding the first and last layers. This function returns the appropriate checkpoint function based on the provided `checkpoint_segments` flag. If `checkpoint_segments` is positive, the function returns the checkpoint function from PyTorch's `torch.utils.checkpoint`, with number of checkpointing segments equal to `checkpoint_segments`. Otherwise, it returns an identity function that simply passes the inputs through the given layer. Parameters ---------- checkpoint_segments : int Number of checkpointing segments for gradient computation. Checkpointing can reduce memory usage during backpropagation at the cost of increased computation time. Returns ------- Callable The selected checkpoint function to use for gradient computation. """ self . processor . set_checkpoint_segments ( checkpoint_segments ) [docs] def set_checkpoint_encoder ( self , checkpoint_flag : bool ): """Sets checkpoint function for the embedder, encoder, and the first of the processor. This function returns the appropriate checkpoint function based on the provided `checkpoint_flag` flag. If `checkpoint_flag` is True, the function returns the checkpoint function from PyTorch's `torch.utils.checkpoint`. Otherwise, it returns an identity function that simply passes the inputs through the given layer. Parameters ---------- checkpoint_flag : bool Whether to use checkpointing for gradient computation. Checkpointing can reduce memory usage during backpropagation at the cost of increased computation time. Returns ------- Callable The selected checkpoint function to use for gradient computation. """ self . encoder_checkpoint_fn = set_checkpoint_fn ( checkpoint_flag ) [docs] def set_checkpoint_decoder ( self , checkpoint_flag : bool ): """Sets checkpoint function for the last layer of the processor, the decoder, and the final MLP. This function returns the appropriate checkpoint function based on the provided `checkpoint_flag` flag. If `checkpoint_flag` is True, the function returns the checkpoint function from PyTorch's `torch.utils.checkpoint`. Otherwise, it returns an identity function that simply passes the inputs through the given layer. Parameters ---------- checkpoint_flag : bool Whether to use checkpointing for gradient computation. Checkpointing can reduce memory usage during backpropagation at the cost of increased computation time. Returns ------- Callable The selected checkpoint function to use for gradient computation. """ self . decoder_checkpoint_fn = set_checkpoint_fn ( checkpoint_flag ) [docs] def encoder_forward ( self , grid_nfeat : Tensor , ) -> Tensor : """Forward method for the embedder, encoder, and the first of the processor. Parameters ---------- grid_nfeat : Tensor Node features for the latitude-longitude grid. Returns ------- mesh_efeat_processed: Tensor Processed edge features for the multimesh. mesh_nfeat_processed: Tensor Processed node features for the multimesh. grid_nfeat_encoded: Tensor Encoded node features for the latitude-longitude grid. """ # embedd graph features ( grid_nfeat_embedded , mesh_nfeat_embedded , g2m_efeat_embedded , mesh_efeat_embedded , ) = self . encoder_embedder ( grid_nfeat , self . mesh_ndata , self . g2m_edata , self . mesh_edata , ) # encode lat/lon to multimesh grid_nfeat_encoded , mesh_nfeat_encoded = self . encoder ( g2m_efeat_embedded , grid_nfeat_embedded , mesh_nfeat_embedded , self . g2m_graph , ) # process multimesh graph mesh_efeat_processed , mesh_nfeat_processed = self . processor_encoder ( mesh_efeat_embedded , mesh_nfeat_encoded , self . mesh_graph , ) return mesh_efeat_processed , mesh_nfeat_processed , grid_nfeat_encoded [docs] def decoder_forward ( self , mesh_efeat_processed : Tensor , mesh_nfeat_processed : Tensor , grid_nfeat_encoded : Tensor , ) -> Tensor : """Forward method for the last layer of the processor, the decoder, and the final MLP. Parameters ---------- mesh_efeat_processed : Tensor Multimesh edge features processed by the processor. mesh_nfeat_processed : Tensor Multi-mesh node features processed by the processor. grid_nfeat_encoded : Tensor The encoded node features for the latitude-longitude grid. Returns ------- grid_nfeat_finale: Tensor The final node features for the latitude-longitude grid. """ # process multimesh graph _ , mesh_nfeat_processed = self . processor_decoder ( mesh_efeat_processed , mesh_nfeat_processed , self . mesh_graph , ) m2g_efeat_embedded = self . decoder_embedder ( self . m2g_edata ) # decode multimesh to lat/lon grid_nfeat_decoded = self . decoder ( m2g_efeat_embedded , grid_nfeat_encoded , mesh_nfeat_processed , self . m2g_graph ) # map to the