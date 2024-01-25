deeplearning/modulus/modulus-core-v040/_modules/modulus/models/srrn/super_res_net.html

# ignore_header_test # ruff: noqa: E402 """""" """ SRResNet model. This code was modified from, https://github.com/sgrvinod/a-PyTorch-Tutorial-to-Super-Resolution The following license is provided from their source, MIT License Copyright (c) 2020 Sagar Vinodababu Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions: The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software. THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE. """ import math from dataclasses import dataclass import torch from torch import nn import modulus # noqa: F401 for docs from modulus.models.layers import get_activation from ..meta import ModelMetaData from ..module import Module Tensor = torch . Tensor [docs] @dataclass class MetaData ( ModelMetaData ): name : str = "SuperResolution" # Optimization jit : bool = True cuda_graphs : bool = False # TODO: Investigate this amp_cpu : bool = False amp_gpu : bool = False # Inference onnx : bool = True # Physics informed var_dim : int = 1 func_torch : bool = True auto_grad : bool = True [docs] class SRResNet ( Module ): """3D convolutional super-resolution network Parameters ---------- in_channels : int Number of input channels out_channels: int Number of outout channels large_kernel_size : int, optional convolutional kernel size for first and last convolution, by default 7 small_kernel_size : int, optional convolutional kernel size for internal convolutions, by default 3 conv_layer_size : int, optional Latent channel size, by default 32 n_resid_blocks : int, optional Number of residual blocks before , by default 8 scaling_factor : int, optional Scaling factor to increase the output feature size compared to the input (2, 4, or 8), by default 8 activation_fn : Any, optional Activation function, by default "prelu" Example ------- >>> #3D convolutional encoder decoder >>> model = modulus.models.srrn.SRResNet( ... in_channels=1, ... out_channels=2, ... conv_layer_size=4, ... scaling_factor=2) >>> input = torch.randn(4, 1, 8, 8, 8) #(N, C, D, H, W) >>> output = model(input) >>> output.size() torch.Size([4, 2, 16, 16, 16]) Note ---- Based on the implementation: https://github.com/sgrvinod/a-PyTorch-Tutorial-to-Super-Resolution """ def __init__ ( self , in_channels : int , out_channels : int , large_kernel_size : int = 7 , small_kernel_size : int = 3 , conv_layer_size : int = 32 , n_resid_blocks : int = 8 , scaling_factor : int = 8 , activation_fn : str = "prelu" , ): super () . __init__ ( meta = MetaData ()) self . var_dim = 1 # Activation function if isinstance ( activation_fn , str ): activation_fn = get_activation ( activation_fn ) # Scaling factor must be 2, 4, or 8 scaling_factor = int ( scaling_factor ) if scaling_factor not in { 2 , 4 , 8 }: raise ValueError ( "The scaling factor must be 2, 4, or 8!" ) # The first convolutional block self . conv_block1 = ConvolutionalBlock3d ( in_channels = in_channels , out_channels = conv_layer_size , kernel_size = large_kernel_size , batch_norm = False , activation_fn = activation_fn , ) # A sequence of n_resid_blocks residual blocks, # each containing a skip-connection across the block self . residual_blocks = nn . Sequential ( * [ ResidualConvBlock3d ( n_layers = 2 , kernel_size = small_kernel_size , conv_layer_size = conv_layer_size , activation_fn = activation_fn , ) for i in range ( n_resid_blocks ) ] ) # Another convolutional block self . conv_block2 = ConvolutionalBlock3d ( in_channels = conv_layer_size , out_channels = conv_layer_size , kernel_size = small_kernel_size , batch_norm = True , ) # Upscaling is done by sub-pixel convolution, # with each such block upscaling by a factor of 2 n_subpixel_convolution_blocks = int ( math . log2 ( scaling_factor )) self . subpixel_convolutional_blocks = nn . Sequential ( * [ SubPixel_ConvolutionalBlock3d ( kernel_size = small_kernel_size , conv_layer_size = conv_layer_size , scaling_factor = 2 , ) for i in range ( n_subpixel_convolution_blocks ) ] ) # The last convolutional block self . conv_block3 = ConvolutionalBlock3d ( in_channels = conv_layer_size , out_channels = out_channels , kernel_size = large_kernel_size , batch_norm = False , ) [docs] def forward ( self , in_vars : Tensor ) -> Tensor : output = self . conv_block1 ( in_vars ) # (N, 3, w, h) residual = output # (N, n_channels, w, h) output = self . residual_blocks ( output ) # (N, n_channels, w, h) output = self . conv_block2 ( output ) # (N, n_channels, w, h) output = output + residual # (N, n_channels, w, h) output = self . subpixel_convolutional_blocks ( output ) # (N, n_channels, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor) output = self . conv_block3 ( output ) # (N, 3, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor) return output [docs] class ConvolutionalBlock3d ( nn . Module ): """3D convolutional block Parameters ---------- in_channels : int Input channels out_channels : int Output channels kernel_size : int Kernel size stride : int, optional Convolutional stride, by default 1 batch_norm : bool, optional Use batchnorm, by default False """ def __init__ ( self , in_channels : int , out_channels : int , kernel_size : int , stride : int = 1 , batch_norm : bool = False , # TODO set the train/eval model context activation_fn : nn . Module = nn . Identity (), ): super () . __init__ () # A container that will hold the layers in this convolutional block layers = list () # A convolutional layer layers . append ( nn . Conv3d ( in_channels = in_channels , out_channels = out_channels , kernel_size = kernel_size , stride = stride , padding = kernel_size // 2 , ) ) # A batch normalization (BN) layer, if wanted if batch_norm is True : layers . append ( nn . BatchNorm3d ( num_features = out_channels )) self . activation_fn = activation_fn # Put together the convolutional block as a sequence of the layers self . conv_block = nn . Sequential ( * layers ) [docs] def forward ( self , input : Tensor ) -> Tensor : output = self . activation_fn ( self . conv_block ( input )) return output # (N, out_channels, w, h) [docs] class PixelShuffle3d ( nn . Module ): """3D pixel-shuffle operation Parameters ---------- scale : int Factor to downscale channel count by Note ---- Reference: http://www.multisilicon.com/blog/a25332339.html """ def __init__ ( self , scale : int ): super () . __init__ () self . scale = scale [docs] def forward ( self , input : Tensor ) -> Tensor : batch_size , channels , in_depth , in_height , in_width = input . size () nOut = int ( channels // self . scale ** 3 ) out_depth = in_depth * self . scale out_height = in_height * self . scale out_width = in_width * self . scale input_view = input . contiguous () . view ( batch_size , nOut , self . scale , self . scale , self . scale , in_depth , in_height , in_width , ) output = input_view . permute ( 0 , 1 , 5 , 2 , 6 , 3 , 7 , 4 ) . contiguous () return output . view ( batch_size , nOut , out_depth , out_height , out_width ) [docs] class SubPixel_ConvolutionalBlock3d ( nn . Module ): """Convolutional block with Pixel Shuffle operation Parameters ---------- kernel_size : int, optional Kernel size, by default 3 conv_layer_size : int, optional Latent channel size, by default 64 scaling_factor : int, optional Pixel shuffle scaling factor, by default 2 """ def __init__ ( self , kernel_size : int = 3 , conv_layer_size : int = 64 , scaling_factor : int = 2 ): super () . __init__ () # A convolutional layer that increases the number of channels # by scaling factor^2, followed by pixel shuffle and PReLU self . conv = nn . Conv3d ( in_channels = conv_layer_size , out_channels = conv_layer_size * ( scaling_factor ** 3 ), kernel_size = kernel_size , padding = kernel_size // 2 , ) # These additional channels are shuffled to form additional pixels, # upscaling each dimension by the scaling factor self . pixel_shuffle = PixelShuffle3d ( scaling_factor ) self . prelu = nn . PReLU () [docs] def forward ( self , input : Tensor ) -> Tensor : output = self . conv ( input ) # (N, n_channels * scaling factor^2, w, h) output = self . pixel_shuffle ( output ) # (N, n_channels, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor) output = self . prelu ( output ) # (N, n_channels, w * scaling factor, h * scaling factor) return output [docs] class ResidualConvBlock3d ( nn . Module ): """3D ResNet block Parameters ---------- n_layers : int, optional Number of convolutional layers, by default 1 kernel_size : int, optional Kernel size, by default 3 conv_layer_size : int, optional Latent channel size, by default 64 activation_fn : nn.Module, optional Activation function, by default nn.Identity() """ def __init__ ( self , n_layers : int = 1 , kernel_size : int = 3 , conv_layer_size : int = 64 , activation_fn : nn . Module = nn . Identity (), ): super () . __init__ () layers = [ ConvolutionalBlock3d ( in_channels = conv_layer_size , out_channels = conv_layer_size , kernel_size = kernel_size , batch_norm = True , activation_fn = activation_fn , ) for _ in range ( n_layers - 1 ) ] # The final convolutional block with no activation layers . append ( ConvolutionalBlock3d ( in_channels = conv_layer_size , out_channels = conv_layer_size , kernel_size = kernel_size , batch_norm = True , ) ) self . conv_layers = nn . Sequential ( * layers ) [docs] def forward ( self , input : Tensor ) -> Tensor : residual = input # (N, n_channels, w, h) output = self . conv_layers ( input ) # (N, n_channels, w, h) output = output + residual # (N, n_channels, w, h) return output