target output dimension grid_nfeat_finale = self . finale ( grid_nfeat_decoded , ) return grid_nfeat_finale [docs] def custom_forward ( self , grid_nfeat : Tensor ) -> Tensor : """GraphCast forward method with support for gradient checkpointing. Parameters ---------- grid_nfeat : Tensor Node features of the latitude-longitude graph. Returns ------- grid_nfeat_finale: Tensor Predicted node features of the latitude-longitude graph. """ ( mesh_efeat_processed , mesh_nfeat_processed , grid_nfeat_encoded , ) = self . encoder_checkpoint_fn ( self . encoder_forward , grid_nfeat , use_reentrant = False , preserve_rng_state = False , ) # checkpoint of processor done in processor itself mesh_efeat_processed , mesh_nfeat_processed = self . processor ( mesh_efeat_processed , mesh_nfeat_processed , self . mesh_graph , ) grid_nfeat_finale = self . decoder_checkpoint_fn ( self . decoder_forward , mesh_efeat_processed , mesh_nfeat_processed , grid_nfeat_encoded , use_reentrant = False , preserve_rng_state = False , ) return grid_nfeat_finale [docs] def forward ( self , grid_nfeat : Tensor , ) -> Tensor : invar = self . prepare_input ( grid_nfeat , self . expect_partitioned_input ) outvar = self . model_checkpoint_fn ( self . custom_forward , invar , use_reentrant = False , preserve_rng_state = False , ) return self . prepare_output ( outvar , self . produce_aggregated_output ) [docs] def prepare_input ( self , invar : Tensor , expect_partitioned_input : bool ) -> Tensor : """Prepares the input to the model in the required shape. Parameters ---------- invar : Tensor Input in the shape [N, C, H, W]. expect_partitioned_input : bool flag indicating whether input is partioned according to graph partitioning scheme Returns ------- Tensor Reshaped input. """ if expect_partitioned_input and self . is_distributed : # partitioned input is [N, C, P] instead of [N, C, H, W] if self . has_static_data : invar = torch . concat (( invar , self . static_data ), dim = 1 ) invar = invar [ 0 ] . permute ( 1 , 0 ) else : if invar . size ( 0 ) != 1 : raise ValueError ( "GraphCast does not support batch size > 1" ) # concat static data if self . has_static_data : invar = torch . concat (( invar , self . static_data ), dim = 1 ) invar = invar [ 0 ] . view ( self . input_dim_grid_nodes , - 1 ) . permute ( 1 , 0 ) if self . is_distributed : # partition node features invar = self . g2m_graph . get_src_node_features_in_partition ( invar ) return invar [docs] def prepare_output ( self , outvar : Tensor , produce_aggregated_output : bool ) -> Tensor : """Prepares the output of the model in the shape [N, C, H, W]. Parameters ---------- outvar : Tensor Output of the final MLP of the model. produce_aggregated_output : bool flag indicating whether output is gathered onto each rank or kept distributed Returns ------- Tensor The reshaped output of the model. """ if produce_aggregated_output or not self . is_distributed : # default case: output of shape [N, C, H, W] if self . is_distributed : outvar = self . m2g_graph . get_global_dst_node_features ( outvar ) outvar = outvar . permute ( 1 , 0 ) outvar = outvar . view ( self . output_dim_grid_nodes , * self . input_res ) outvar = torch . unsqueeze ( outvar , dim = 0 ) else : # keep partition of H, W, i.e. produce [N, C, P] outvar = outvar . permute ( 1 , 0 ) . unsqueeze ( dim = 0 ) return outvar [docs] def to ( self , * args : Any , ** kwargs : Any ) -> Self : """Moves the object to the specified device, dtype, or format. This method moves the object and its underlying graph and graph features to the specified device, dtype, or format, and returns the updated object. Parameters ---------- *args : Any Positional arguments to be passed to the `torch._C._nn._parse_to` function. **kwargs : Any Keyword arguments to be passed to the `torch._C._nn._parse_to` function. Returns ------- GraphCastNet The updated object after moving to the specified device, dtype, or format. """ self = super ( GraphCastNet , self ) . to ( * args , ** kwargs ) self . g2m_edata = self . g2m_edata . to ( * args , ** kwargs ) self . m2g_edata = self . m2g_edata . to ( * args , ** kwargs ) self . mesh_ndata = self . mesh_ndata . to ( * args , ** kwargs ) self . mesh_edata = self . mesh_edata . to ( * args , ** kwargs ) if self . has_static_data : self . static_data = self . static_data . to ( * args , ** kwargs ) device , _ , _ , _ = torch . _C . _nn . _parse_to ( * args , ** kwargs ) self . g2m_graph = self . g2m_graph . to ( device ) self . mesh_graph = self . mesh_graph . to ( device ) self . m2g_graph = self . m2g_graph . to ( device ) return self